Read full article on original website
Related
Mobile, October 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏈 games in Mobile. The Satsuma High School football team will have a game with McGill-Toolen Catholic High School on October 10, 2022, 14:30:00. The Saraland High School football team will have a game with UMS-Wright Preparatory School on October 10, 2022, 16:00:00.
tdalabamamag.com
BREAKING: 2025 WR Ryan Williams commits to Alabama
Ryan Williams announced his commitment to Alabama football Saturday. Williams attends Saraland High School in Alabama, and he is a member of the 2025 recruiting class. He chose Alabama over Auburn, South Carolina and others. Watch Ryan Williams Highlights Below:. GET THE BEST ALABAMA FOOTBALL INSIDER INFORMATION, MESSAGE BOARD ACCESS,...
Black teen dies at Alabama hospital after Mississippi cop shot him in head
A Black teenager in Mississippi has died days after Gulfport police shot him in the head outside a discount store, and his relatives are questioning officers’ actions. Jaheim McMillan, 15, was shot Thursday. Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer confirmed to the Sun Herald that the Gulfport High School freshman died Saturday after he was taken off life support at USA University Hospital in Mobile, Alabama. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday, Switzer said.
wxxv25.com
Mobile man killed in weekend accident in Biloxi
A man from Mobile was killed in a weekend accident in Biloxi. According to Biloxi police, the accident happened just before 6 a.m. Saturday on the south side of Beach Boulevard near St. Charles Avenue. A car hit the curb, crossed the median, and struck a westbound vehicle before slamming...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fetus found in auctioned funeral home storage unit in south Alabama
Many of you have been following the story of cremated remains of 13 people discovered in a storage unit that was sold at auction in Mobile and the contents brought to Baldwin County, but the cremains were not the only thing inside that storage unit and now police are involved.
2 suspects, including teen, arrested in Navco Road death investigation
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested two people they believe are connected to the Oct. 5 death of a man whose body was found in a ditch off Navco Road. Police arrested a 17-year-old and Kevin Sanders, 20. Police said both will be charged with murder. D’Angelo Wallace, 23, was found shot dead a […]
Lam Luong: Man throws four kids off Dauphin Island Bridge
WARNING: This story includes talk of child death. Reader discretion is advised. BAYOU LA BATRE, Ala. (WKRG) — In 2008, four kids were thrown off of the Dauphin Island Bridge, killing them all. The man who did it was sentenced to death, but then his sentence changed to life in prison, leaving many people in […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Tennessee murder suspect arrested in Gulf Shores
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A murder suspect out of Tennessee is in the Baldwin County Jail after being arrested in Gulf Shores. Agents subsequently worked with the U.S. Marshals Service Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force and the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force to locate and arrest 21-year-old Gabriel Seth Box Wednesday in Gulf Shores,
RELATED PEOPLE
Snuggly terrier puppy will melt your heart
Our Pet of the Week is a 14-week-old terrier puppy named Horace. Horace was found on Halls Mill Road. He is so sweet and snuggly!
Novelis breaks ground on $2.5 billion facility in Bay Minette
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s been talked about for months, but Friday, Novelis is finally breaking ground in Baldwin County. “This aluminum recycling facility is here for the long haul. It’s going to change a lot for the good in Alabama,” said Alabama Governor Kay Ivey. Novelis, the world leader in producing aluminum for […]
Fire at Summer Place Apartments in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It was a close call for families at a Mobile apartment complex before dawn Sunday. Mobile Fire-Rescue responded to a fire early Sunday morning at Summer Place Apartments on Azalea Road. The blaze broke out just after 1:30 Sunday morning. It appears the fire was concentrated on the second floor of […]
Fire damages home in Loxley overnight
LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — A fire heavily damages a home overnight in Loxley and it was a close call for the people who live inside. Firefighters were called to a house on North Cypress Street just before 2 am. That’s one block east of Highway 59. Flames could be seen shooting from the roof of […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Why are flags flying at half-staff on Sunday?
Flags across the U.S. will fly at half-staff on Sunday, Oct. 9, in observance of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service.
WALA-TV FOX10
Prosecutors: Accused Gulf Coast Walmart arson plotters earned money through fraud, shoplifting
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Five people charged with plotting to set fires to Walmart stores along the Gulf Coast engaged in “sophisticated shoplifting schemes” and financial fraud to pay their living expenses in Lillian, according to new allegations in federal court. The U.S. Attorney’s Office made the allegations...
Foley store pops with mega sale
The pOpshelf store at 2863 S. McKenzie St., in Foley, was purchased for $2.786,939 by a nationally traded REIT or real estate investment trust, according to Kyle Knight and Darryl Bonner of Stirling Properties, who represented the seller. The 9,460-square-foot store sold within one day of hitting the market. pOpshelf offers a variety of home goods, seasonal items, beauty products, arts and crafts, toys, food and more.
Fire reported in Bel Air mall parking lot
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It was a busy morning for first responders in Mobile. Early Sunday morning, firefighters responded to a call for a vehicle fire in the parking lot at the Shoppes at Bel Air just before 6 am. A call came in reporting a vehicle fire in the parking lot near Belk’s. One […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man shot, life flighted to Sacred Heart: Santa Rosa Co. Deputies
UPDATE — The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office said they are now working the case as an accidental shooting. MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — According to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office, one man has been shot and life flighted to Sacred Heart. At approximately 11 a.m., deputies with a Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office responded […]
Mobile Police identify homicide victim found off Navco Road
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police identified the man found dead off Navco Road Wednesday, Oct. 5. The remains of D’Angelo Wallace, 23, were discovered a little after 7 a.m. in a ditch near Dog River. Mobile Police are investigating Wallace’s death as a homicide. Currently, they have not released his cause of death. If […]
Alabama still has no builder for new prison year after plan approved
One year ago, Gov. Kay Ivey and the Legislature approved a $1.3 billion plan to build two 4,000-bed prisons, a project the governor and lawmakers said would begin to reverse decades of neglect of Alabama’s overcrowded, decaying system. But since the projects were approved, the Alabama Department of Corrections...
Alabama shipbuilder delivers a new workboat to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
The Explorer 40 workboat was recently delivered to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburg District for use on the Allegheny and MonoSilver Ships photo. Silver Ships Theodore, AL recently delivered a new Explorer 40 workboat to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Pittsburg District for use on the Allegheny and Monongahela Rivers. The 40-foot workboat will support USACE Pittsburg District’s mission of improving navigable waterways and water infrastructure. The Explorer 40 series workboat will be used to support maintenance efforts of navigation locks and dams as well as buoy tendering operations.
Comments / 0