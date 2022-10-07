ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Los Angeles

Bitcoin Falls to Start the Week as Investors Look Ahead to Inflation Data

Bitcoin on Monday fell to its lowest level in over a week as investors continued to digest strong jobs data from Friday that pushed risk assets including cryptocurrencies even deeper into the red. The largest cryptocurrency by market cap was down by about 1.3% to $19,213.00, according to Coin Metrics....
STOCKS
NBC Los Angeles

American Airlines Raises Revenue Forecast After Strong Summer Travel Season

American Airlines said Tuesday that its third-quarter sales likely came in better than it previously expected. The brighter forecast points to higher fares making up for a jump in expenses. American is set to report quarterly results on Oct. 20. American Airlines said Tuesday that its third-quarter sales likely came...
TRAVEL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
NBC Los Angeles

Bank of England Strengthens Emergency Stimulus to Help Ease Market Turmoil

LONDON — The Bank of England on Monday announced further measures to ensure financial stability in the U.K., building on its intervention in the long-dated bond market. The Bank's Financial Stability Committee on Sep. 28 announced a two-week emergency purchase program for long-dated U.K. government bonds — known as "gilts" — to restore order to the markets and protect liability driven investment (LDI) funds from imminent collapse.
BUSINESS
NBC Los Angeles

Watch Now: ETF Edge on the Course of Commodity Funds Amid Global Uncertainty

[The stream is slated to start at 1:00 PM ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]. CNBC's ETF Edge is dedicated to the fastest-growing trend in investing right now: ETFs. Every Monday, Bob Pisani will be joined by a panel of top market participants to offer educational and actionable advice to help you build your best portfolio.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Unemployment#Linus Business#Business Economics#Government Jobs#Interest Rates#Nonfarm Payrolls#Payrolls Rise#Dow Jones#The Federal Reserve#The Labor Department#Lowe
NBC Los Angeles

Bank of England Intervenes in Bond Markets Again, Warns of ‘Material Risk' to UK Financial Stability

LONDON — The Bank of England on Tuesday announced an expansion of its emergency bond-buying operation as it looks to restore order to the country's chaotic bond market. The central bank said it will widen its purchases of U.K. government bonds — known as gilts — to include index-linked gilts from Oct. 11 until Oct. 14. Index-linked gilts are bonds where payouts to bondholders are benchmarked in line with the U.K. retail price index.
MARKETS
NBC Los Angeles

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Ford, Las Vegas Sands, Nvidia, Kraft Heinz and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Ford Motor, General Motors — Shares of Ford and GM fell 7% and 5% respectively, after UBS downgraded both stocks. The firm lowered Ford to a sell rating from neutral and cut GM to a neutral from a buy. The auto industry is moving toward vehicle oversupply following three years of unprecedented pricing power, UBS said.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Housing
NBC Los Angeles

Jim Cramer Goes Over the Best and Worst Q3 Performers on the Dow

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday named the biggest losers and winners on the Dow Jones Industrial Average during the third quarter. "Anything economically sensitive has been crushed and even high-dividend yields are no protection when the Fed is on the warpath," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday named the...
STOCKS
NBC Los Angeles

Mobile Bank N26's Losses Widen After Ramping Up Spending on Fraud Controls

N26's net revenue increased 67% in 2021 to 120.3 million euros as the bank benefited from growth in subscriptions, stronger customer engagement and higher interest rates. However, the company continued to lose money that year, with its net loss climbing 14% to 172.4 million euros. Berlin-based N26 has been refocusing...
MARKETS
KIRO 7 Seattle

Labor proposal could upend rules for gig workers, companies

The U.S. Department of Labor has published a new proposal on how workers should be classified saying that thousands of people have been incorrectly labeled as contractors rather than employees, potentially curtailing access to benefits and protections they rightfully deserve. Misclassifying workers as independent contractors denies those workers protections under...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy