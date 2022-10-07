SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Tuesday gets a quick blast of warmth before clouds and rain make a return to the area. If you have any yard clean up to do or other outdoor chores, you’ll want to get them done today. Along with the rain, the wind will be picking up tonight and Wednesday, so you’ll want to bring in or secure any loose outdoor objects. Temperatures take a cooler turn for the second half of the week.

SAGINAW, MI ・ 6 HOURS AGO