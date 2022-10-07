ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

tdalabamamag.com

BREAKING: 2025 WR Ryan Williams commits to Alabama

Ryan Williams announced his commitment to Alabama football Saturday. Williams attends Saraland High School in Alabama, and he is a member of the 2025 recruiting class. He chose Alabama over Auburn, South Carolina and others. Watch Ryan Williams Highlights Below:. GET THE BEST ALABAMA FOOTBALL INSIDER INFORMATION, MESSAGE BOARD ACCESS,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alabama Now

Black teen dies at Alabama hospital after Mississippi cop shot him in head

A Black teenager in Mississippi has died days after Gulfport police shot him in the head outside a discount store, and his relatives are questioning officers’ actions. Jaheim McMillan, 15, was shot Thursday. Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer confirmed to the Sun Herald that the Gulfport High School freshman died Saturday after he was taken off life support at USA University Hospital in Mobile, Alabama. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday, Switzer said.
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

Mobile man killed in weekend accident in Biloxi

A man from Mobile was killed in a weekend accident in Biloxi. According to Biloxi police, the accident happened just before 6 a.m. Saturday on the south side of Beach Boulevard near St. Charles Avenue. A car hit the curb, crossed the median, and struck a westbound vehicle before slamming...
BILOXI, MS
WALA-TV FOX10

Tennessee murder suspect arrested in Gulf Shores

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A murder suspect out of Tennessee is in the Baldwin County Jail after being arrested in Gulf Shores. Agents subsequently worked with the U.S. Marshals Service Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force and the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force to locate and arrest 21-year-old Gabriel Seth Box Wednesday in Gulf Shores,
GULF SHORES, AL
WKRG News 5

Novelis breaks ground on $2.5 billion facility in Bay Minette

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s been talked about for months, but Friday, Novelis is finally breaking ground in Baldwin County. “This aluminum recycling facility is here for the long haul. It’s going to change a lot for the good in Alabama,” said Alabama Governor Kay Ivey. Novelis, the world leader in producing aluminum for […]
BAY MINETTE, AL
WKRG News 5

Fire at Summer Place Apartments in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It was a close call for families at a Mobile apartment complex before dawn Sunday. Mobile Fire-Rescue responded to a fire early Sunday morning at Summer Place Apartments on Azalea Road. The blaze broke out just after 1:30 Sunday morning. It appears the fire was concentrated on the second floor of […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Fire damages home in Loxley overnight

LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — A fire heavily damages a home overnight in Loxley and it was a close call for the people who live inside. Firefighters were called to a house on North Cypress Street just before 2 am. That’s one block east of Highway 59. Flames could be seen shooting from the roof of […]
LOXLEY, AL
AL.com

Foley store pops with mega sale

The pOpshelf store at 2863 S. McKenzie St., in Foley, was purchased for $2.786,939 by a nationally traded REIT or real estate investment trust, according to Kyle Knight and Darryl Bonner of Stirling Properties, who represented the seller. The 9,460-square-foot store sold within one day of hitting the market. pOpshelf offers a variety of home goods, seasonal items, beauty products, arts and crafts, toys, food and more.
FOLEY, AL
WKRG News 5

Fire reported in Bel Air mall parking lot

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It was a busy morning for first responders in Mobile. Early Sunday morning, firefighters responded to a call for a vehicle fire in the parking lot at the Shoppes at Bel Air just before 6 am. A call came in reporting a vehicle fire in the parking lot near Belk’s. One […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile Police identify homicide victim found off Navco Road

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police identified the man found dead off Navco Road Wednesday, Oct. 5.  The remains of D’Angelo Wallace, 23, were discovered a little after 7 a.m. in a ditch near Dog River. Mobile Police are investigating Wallace’s death as a homicide. Currently, they have not released his cause of death.  If […]
MOBILE, AL
Doug Stewart

Alabama shipbuilder delivers a new workboat to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

The Explorer 40 workboat was recently delivered to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburg District for use on the Allegheny and MonoSilver Ships photo. Silver Ships Theodore, AL recently delivered a new Explorer 40 workboat to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Pittsburg District for use on the Allegheny and Monongahela Rivers. The 40-foot workboat will support USACE Pittsburg District’s mission of improving navigable waterways and water infrastructure. The Explorer 40 series workboat will be used to support maintenance efforts of navigation locks and dams as well as buoy tendering operations.
THEODORE, AL

