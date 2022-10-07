Read full article on original website
Monday Evening Forecast 10/10/22
The chief medical examiner for Saginaw County is looking to at least double his ranks. TV5 talks with a Michigan Man carving up some creative creations. The Disability Network introduces TV5 to a new furry friend that will help students in local schools. TV5 news update: Monday afternoon, Oct. 10.
Bright & less breezy Monday, rain returns midweek
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We’re tracking a nice start to the week with the return of some sunshine! Anyone looking to continue more yard clean up should take advantage of conditions today and Tuesday as rain moves in by Wednesday. Temperatures will also take another roller coaster ride with...
Blast of warmth Tuesday before windy & rainy conditions move in
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Tuesday gets a quick blast of warmth before clouds and rain make a return to the area. If you have any yard clean up to do or other outdoor chores, you’ll want to get them done today. Along with the rain, the wind will be picking up tonight and Wednesday, so you’ll want to bring in or secure any loose outdoor objects. Temperatures take a cooler turn for the second half of the week.
TV5 News Update: Monday Morning, Oct. 10th
Churches honored for efforts in aftermath of deadly Flint house explosion. Next month will mark one year since the deadly house explosion on Hogarth Avenue in Flint that killed two people and sent two others to the hospital. Mid-Michigan fire chief shares safety tips ahead of Fire Prevention Week. Updated:...
Mid-Michigan sites receive $820K for redevelopment
MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Three contaminated sites in mid-Michigan have received $820,000 from the state for redevelopment. The brownfield grants were awarded to sites in Sebewaing, Bay City, and West Branch by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE). The plans for the sites include a new credit...
TV5 News Update: Tuesday Morning, Oct. 11th
In an 8-to-nothing vote, the Flint City Council approved an updated marijuana ordinance regulating medical and recreational sales ahead of an October 29th deadline, the date a new zoning code will be adopted. Key changes to the ordinance were presented to the council during their October 10th meeting. |. Chief...
Man seriously injured in Saginaw shooting, police say
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A 41-year-old Saginaw man was seriously injured in a shooting in the city on Oct. 7, according to Michigan State Police. The shooting happened in the area of Freuh Street and Webber Street about 12:25 a.m. The preliminary investigation revealed the man was shot inside a...
Boil water advisory issued for portions of Flint Twp., Mundy Twp.
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Officials have issued a precautionary boil water advisory for portions of Flint Township and Mundy Township following a water main break on Friday. The break occurred in a 30-inch line near the Maple and Van Slyke Road intersection. The Genesee County Drain Commission said crews are working to repair the issue, and that they will continue through the weekend.
Saginaw County looking to fill Medical Examiner Investigator openings
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) -Doctor Russell Bush is the Chief Medical Examiner for Saginaw County. He’s looking for ten people who want to become a Medical Examiner Investigator. The on-call position responds to death scenes and documents relevant circumstances surrounding the deaths reported to the Office of the Medical Examiner.
Mid-Michigan fire chief shares safety tips ahead of Fire Prevention Week
Churches honored for efforts in aftermath of deadly Flint house explosion. Next month will mark one year since the deadly house explosion on Hogarth Avenue in Flint that killed two people and sent two others to the hospital. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Here are the top stories we're following...
Saginaw Expungement Clinic
Here's a look at the top stories we are following tonight. A one-of-a-kind, multipurpose sports court was built Saturday in Flint with help from the community, and some special partners from ESPN. TV5 News Update- Sunday morning, October 9. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. Here's a look at the top...
Bay Co. crash kills woman days before birthday
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A 24-year-old woman has died following a crash that happened Monday morning in Bay County according to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to reports of a truck versus pedestrian crash around 6:08 a.m. The truck was merging from M-47 to 10. The woman was walking in the merge lane when she was struck.
State Police investigate Saginaw shooting, victim in hospital
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - State Police are investigating a non-fatal shooting after a man was assaulted, then shot. Troopers responded to a home on the 100 block of Charles Street at 10:20 p.m. on Saturday. Investigators said that the victim, a 23-year-old Saginaw man sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries and...
Churches honored for efforts in aftermath of deadly Flint house explosion
Here's a look at some of the stories we're covering. Mid-Michigan fire chief shares safety tips ahead of Fire Prevention Week. Fire Prevention Week begins Sunday, and the Frankenmuth Fire Chief is sharing some quick reminders on how to stay safe, especially ahead of the cold weather. TV5 News Update:...
Police: Woman’s body found by utility worker
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Midland Police are investigating after a body was found Thursday afternoon by a utility worker. Investigators said the body was discovered around 3:45 p.m. An exact location has not yet been confirmed. The victim has been identified as a woman, but police have not yet released...
Man convicted in 2020 shooting outside local bar
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said a jury returned a guilty verdict against a Flint man related to the 2020 shooting death of another man outside a local bar. Quinton Jabiri-Dakarai Larry, 32, is convicted of first-degree premeditated murder for shooting and killing 33-year-old Tristan...
Expungement clinic offers participants second chance at life
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Residents got a chance at a clean slate thanks to an expungement assistance initiative. “It’s really important that we recognize that people make changes in their life and they’re trying to do better,” said Shanell Boos, from Peer 360 Recovery Alliance. People looking...
Flint City Council approves marijuana ordinance
Chief Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your Monday evening forecast. World mental health day: Tips for dealing with mental health issues. A recent poll showed that nine out of 10 adults believe there is a mental health crisis in the United States and the pandemic made it worse. Saginaw County looking...
Embarking on a new career: Dog in viral post lands himself a job
Here's a look at the top stories we are following today. The City of Saginaw is receiving a federal grant worth nearly $350K to help reduce violent crime.
World mental health day: Tips for dealing with mental health issues
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Polling indicates nine out of 10 adults believe there is a mental health crisis in the U.S., and the pandemic only made it worse. “Mental health is just important as physical health,” said Dexter Clarke, director of faith-based and community engagement at Genesee Health Systems.
