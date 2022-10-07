BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are searching for the shooter responsible for a double shooting in Roxbury during the middle of the day Monday, killing a 14-year-old. Police found one teenager with multiple gunshot wounds near Washington Street just before 12:30 p.m. They soon found another victim with gunshot wounds inside a nearby apartment on Cobden Street. The 14-year-old was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The surviving victim was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

BOSTON, MA ・ 22 HOURS AGO