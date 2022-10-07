Read full article on original website
Bitcoin Falls to Start the Week as Investors Look Ahead to Inflation Data
Bitcoin on Monday fell to its lowest level in over a week as investors continued to digest strong jobs data from Friday that pushed risk assets including cryptocurrencies even deeper into the red. The largest cryptocurrency by market cap was down by about 1.3% to $19,213.00, according to Coin Metrics....
Americans' inflation expectations dropped again in September, New York Fed says
The New York Federal Reserve released a closely watched survey on Tuesday revealing that Americans' inflation expectations dropped in the short-term again.
Top Wall Street Analysts Pick These Stocks as the Market Grows Increasingly Uncertain
Using a market downcycle to accumulate shares of companies with strong fundamentals and prospects can lead to good returns when the market goes up. To that end, keeping an eye on which stocks analysts are recommending can be a good practice. Here are five stocks picked by Wall Street's top...
American Airlines Raises Revenue Forecast After Strong Summer Travel Season
American Airlines said Tuesday that its third-quarter sales likely came in better than it previously expected. The brighter forecast points to higher fares making up for a jump in expenses. American is set to report quarterly results on Oct. 20. American Airlines said Tuesday that its third-quarter sales likely came...
Allianz Chief Economic Adviser El-Erian Believes Core Inflation ‘Is Still Going Up'
Allianz Chief Economic Adviser Mohamed El-Erian said he predicts headline inflation "will probably come down to about 8%," but that core inflation "is still going up." El-Erian said an increase in core inflation means "we still have an inflation issue." Ahead of the release of the latest consumer price index...
Bank of England Strengthens Emergency Stimulus to Help Ease Market Turmoil
LONDON — The Bank of England on Monday announced further measures to ensure financial stability in the U.K., building on its intervention in the long-dated bond market. The Bank's Financial Stability Committee on Sep. 28 announced a two-week emergency purchase program for long-dated U.K. government bonds — known as "gilts" — to restore order to the markets and protect liability driven investment (LDI) funds from imminent collapse.
‘This Is Serious': JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon Warns U.S. Likely to Tip Into Recession in 6 to 9 Months
JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said the U.S. economy was "actually still doing well" at present and consumers were likely to be in better shape compared to the 2008 global financial crisis when the world tips into recession. "But you can't talk about the economy without talking about stuff in...
Watch Now: ETF Edge on the Course of Commodity Funds Amid Global Uncertainty
[The stream is slated to start at 1:00 PM ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]. CNBC's ETF Edge is dedicated to the fastest-growing trend in investing right now: ETFs. Every Monday, Bob Pisani will be joined by a panel of top market participants to offer educational and actionable advice to help you build your best portfolio.
How is your credit score calculated and why is it important?
NEW YORK — (AP) — You know credit scores exist. You might even know what yours is. But do you know how it's calculated and why it's important?. Your credit score affects whether you can get a credit card, rent an apartment, buy a house, start a business, or even get a cell phone contract.
Bank of England Intervenes in Bond Markets Again, Warns of ‘Material Risk' to UK Financial Stability
LONDON — The Bank of England on Tuesday announced an expansion of its emergency bond-buying operation as it looks to restore order to the country's chaotic bond market. The central bank said it will widen its purchases of U.K. government bonds — known as gilts — to include index-linked gilts from Oct. 11 until Oct. 14. Index-linked gilts are bonds where payouts to bondholders are benchmarked in line with the U.K. retail price index.
U.S. Should Pump More Oil to Avert War-Level Energy Crisis, Says JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon
JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon told CNBC Monday that the U.S. should forge ahead in pumping more oil and gas to help alleviate the global energy crisis. Likening the situation to a national security risk of war-level proportions, Dimon said Western allies should support the U.S. in shoring up supply.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Ford, Las Vegas Sands, Nvidia, Kraft Heinz and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Ford Motor, General Motors — Shares of Ford and GM fell 7% and 5% respectively, after UBS downgraded both stocks. The firm lowered Ford to a sell rating from neutral and cut GM to a neutral from a buy. The auto industry is moving toward vehicle oversupply following three years of unprecedented pricing power, UBS said.
Jim Cramer Goes Over the Best and Worst Q3 Performers on the Dow
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday named the biggest losers and winners on the Dow Jones Industrial Average during the third quarter. "Anything economically sensitive has been crushed and even high-dividend yields are no protection when the Fed is on the warpath," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday named the...
Mobile Bank N26's Losses Widen After Ramping Up Spending on Fraud Controls
N26's net revenue increased 67% in 2021 to 120.3 million euros as the bank benefited from growth in subscriptions, stronger customer engagement and higher interest rates. However, the company continued to lose money that year, with its net loss climbing 14% to 172.4 million euros. Berlin-based N26 has been refocusing...
Labor proposal could upend rules for gig workers, companies
The U.S. Department of Labor has published a new proposal on how workers should be classified saying that thousands of people have been incorrectly labeled as contractors rather than employees, potentially curtailing access to benefits and protections they rightfully deserve. Misclassifying workers as independent contractors denies those workers protections under...
