kjluradio.com
St. Clair man arrested for stealing vehicle in Franklin County, wife remains on the run
One man is taken into custody, and his wife remains on the run, for allegedly stealing a vehicle in Franklin County. David Bell, 41, of St. Clair, is charged with tampering with a motor vehicle and resisting arrest. His wife, Rachelle Bell, 44, of St. Clair, is not yet in custody and has not yet been charged.
myleaderpaper.com
Two arrested at Arnold bank for alleged possession of stolen checks
A 30-year-old Cedar Hill man and a 26-year-old Hillsboro woman were arrested after they reportedly were found with two checks believed to have been stolen from a mailbox. The man allegedly forged and attempted to cash one of the checks at an Arnold bank, Arnold Police reported. A teller at...
mymoinfo.com
K-9 Zeus and handler help find missing Franklin County man
Canine Zeus and handler Deputy Richard with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office helped find a missing man in Franklin County. Sheriff’s office spokesman Grant Bissell says during the night shift on October 1st, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office reached out asking for Canine Zeus’ assistance in the search.
KMOV
Creve Coeur Police use a drone in apprehension of 2 teens after overnight car break-ins in West County
CREVE COEUR, Mo. (KMOV) - An 18-year-old and a 13-year-old boy were taken into custody in connection with a series of car break-ins that happened in and near Creve Coeur early Monday morning. Police officers received a call around 4 a.m. about suspects breaking into cars off of Guelbreth Road,...
kjluradio.com
Maries County Sheriff warns about letter seeking to buy land
The Maries County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about letters they may be receiving in the mail. Several residents have received letters from Daniel Apke with Apke Investments. The letter claims that Apke learned about vacant land owned by the recipient by reviewing public records provided by the Maries County Assessor and wishes to purchase that land. The Sheriff’s Office says the Assessor’s Office did not give any information to this company. Instead, the company used online sources to obtain a list of parcel information.
Owensville woman charged after drug seizure in Gasconade County
GASCONADE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) On Thursday, multiple law enforcement agencies executed a drug related search warrant on the 200 block of Washington Street in Gasconade County leading to an arrest and a seizure of drugs. During the search, officials say they found 53 grams of methamphetamine, 99 fentanyl capsules, one jar containing raw fentanyl and The post Owensville woman charged after drug seizure in Gasconade County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Woman and two girls injured by suspected drunk driver
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Editor's note: The original version of the story stated the crash happened on Saturday night. The article has been corrected to reflect the crash happened on Sunday night. Jefferson City Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in the 1600 block of Highway 50 around 7:30 Sunday night. The westbound lane of The post Woman and two girls injured by suspected drunk driver appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Linn man facing possible DWI charge following two-vehicle accident on Highway 50, three injured
An Osage County man is facing possible drunk driving charges following a two-vehicle accident last night in Jefferson City. The Jefferson City Police Department reports it was called to the 1600 block of Highway 50 around 7:30 p.m. to investigate the collision. The investigation into the crash revealed Jason Strope, 42, of Linn, struck the back of a SUV with his pickup truck. The impact forced the SUV into a skid, causing it to overturn into a ditch. Strope’s truck also overturned, coming to rest on its roof in the road.
KMOV
Suspect in Maryland Heights shooting in custody, police say
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- Police say they have arrested 35-year-old Brian Joseph McDevitt Jr. after a shooting early Sunday morning in Maryland Heights. Police allege McDevitt shot a 32-year-old man in a domestic incident in the 11700 block of Dunlap Industrial Boulevard around 1:40 a.m. The victim was taken to the hospital, but police did not say what his status was in a press release Sunday.
Man killed while trimming tree in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A man died at a hospital Saturday after part of an oak tree fell on him. The 35-year-old man was trimming a large oak tree at about 6:30 p.m. in the 4900 block of Aubert Court when a "large portion" of the tree fell on him, St. Louis police said.
Woman killed in latest south St. Louis City hit-and-run
Details are emerging as St. Louis Police investigate a fatal hit-and-run along a busy south St. Louis street.
Toddler dies after being shot in the head in south St. Louis
A toddler was pronounced dead at a hospital after he was shot in the head in south St. Louis on Monday.
recordpatriot.com
Four indicted on gun charges
EDWARDSVILLE – Four people were indicted last week on weapons-related charges in separate cases by a Madison County grand jury. Michael A. Mason, 37, of Alton, was indicted Oct. 6 as an armed habitual criminal, a Class X felony; unlawful possession of weapons by a felon, a Class 2 felony; and reckless discharge of a firearm, a Class 4 felony.
Crash closes several lanes of I-64 in St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A crash is causing a major traffic backup in St. Louis County. The collision happened on westbound I-64 near Ballas. Three lanes of traffic are blocked while crews work to clear the scene. The estimated clear time is around 4:45 pm. The Missouri Department of...
Apartment building on fire in north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – There was a fire in an apartment building Monday morning in north St. Louis. The fire in the bedroom of an apartment unit in the 1200 block of Hodiamont Avenue started at about 9:45 a.m. Battalion Chief 805C Shawn Ryan said flames were shooting out of...
myleaderpaper.com
Jefferson County’s Farm Family roots go back more than a century
The Schroeder family has been named Jefferson County’s Farm Family for 2022. Gil and Linda Schroeder and their children were recognized by the University Extension Service at the Missouri State Fair held in August in Sedalia along with their counterparts from other counties across the state. “It was quite...
kfmo.com
Cole Arrested Over Camera in Bathroom
(Desloge, MO) Desloge Alderman, and Park Hills Parks and Recreation director,54 year old Terance "Terry" Lee Cole, is charged with felony invasion of privacy and felony stealing of $750 or more after he was arrested for placing a camera in the bathroom of an 18 year old male who was staying at Cole's Desloge residence. A probable cause statement from the Missouri State Highway Patrol indicates the Desloge Police Department requested the help of the Patrol's Division of Drug and Crime Control Unit to investigate an alleged invasion of privacy offense. The report states the 18 year old had found a camera hidden in the bathroom and had turned it over to Desloge Police October 1st. During the investigation, and subsequent discussions with Cole, investigators learned the camera was one of several purchased wish Park Hills City Funds. According to the report nude images of the 18 year old male were found on the SD card Cole provided to police. Investigators say when confronted with the evidence he ended his interview with them and asked for an attorney. Park Hills city officials have placed Cole on unpaid suspension while the investigation continues and in Desloge officials are giving no comment on the matter. Cole is set for his initial court appearance Tuesday.
Tire store break-in in south St. Louis City
Police investigating a possible burglary at a tire business in South City Monday morning.
thebengilpost.com
Macoupin County Courthouse News
Cases filed during September 25-October 1, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Andrew Hansen, 44 of Shipman, is charged with possession of less than five grams of meth in connection with an August 24 incident. Trenton Gresham, 34...
kjluradio.com
Weekend fire caused by cooking damages Fulton home
A weekend fire causes $80,000 in damages to a Fulton home. The Fulton Fire Department says it was called to a structure fire at a home on West Avenue at around 8:30 Saturday night. As crews arrived, heavy flames were visible from the back of the home. Crews entered the...
