Rochester, MN

KAAL-TV

Albert Lea City Council meeting addresses two major topics

(ABC 6 News) – The Albert Lea City Council met on Monday night to shed some light on another year of increased property taxes for the city’s residents, and to decide on what to do with an open position after the City Attorney resigned. The meeting was productive,...
ALBERT LEA, MN
KAAL-TV

Austin favorite SuperFresh to close its doors

(ABC 6 News) – It’s been a local staple for decades and now, Austin’s SuperFresh Produce and Garden Center is closing its doors. “It’s been 42 years and I’m just ready to be with my wife a little more, do some traveling, and be with the kids and grandkids more,” said owner Jim Stiles.
AUSTIN, MN
KAAL-TV

Rochester man found competent in assault case

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man accused of assault against his parents and Rochester police was found competent to stand trial. Sean O’Grady, 23, was arrested in July after his parents called the Rochester Police Department for help with an altercation. According to Rochester police reports, O’Grady...
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Mayo Clinic receives $100M gift to expand proton beam facility

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Mayo Clinic has received a $100M gift to expand Rochester’s proton beam facility. Mayo Clinic is the only location in Minnesota for patients to receive proton radiotherapy and this gift allows them to nearly double that access and serve even more local and regional patients.
ROCHESTER, MN
fox9.com

What to do in Minnesota: 8 things to do this weekend (Oct. 14-16)

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Fall fun continues this week with leaf peeping, beer festivals, and the kick-off party of a lifetime for the new Minnesota Wild season. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. Minnesota Monthly's Rhythm and Brews:. 6155 Earle Brown Drive, Brooklyn Center.
MINNESOTA STATE
KAAL-TV

Local candidate forums continue ahead of November election

The League of Women Voters Rochester continued its candidate forums on Monday night. The first forum was for the Rochester City Council Ward 5 position where candidates Saida Omar and Shaun Palmer took turns answering and addressing concerns of the city. One of the concerns brought up was homelessness in...
ROCHESTER, MN
Y-105FM

Body Found in Small Minnesota Town Prompts Investigation

Elko New Market, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in southern Minnesota are investigating after discovering a body in a residential street in Elko New Market Township Friday morning. A news release from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched to the report of the body of a male in...
KAAL-TV

UPDATE: Suspicious Pine Island fire one of many

(ABC 6 News) – UPDATE: The Saturday night blaze that injured a Pine Island firefighter is one of three fires at abandoned properties within a five-mile radius in the last two weeks, the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office reported Monday. According to the OCSO, the three fires are being...
PINE ISLAND, MN
KIMT

Albert Lea Police Department cancels alert for missing child

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - The Albert Lea Police Department is cancelling an alert for a missing juvenile. At 6:43 p.m. Sunday night, the department posted to Facebook that the 12-year-old boy was found safe. ALBERT LEA, Minn. - The Albert Lea Police Department is asking for your help in locating...
ALBERT LEA, MN
KIMT

House fire in Oronoco Township Saturday night sends one firefighter to the hospital

ORONOCO TOWNSHIP, Minn. - Pine Island Fire Department responded to a house fully engulfed in flames Saturday night. The Pine Island Fire Department said on Saturday around 11 p.m. they were dispatched to the 12800 block of 44th Ave. NW in Oronoco Township for a report of a house on fire after a passing motorist called to report they saw smoke coming from the property.
ORONOCO, MN
KAAL-TV

Spring Valley man seriously injured in Fillmore County motorcycle crash

(ABC 6 News) – A Spring Valley man is facing life threatening injuries after losing control of his motorcycle on Sunday afternoon. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at approximately 12:45 p.m., a 2014 Harley-Davidson was traveling eastbound on Highway 16 in Fillmore County, when it lost control and entered the ditch near 360 Trail.
FILLMORE COUNTY, MN
KROC News

Door Dasher Charged in Rochester Knife Attack at Hotel

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man is facing two felony assault charges in connection with a knife attack that occurred outside of a Rochester hotel Wednesday night. The criminal complaint filed in Olmsted County Court Friday accuses 33-year-old James Mentz of wielding a knife and attempting to run away...
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Rochester man sentenced for 2018 gunfire

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Over four years after police said he fired a gun in the air during an argument with a girlfriend, a Rochester man is sentenced to probation. James Comer Grant, 42, was arrested in September 2018 and charged with reckless discharge of a firearm, two counts of threats of violence, and possession of a firearm after being convicted of a crime of violence. Rochester police said Grant had an argument with his girlfriend just before 11:30 pm near the area of 6th Avenue and 1st Street SW. He was accused of firing a single shot into the air and investigators said they found a .40 caliber shell casing at the scene and a .40 caliber pistol in Grant’s home.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Social media spurring Spam success

(ABC 6 News) — Spam, the square canned meat, with the iconic blue and yellow label, has been feeding families for more than 85 years. Hormel Foods says with the help of social media, it’s become even more popular. Austin’s canned ham was made by Hormel Foods at...
AUSTIN, MN
myalbertlea.com

Albert Lea Police Department investigating fatality

ALBERT LEA, MN — On Oct. 4 at approximately 11:30 p.m., Albert Lea Police responded to the Union Pacific railroad crossing near the intersection of Garfield Avenue and Ramsey Street after receiving a report from the train operations crew that an individual had been run over by the locomotive. The train was traveling southeast approaching this crossing when the crew observed a person laying across the railroad tracks. Immediate actions to stop the train before striking the person were unsuccessful.
ALBERT LEA, MN

