ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOCO

One person was shot in Yukon, officials say

YUKON, Okla. — Police are responding to a shooting in Yukon where one person was shot, officials say. On Monday night, police responded to a scene near Northwest 10th Street and Mustang Road where someone appeared to have been shot, officials say. Authorities are working to lock down the...
YUKON, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
KOCO

Homicide investigation underway at Oklahoma City motel, police say

OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting Monday morning at a motel in southeast Oklahoma City. Police said the homicide investigation is underway at the Plaza Inn near Southeast 29th Street and Interstate 35. Police have not released any details. KOCO 5 will provide more information when...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

1 Dead In SE OKC Shooting

The Oklahoma City Police Department is responding to a shooting near South I-235 Service Road and Southeast 29th Street. OCPD is still assessing the situation, but have confirmed one fatality. So far, there have been no arrests. This is a developing story.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

One person shot in Yukon, police responding

YUKON (KOKH) - Police are responding to a shooting in Yukon that left one person injured on Monday night. Officials say the shooting occurred near Abigale Drive and Preston Park Drive. Reports say a man was shot and taken to the hospital with a gunshot injury. There are no suspects...
YUKON, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suspicious Death#Shooting#Police#Rockwell#Apartment Complex#Violent Crime
news9.com

OCPD: Suspect Using Chief Gourley Photograph In Scam

The Oklahoma City Police Department is warning citizens about what it calls the "chief scam." The department said it was contacted by the Wagoner Police Department about a suspect going around showing people a photo of Oklahoma City Police Chief Wade Gourley, along with a fake text message claiming the person should send the suspect money.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KXII.com

3 arrested in Garvin County for drug trafficking

GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - The Garvin County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people for marijuana trafficking. According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, Phi Hong Cai was found with 68 pounds of marijuana near Wynnewood. Documents allege Hong Cai was planning to sell it in Houston. Xing...
GARVIN COUNTY, OK
News On 6

OKC Woman Shoots, Kills Girlfriend In NW OKC

A deadly overnight shooting took a disturbing turn on Friday in northwest Oklahoma City. The suspect confessed to the shooting and partially dismembering 24-year-old Brianne Torres’ leg. Investigators initially booked Rana Sievert, 24, into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on a lesser charge of manslaughter in the first-degree. Oklahoma...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Crews clear scene after rollover crash along I-35 in Norman

NORMAN, Okla. — Crews have cleared the scene of a rollover crash along Interstate 35 in Norman. A cement truck rolled over while navigating a turn in the southbound I-35 ramp to eastbound Robinson Street. Norman police initially closed the area while crews cleared the scene. Traffic has resumed...
NORMAN, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy