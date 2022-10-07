ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leominster, MA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whdh.com

Police investigate after 14-year-old dead from shooting in Roxbury

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are searching for the shooter responsible for a double shooting in Roxbury during the middle of the day Monday, killing a 14-year-old. Police found one teenager with multiple gunshot wounds near Washington Street just before 12:30 p.m. They soon found another victim with gunshot wounds inside a nearby apartment on Cobden Street. The 14-year-old was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The surviving victim was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

UPDATE: 14-year-old dead after shooting in Roxbury

BOSTON (WHDH) - One of the two children shot today in Roxbury is confirmed to be dead. Police found one teenager with multiple gunshot wounds near Washington Street. In their investigation, they soon found another victim with gunshot wounds inside a nearby apartment on Cobden Street. The 14-year-old was rushed...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ayer, MA
Accidents
Leominster, MA
Crime & Safety
Bolton, MA
Accidents
City
Shirley, MA
City
Ayer, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Leominster, MA
City
Bolton, MA
Shirley, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
Ayer, MA
Crime & Safety
Bolton, MA
Crime & Safety
Leominster, MA
Accidents
whdh.com

Stabbing reported in Abington, officers searching for suspect

ABINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A reported stabbing in Abington on Monday has community members on edge as officers search for the suspect. “I don’t like to see trouble,” said Abington resident Gail Campbell. “None of us like to see trouble.”. 7NEWS spoke with a man who said...
ABINGTON, MA
FUN 107

Couple Identified in Kingston Murder-Suicide; Husband Was a Wareham Native

KINGSTON (1420 WBSM) — The couple that was found dead as a result of a murder-suicide Sunday morning in Kingston has been identified, and the husband was a Wareham native. According to Kingston Police, officers responded on Sunday at about 11:15 a.m. to an Elm Street residence for a death investigation. The address was later confirmed to be 257 Elm Street. Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said a family member had found two bodies in the home.
KINGSTON, MA
whdh.com

Police investigating Fall River homicide outside sports bar

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a Sunday night homicide outside a sports bar, the Bristol County DA’s Office announced. According to the DA’s Office, shortly after midnight on Sunday, Fall River Police were called to the Riverside Sports Bar and Restaurant on Rodman Street for a reported altercation and shooting outside. When they arrived, they found Jose Roberto Zelaya, 45, on the ground. He was rushed to Saint Anne’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 2:20 a.m.
FALL RIVER, MA
nbcboston.com

Tow Truck Driver Attacked by Group of Teens in Dorchester, Police Say

Police say a group of teens attacked a tow truck driver Monday in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood. Between six and eight people on motorized bikes allegedly assaulted the driver at the intersection of Seaver Street and Columbia Avenue. Police were called to the scene shortly before 9 p.m. The driver was...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Rte#Ford Mustang#State Police
whdh.com

Two found dead at home in Kingston likely a murder-suicide, police say

KINGSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Initial investigation reveals man and a woman found dead at their home were likely in a domestic incident resulting in a murder-suicide, Kingston Police said. Kingston Police said Sunday around 11:15 a.m. a family member called 911 and reported two people dead at a home on...
KINGSTON, MA
NECN

Murder-Suicide Case Rocks Mass. Town; Man, Woman IDed

Two people died over the weekend in Kingston, Massachusetts, during a domestic incident that escalated to a murder-suicide, according to the town's police force. The people, who have a child together, were identified Monday as Colin Cranham and Sara Emerick. Their 6-year-old daughter was not home when the shooting took place.
KINGSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
whdh.com

2 people hospitalized after rollover crash in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two people have been taken to the hospital following a multi-car crash on Southhampton Street in Boston early Tuesday morning, Boston EMS said. One of the cars involved flipped onto its side. All three cars involved are badly damaged. An off-ramp from 93 was briefly closed as...
BOSTON, MA
thelocalne.ws

Woman injured in crash

IPSWICH — A woman has been taken to Beverly Hospital following a collision that saw a car flipped on to its side and the driver trapped inside. The crash happened at around 12:08 p.m. at 4 Newmarch Street. Residents said a 2022 Honda Civic hit a 2020 Civic, which was parked and unoccupied.
IPSWICH, MA
whdh.com

UPDATE: Missing Nashua teen found, 2 remain missing

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Gabrielle Etrata was safely located yesterday, Oct. 7 and reunited with her family, according to Nashua Police. As previously reported, Nashua Police requested the public’s help yesterday in locating three missing teenagers, including the 17-year-old. There was no update on Jefferson Vidal-Morel or Nishie Garcia,...
NASHUA, NH
whdh.com

1 person taken to hospital in Roslindale shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - One person was taken to the hospital following a shooting in Roslindale early Monday morning, Boston EMS said. Evidence markers were placed on the ground and crime scene tape was set up near a home on Hyde Park avenue. No further information is immediately available. This is...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Man convicted of kidnapping and killing Boston woman in 2019 set for sentencing

BOSTON (WHDH) - The man convicted of kidnapping and killing a Boston woman is set to be sentenced to mandatory life in prison Tuesday. Louis Coleman, now 36, was found guilty in June of abducting Jassy Correia outside of a Boston nightclub in February 2019. Prosecutors said Coleman brought her to his apartment in Providence, Rhode Island, where he killed her.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Crews respond to car on fire in Natick

NATICK, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews responded to a car on fire in Natick over the weekend. The Natick Fire Department said the fire came after a car crash on Speen Street in Natick Sunday afternoon. Firefighters were able to put out the flames, which could be seen shooting up from the hood of the car.
NATICK, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy