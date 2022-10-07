Read full article on original website
Related
tipranks.com
Will Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Stock Survive Beyond?
Bed Bath & Beyond stock is reeling from the effect of the company’s dismal second-quarter performance. Following weak Q2 results, analysts’ pessimism about the stock is getting stronger. Meme stock Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) is struggling to hold its own amid the dwindling macroeconomic backdrop. After the...
tipranks.com
DICE Therapeutics Rises on Positive Phase 1 Psoriasis Data
Shares of biopharmaceutical company DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) are soaring today on positive topline data from the Phase 1 study of DC-806 for the treatment of Psoriasis. The trial was undertaken to glean safety and pharmacokinetic data in healthy volunteers while also offering early proof-of-concept for psoriasis patients. The drug was...
tipranks.com
Two British stocks with huge potential that are currently trading low
Here are two stocks that have more than 100% upside potential in their share prices, backed by analysts with ‘Strong Buy’ ratings. As we move into the final quarter of the year, market volatility continues, and investors are selling stocks that actually have good fundamentals and could grow over the long term – this creates an attractive opportunity to buy these stocks at much lower prices.
tipranks.com
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Results: Analysts See Q3 Beat in the Cards
PepsiCo is set to release its third-quarter results on Wednesday. Analysts are highly optimistic about the company’s ability to beat expectations. Beverage giant PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) is slated to release its third quarter Fiscal 2022 results on October 12, before the market opens. PepsiCo offers a wide range of food, snack, and beverage products worldwide. PEP stock has lost 4.5% so far this year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
tipranks.com
Immatics Stock (NASDAQ:IMTX) Rises on $110M Underwritten Offering
Shares of biopharmaceutical company Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) are rising today after the company announced an underwritten stock offering of $110 million. Immatics is offering ~10.9 million common shares at $10.09 apiece. The offer closes on October 12. Despite today’s gains, Immatics shares are still down 21.5% over the past month.
tipranks.com
DS Smith stock gains momentum as the company expects further profit
DS Smith (GB:SMDS) today increased its annual profit guidance to be higher than previously announced expectations – with “very strong” revenue growth and “effective cost mitigation” helping it drive more profits. The company now expects its six months adjusted operating profits to be £400 million....
tipranks.com
Nutex Stock (NASDAQ:NUTX) Soars on Growth Strategy Update
Shares of healthcare services provider Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) are soaring in the pre-market session today after the company provided a key corporate update reiterating plans to open 20 new facilities by the end of 2024. Further, the company has set up two new independent practice associations in Houston and South...
tipranks.com
Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock: Why Does Wall Street Rate This Fintech Play a “Strong Buy”?
Paypal stock continues to be under pressure due to macro challenges. However, Wall Street remains bullish on this fintech giant based on its massive user base and the rising adoption of digital payments. Leading fintech stock Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL), like several other growth stocks, has declined significantly this year due to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
tipranks.com
Ex-Dividend Dates are Fast Approaching for These 3 Stocks
Investors looking for dividend stocks might want to grab these three well-known names before they hit their ex-dividend dates. As a bonus, each of these stocks is at or near its 52-week low, so you can buy it at a bargain price while benefitting from its dividend. Accenture – ACN...
tipranks.com
Two dividend stocks to look for passive income
Here are two dividend stocks that have a dividend yield of more than 4%. With the stock market hitting new lows, investors are looking for dividend stocks that can generate stable income – two promising picks are vehicle renting company Redde Northgate (GB:REDD) and paper manufacturing company Mondi Plc (GB:MNDI).
tipranks.com
Greggs Stock: Bakery chain has a (sausage) role to play in your portfolio
With a strong set of trading numbers and an even stronger outlook, Greggs’ stock is a sweet reward for investors. Despite the current headwinds faced by the retail sector in the UK, the bakery chain Greggs’ (GB:GRG) third-quarter update was good news – the company has managed to keep its product demand high and is optimistic about higher earnings.
tipranks.com
Here’s Why Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS) Stock Spiked Last Week
Credit Suisse stock recovered some of its losses following initiatives to restructure its business and reduce debt. Shares of the leading financial services company Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS)(GB:0QP5), which came under pressure over its liquidity and financial health concerns, recovered some of its lost ground last week. The rebound in CS stock followed the news that investors are showing interest in its securitized products business, which is up for sale. Moreover, the Swiss bank’s surprise move to buy back $3 billion worth of debt further supported the recovery.
tipranks.com
Could Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Stock Recover amid Recalls, Macro Pressures?
Rivian’s product recall and macro challenges could continue to drag down the stock over the near-term even as the company is witnessing strong demand for its electric vehicles. Shares of electric vehicle maker Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) have been under pressure this year due to macro challenges and supply chain...
tipranks.com
Is Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) a Good Stock to Buy?
With significant upside potential and recovery in the bottom line, Travelzoo has an Outperform Smart Score on TipRanks. Let’s learn more about TZOO stock. Penny stocks can be highly rewarding and equally risky (learn more about Penny stocks here: Are Penny Stocks a Good Investment?). Thus to help investors (with an appetite for risk), TipRanks brings Penny Stocks Screener to find the ones with a higher likelihood of beating the broader market. Using the Screener, we came across Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) stock with an Outperform Smart Score on TipRanks. Moreover, it has significant upside potential, which supports the bull case.
tipranks.com
2 Semiconductor Stocks with High Growth Despite Market Headwinds
With the ongoing macroeconomic unrest pressuring consumer spending and corporate CapEx, demand for semiconductors is entering a downcycle. MCHP and MPWR, however, showcase strong backlogs and momentum, placing them in a better position. Both stocks also appear reasonably valued, but one expense, in particular, needs to be monitored. With most...
tipranks.com
Why are Johns Lyng Group (ASX:JLG) shares falling today?
Johns Lyng shares plunged after the company announced its CEO has cut his stake in the company. However, the executive remains heavily invested and analysts remain bullish on the stock, according to TipRanks. Johns Lyng Group (ASX:JLG) shares fell more than 10% to about AU$5.95 just before midday. The stock...
tipranks.com
NIO (NYSE:NIO): Navigating through Challenges
The September auto delivery numbers by the EV sector and NIO reinstate the analysts’ bullish views on the EV secular long-term growth story. Last week, the electric vehicle (EV) industry marked strong momentum based on impressive delivery numbers reported despite the growing macroeconomic uncertainty and supply and logistics challenges. Specifically, Chinese EV maker NIO (NYSE: NIO) reported record-high quarterly deliveries at the end of Q3 with 31,607 vehicle deliveries, up 29.3% year-over-year.
tipranks.com
Alphatec Stock (NASDAQ:ATEC) Up after Strong Preliminary Q3 Results
Alphatec Holdings (NASDAQ: ATEC) stock was up on Monday, as the medical device company announced preliminary Q3 results. The company expects its revenues to range between $89 million and $90 million, 42% to 43% higher year-over-year. At the end of the third quarter, ATEC had a cash balance of around...
tipranks.com
PPG Industries Stock (NYSE:PPG) Dips as Q3 Update Disappoints
Shares of PPG Industries (NYSE: PPG) ticked lower on Monday after the supplier of paints, coatings, and specialty materials gave a disappointing fiscal Q3 update. The company stated that it expects Q3 adjusted earnings to be lower by 5% to 7% below the low end of the company’s forecasted range of $1.75 to $2.00 per share. PPG cited softening demand in Europe and China as the reason for the lower-than-expected earnings.
tipranks.com
Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Dips after Barclays Analyst Initiates Coverage with a Hold
Shares of Grab Holdings (NASDAQ: GRAB), the super app in Southeast Asia, dipped in pre-market trading on Monday, as Barclays analyst Jiong Shao initiated coverage of the stock with a Hold rating and a price target of $3. Shao’s price target is the lowest on the Street and implies upside...
Comments / 0