FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Death Row Inmate Could Be a Free Man by ChristmasSam H ArnoldOklahoma City, OK
2022 NBA Draft Review: Oklahoma City ThunderAdrian HolmanOklahoma City, OK
3 Great Steakhouses in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Father of four found dead at troubled Oklahoma City motel
For the third time this year, a homicide investigation is underway at the Plaza Inn.
news9.com
Investigators Searching For Suspect In Deadly Shooting At SE OKC Motel Known For High Crime
Oklahoma City police are looking for clues in a man’s death at a motel known as a magnet for criminal activity. The man was found shot to death on Monday at the Plaza Inn near Southeast 29th and the I-35 Service Road, but a suspect is not in custody.
KOCO
One person was shot in Yukon, officials say
YUKON, Okla. — Police are responding to a shooting in Yukon where one person was shot, officials say. On Monday night, police responded to a scene near Northwest 10th Street and Mustang Road where someone appeared to have been shot, officials say. Authorities are working to lock down the...
One person killed in Plaza Inn shooting
Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting in south Oklahoma City.
KOCO
Homicide investigation underway at Oklahoma City motel, police say
OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting Monday morning at a motel in southeast Oklahoma City. Police said the homicide investigation is underway at the Plaza Inn near Southeast 29th Street and Interstate 35. Police have not released any details. KOCO 5 will provide more information when...
1 Dead In SE OKC Shooting
The Oklahoma City Police Department is responding to a shooting near South I-235 Service Road and Southeast 29th Street. OCPD is still assessing the situation, but have confirmed one fatality. So far, there have been no arrests. This is a developing story.
OCPD Arrest Man Accused Of Hitting Son Multiple Times
Oklahoma City Police have arrested a man on child abuse complaints. Donald Davis has been accused of hitting his teenage son in the face multiple times after officers said Davis found the teen smoking marijuana in his car.. Davis was booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center.
okcfox.com
One person shot in Yukon, police responding
YUKON (KOKH) - Police are responding to a shooting in Yukon that left one person injured on Monday night. Officials say the shooting occurred near Abigale Drive and Preston Park Drive. Reports say a man was shot and taken to the hospital with a gunshot injury. There are no suspects...
news9.com
Man Accused Of Breaking Into Homes, Leading Police On Chase Arrested
A man is in custody on Monday accused of breaking into homes and leading police on a short early-morning chase on the northwest side of the city, according to Oklahoma City Police. Police say the man was allegedly trying to break into homes near the Broadway Extension and West Wilshire...
Disabled OKC woman says mobility scooter goes missing from locked apartment during move-out
A disabled Oklahoma City woman said her mobility scooter was stolen from her apartment and she has no idea how it happened.
Authorities Investigating SW OKC Apartment Fire As Arson
Authorities are investigating an apartment fire that broke out Saturday in southwest Oklahoma City as arson. The fire started at the Brookwood Apartments near Southwest 89th Street and South Western Avenue. Oklahoma City firefighters said there were people evacuated, and one person was trapped inside. Firefighters said they were able...
news9.com
OCPD: Suspect Using Chief Gourley Photograph In Scam
The Oklahoma City Police Department is warning citizens about what it calls the "chief scam." The department said it was contacted by the Wagoner Police Department about a suspect going around showing people a photo of Oklahoma City Police Chief Wade Gourley, along with a fake text message claiming the person should send the suspect money.
KOCO
New ordinance gives police ability to impound privately owned vehicles in OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY — If you’re caught street racing, your vehicle can soon be legally impounded. The new city ordinance will go into effect this week in Oklahoma City. It will be harsher punishment for those participating in what police call “street takeovers.”. The biggest goal of the...
KXII.com
3 arrested in Garvin County for drug trafficking
GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - The Garvin County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people for marijuana trafficking. According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, Phi Hong Cai was found with 68 pounds of marijuana near Wynnewood. Documents allege Hong Cai was planning to sell it in Houston. Xing...
News On 6
OKC Woman Shoots, Kills Girlfriend In NW OKC
A deadly overnight shooting took a disturbing turn on Friday in northwest Oklahoma City. The suspect confessed to the shooting and partially dismembering 24-year-old Brianne Torres’ leg. Investigators initially booked Rana Sievert, 24, into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on a lesser charge of manslaughter in the first-degree. Oklahoma...
17-year-old dead after Garvin County crash near Lindsay
GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. — A 17-year-old male is dead after a crash about 1 mile south of Lindsay, in Garvin County, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the male was going north on State Highway 76 while driving a 2008 Cadillac Escalade. Travis Christensen, age 52 of...
Check fraud on the rise across Oklahoma County
Scam alert! Check fraud is on the rise again across Oklahoma County. Thieves are finding new ways to steal your checks. It’s becoming more and more common. The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office is seeing many seniors falling victim to these scams.
Police: Man shot transient alleging squatting inside his OKC property
As for the property owner, it's unclear if he'll face charges.
KOCO
Crews clear scene after rollover crash along I-35 in Norman
NORMAN, Okla. — Crews have cleared the scene of a rollover crash along Interstate 35 in Norman. A cement truck rolled over while navigating a turn in the southbound I-35 ramp to eastbound Robinson Street. Norman police initially closed the area while crews cleared the scene. Traffic has resumed...
okcfox.com
OKCPD makes arrest in connection to fatal shooting of 24-year-old woman
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police responded to a scene earlier on Friday morning in regards to a domestic-related shooting. Police responded to an apartment complex in the 8200 block of N. Rockwell Ave. about a shooting. When police arrived at the apartment, they found 24-year-old Brianne Torres...
