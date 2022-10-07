Read full article on original website
Monarch butterflies are migrating across Texas – Here’s what to look for
When cold fronts blow south across Texas this fall, look up and you just might be able to spot glimpses of monarch butterflies.
L'Observateur
Coast Guard assists 2 aboard fishing vessel taking on water near Corpus Christi, Texas
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard assisted 2 people aboard a fishing vessel taking on water Sunday near Corpus Christi. Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi command center watchstanders received a report at 12:56 p.m via cell phone from the operator of the Working Together, a 44-foot fishing vessel, stating their vessel was taking on water 3 miles southeast of the Corpus Christi Harbor Bridge in Corpus Christi Bay.
15 Best Places in Texas for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security
The average monthly Social Security benefit is just about $1,620 -- double that for a couple. For couples who rely solely on Social Security funds for their support, their benefits won't be enough to...
One of the Most Affordable Cities in Texas Might Surprise You
The cost of living just keeps rising, and if you're thinking about moving to a less expensive area to help your budget, you might want to see this first. A recent list reveals that two of the cities with the lowest cost of living nationwide are in Texas. A second...
myfoxzone.com
Where you can see the hosts of Texas Country Reporter this Weekend
SAN ANTONIO — It's the 50th anniversary of Texas Country Reporter and the hosts are celebrating in a special way that includes a stop in San Antonio for their own unique live performance. “Happy Anniversary,” Bob Phillips told a couple at a reception at the Crockett Tavern, 320 Bonham,...
Graduates from these Texas colleges, universities have the most debt: report
Which college or university you attend in Texas can have a significant impact on just how much debt you have, a new report has found.
Sheriff defends Texas seven generations after ancestors fought for independence
(The Center Square) – A sheriff whose ancestors fought and died in the American Revolution and the Texas Revolution is continuing the fight for freedom in Goliad, Texas, this time against criminal cartels involved in a massive human and drug trafficking operation, he says. Goliad County Sheriff Roy Boyd,...
State of Texas: Common ground solutions where Texans agree
New polling from the non-partisan non-profit group Texas 2036 found 93% of Texas voters expressed concern about the state's future.
Abbott and O’Rourke Were Campaigning in the Same City - This is What They Said
Beto O'Rourke and Governor Greg Abbott campaigning in HoustonScreenshot from Twitter. With less than one month away before voters go to the polls in Texas, Governor Greg Abbott and challenger Beto O’Rourke were both in the same city. Each candidate was in Houston, Texas.
4 Great Seafood Places in Texas
If you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time and you also love seafood then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing seafood restaurants in Texas that are highly praised by locals and are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh ingredients. If you have never been to any of them, make sure to visit them next time you are craving seafood.
myfoxzone.com
Texas man attempting to transport 250 kilos of liquid meth to Dallas sentenced
SAN BENITO, Texas — A Texas man was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison after he was discovered hiding liquid meth in a gas tank, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Pedro Rodriguez III, from San Benito, pleaded guilty back in July after he was convicted of possession...
Gov. Abbott’s spokesperson releases statement on marijuana pardons in Texas
Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to correct factual information. The original story is on file with our news director. AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The office of Texas Governor Greg Abbott released a statement on Thursday to KUT, an Austin media outlet, commenting on the recent decision by President Biden to pardon prior federal […]
Big Bend National Park Is Worth the Effort To Get To It
The grand Santa Elena Canyon(Caleb Fisher/Unsplash) In remote southwest Texas and just a stone's throw from Mexico (literally in some cases) you can find Big Bend National Park, a near million acre swath of protected land that features many of the most epic vistas in the state of Texas.
KHOU
Fort Hood set to be renamed after Texas’ first Hispanic four-star general
FORT HOOD, Texas — The U.S. Department of Defense is set to change the name of Texas’ Fort Hood, America’s largest active-duty armored military post, to pay homage to a four-star Hispanic general instead of its original namesake, a Confederate general. Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin announced...
186 female anglers compete at CCA's 'Babes on Baffin' Tournament
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Dozens of teams united for a fishing tournament that not only was filled with friendly competition but was full of women empowerment. Tournament Director for CCA 'Babes on Baffin', Kimberly Prowse spoke with 3NEWS and said, this year's tournament is catch photo release, which is a part of the Coastal Conservation Association's mission to protect and conserve resources.
This Democratic City in Texas is Out-Bussing Abbott and the Rest of Texas
Mayor Leeser bussing migrantsScreenshot from Twitter. All the news is on Governor Greg Abbott bussing migrants to sanctuary cities draws a lot of attention. But recently, one Texas town is closely matching the number of people Abbott has bussed out of Texas. El Paso has been on the news lately as migrants overwhelmed its own system. And, the Democratic Mayor, Oscar Leeser, has bussed about 8,800 migrants to sanctuary cities. As of September 9, Governor Abbott had bussed more than 10,000 migrants.
New guidelines cause unprecedented surge in rejected mail-in ballots for Brazoria, Galveston, Harris county
The percentage of rejected mail-in ballots dropped in the following May runoff elections as election officials adapted to new guidelines as well as eligible mail-in voters, who must be either at least 65 years old, sick, disabled, out of the country or other criteria. (Courtesy Pexels) Mail-in ballot rejections have...
Driver airlifted after making 'unsafe' U-turn on US 190: Texas DPS
A 74-year-old man was emergency airlifted this weekend after making an "unsafe" u-turn on US 190, Texas DPS said.
KHOU
'It's time for that change' | Houston dispensary applauds Biden's marijuana announcement
HOUSTON — The Urban Flower Company in southeast Houston looks like a speakeasy. That’s on purpose, according to co-owner Adanary Jacques. "They’re not expecting a bar theme that is a nod back to the 1920s Prohibition era," she said. Just as alcohol production and sales were banned...
L'Observateur
Coast Guard interdicts lancha crew, seizes 220 pounds of illegal fish off Texas coast
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard interdicted a lancha crew and seized 220 pounds of illegally caught fish in federal waters off southern Texas, Thursday. Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi command center watchstanders received a notification from a Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi aircrew of a lancha crew engaged in illegal fishing approximately 5 miles north of the Maritime Boundary Line.
