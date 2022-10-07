Read full article on original website
Krystal Mello identified as 16-year-old killed in I-190 Leominster crash
A family member has identified the 16-year-old Ayer teenage girl who was killed in a crash on Interstate 190 in Leominster on Thursday as Krystal Mello. Mello’s community is mourning the loss of someone they describe as a bright, vibrant, and funny young woman gone too soon and has launched a GoFundMe to cover her funeral expenses.
Police investigate after 14-year-old dead from shooting in Roxbury
BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are searching for the shooter responsible for a double shooting in Roxbury during the middle of the day Monday, killing a 14-year-old. Police found one teenager with multiple gunshot wounds near Washington Street just before 12:30 p.m. They soon found another victim with gunshot wounds inside a nearby apartment on Cobden Street. The 14-year-old was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The surviving victim was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Jurors set to visit scene of a 2018 crash in South Boston that killed a toddler
BOSTON (WHDH) - Jurors are set to visit the scene of a 2018 crash in South Boston that killed a toddler. Two-year-old Colin McGrath’s nanny was pushing him in a stroller on the sidewalk when prosecutors say Charlene Casey ran a stop sign and hit a van, sending it crashing into the toddler.
Stabbing reported in Abington, officers searching for suspect
ABINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A reported stabbing in Abington on Monday has community members on edge as officers search for the suspect. “I don’t like to see trouble,” said Abington resident Gail Campbell. “None of us like to see trouble.”. 7NEWS spoke with a man who said...
Couple Identified in Kingston Murder-Suicide; Husband Was a Wareham Native
KINGSTON (1420 WBSM) — The couple that was found dead as a result of a murder-suicide Sunday morning in Kingston has been identified, and the husband was a Wareham native. According to Kingston Police, officers responded on Sunday at about 11:15 a.m. to an Elm Street residence for a death investigation. The address was later confirmed to be 257 Elm Street. Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said a family member had found two bodies in the home.
Police investigating Fall River homicide outside sports bar
FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a Sunday night homicide outside a sports bar, the Bristol County DA’s Office announced. According to the DA’s Office, shortly after midnight on Sunday, Fall River Police were called to the Riverside Sports Bar and Restaurant on Rodman Street for a reported altercation and shooting outside. When they arrived, they found Jose Roberto Zelaya, 45, on the ground. He was rushed to Saint Anne’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 2:20 a.m.
Tow Truck Driver Attacked by Group of Teens in Dorchester, Police Say
Police say a group of teens attacked a tow truck driver Monday in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood. Between six and eight people on motorized bikes allegedly assaulted the driver at the intersection of Seaver Street and Columbia Avenue. Police were called to the scene shortly before 9 p.m. The driver was...
Massachusetts man killed by truck in “tragic accident” at place of employment
A Massachusetts man has died after an accident while at work over the weekend. According to NECN and the Plymouth County District Attorney’s office, 57-year-old Natalio Daveiga died after he was hit by a truck at Graham Waste Services in Brockton on Saturday morning. The incident took place just...
Student charged with shooting classmate outside Dorchester high school to appear in court
BOSTON (WHDH) - The 17-year-old student charged with shooting a teenage classmate outside the Jeremiah E. Burke High School in Dorchester last week is set to appear in court Tuesday. The suspect is being held without bail pending Tuesday’s hearing. The suspect is currently facing charges that include Armed Assault...
Murder-Suicide Case Rocks Mass. Town; Man, Woman IDed
Two people died over the weekend in Kingston, Massachusetts, during a domestic incident that escalated to a murder-suicide, according to the town's police force. The people, who have a child together, were identified Monday as Colin Cranham and Sara Emerick. Their 6-year-old daughter was not home when the shooting took place.
2 people hospitalized after rollover crash in Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - Two people have been taken to the hospital following a multi-car crash on Southhampton Street in Boston early Tuesday morning, Boston EMS said. One of the cars involved flipped onto its side. All three cars involved are badly damaged. An off-ramp from 93 was briefly closed as...
Woman injured in crash
IPSWICH — A woman has been taken to Beverly Hospital following a collision that saw a car flipped on to its side and the driver trapped inside. The crash happened at around 12:08 p.m. at 4 Newmarch Street. Residents said a 2022 Honda Civic hit a 2020 Civic, which was parked and unoccupied.
Police: Husband, wife dead after apparent murder-suicide in Kingston
Kingston Police are investigating a fatal double shooting that they believe is now likely a domestic incident that resulted in a murder-suicide. According to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s office, police responded to an Elm Street home around 11:15 a.m. after receiving a report of two deceased people on the property.
UPDATE: Missing Nashua teen found, 2 remain missing
NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Gabrielle Etrata was safely located yesterday, Oct. 7 and reunited with her family, according to Nashua Police. As previously reported, Nashua Police requested the public’s help yesterday in locating three missing teenagers, including the 17-year-old. There was no update on Jefferson Vidal-Morel or Nishie Garcia,...
1 person taken to hospital in Roslindale shooting
BOSTON (WHDH) - One person was taken to the hospital following a shooting in Roslindale early Monday morning, Boston EMS said. Evidence markers were placed on the ground and crime scene tape was set up near a home on Hyde Park avenue. No further information is immediately available. This is...
Man convicted of kidnapping and killing Boston woman in 2019 set for sentencing
BOSTON (WHDH) - The man convicted of kidnapping and killing a Boston woman is set to be sentenced to mandatory life in prison Tuesday. Louis Coleman, now 36, was found guilty in June of abducting Jassy Correia outside of a Boston nightclub in February 2019. Prosecutors said Coleman brought her to his apartment in Providence, Rhode Island, where he killed her.
Man killed in fall while hiking in Weare identified as 18-year-old Nashua South graduate
WEARE, N.H. — Police have released the identity of a man who died in a fall Sunday while rock climbing. Officials said Colbee Cammarata-Hodgman, 18, of Nashua, died in a fall near the Everett Dam in Weare. Weare police said they got a call at about 3:15 p.m. that...
Crews respond to car on fire in Natick
NATICK, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews responded to a car on fire in Natick over the weekend. The Natick Fire Department said the fire came after a car crash on Speen Street in Natick Sunday afternoon. Firefighters were able to put out the flames, which could be seen shooting up from the hood of the car.
