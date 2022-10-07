ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Talking the Tropics With Mike: Tropical depression #13 pouring on S. America & far S. Caribbean

By Mike Buresh, Action News Jax
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qr2gv_0iPvJwvU00

Jacksonville, Fl. — The “Buresh Bottom Line”: Always be prepared!.....First Alert Hurricane Survival Guide... City of Jacksonville Preparedness Guide... Georgia Hurricane Guide.

***** ALWAYS CHECK & RE-CHECK THE LATEST FORECAST & UPDATES! *****

REMEMBER WHEN A TROPICAL STORM OR HURRICANE IS APPROACHING: Taping windows is *NOT* helpful & will not keep glass from breaking.

Realize the forecast cone (”cone of uncertainty”) is the average forecast error over a given time - out to 5 days - & *does not* indicate the width of the storm &/or damage that might occur.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KjQQV_0iPvJwvU00

Ian is long gone but....

*** With so much rain & ocean water in the “system”, higher than avg. tides will continue through at least the weekend for the intracoastal, St. Johns River & its tributaries. Minor to moderate - but mostly nuisance-type flooding & ponding will occur with each high tide cycle ***

A “blow by blow” of Ian & trying to forecast the hurricane is posted in the “Buresh Blog” - * here *.

Though trending lower than last Fri./Sat, higher than avg. tides will continue to produce some ponding/flooding near/at times of high tide along the St. Johns River & its tributaries. Levels will be highest - & most problematic - in Clay/St. Johns & especially Putnam Co. The hydrograph below shows a little recent bump for d’town Jax as yet another crest rolls through the river via the very heavy rain in the headwater basin between Orlando & Melbourne northward to Putnam Co.:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hZmVd_0iPvJwvU00

The Atlantic....

The “festering” tropical wave at a very low (south) latitude again (this is where “Ian” tracked & was “born” *BUT* this time the system will continue westward vs. turning northward) was upgraded to tropical depression #13 Thu. night. Proximity to land + some shear should allow only slow development initially before the wave reaches the Western Caribbean through the weekend where conditions look much more optimal for strengthening. The poorly organized center looked to pass just south of Aruba early Fri. - a rather unusual occurrence (so far south).

Now... it looks like a strengthening hurricane will move into Central America over the weekend/early next week. The window for strengthening will be relatively short over the Southwest Caribbean but #13 should be able to quickly take advantage of favorable shear conditions, very warm water & a good deal of moisture. Indications are a likely hit on the coasts of Nicaragua &/or Honduras from Sat. night through Sun. night. The European model does shows a slightly more south landfall followed by a move to the far E. Pacific relatively intact since - what will be “Julia” - crosses a more narrow portion of Central America (vs. the GFS & current NHC forecast track).

A lot of troughing (dips in the jet stream) is over the U.S. but this disturbance will stay far enough south so as to *not* be drawn northward. Heavy rain will gradually diminish across parts of Aruba, the ABC Islands & Northern Venezuela & Colombia as the storm moves steadily west/northwest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H2LbB_0iPvJwvU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vTx9U_0iPvJwvU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E8nTe_0iPvJwvU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PEFqc_0iPvJwvU00

Meanwhile... tropical depression #12 developed Tue. afternoon but dissipated Thu. night due to strong, persistent shear. There may be a window of opportunity for #12 to try to reorganize next week over the Central Atlantic (but remaining far out to sea) before getting pulled north then northeast mid to late week over the N. Atlantic while staying far to the east of the U.S.

And a couple of areas to watch next week:

(1) several global forecast models show some gradual low pressure - possibly/probably tropical in nature - over the Bay of Campeche (far SW Gulf of Mexico). The upper level set-up of troughs & ridges will be in flux next week making movement of this disturbance difficult to pinpoint this far out. It would appear some sort of east - even east/northeast - movement will eventually evolve.

(2) The Caribbean - tropical development will be possible late next week & beyond. Given the time of year & the probable location of an upper level trough over or near the Eastern U.S., any Caribbean low pressure/tropical disturbance may very well be drawn some semblance of northward.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xn73d_0iPvJwvU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q4Vgu_0iPvJwvU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fj7H3_0iPvJwvU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tDb2k_0iPvJwvU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rZTOS_0iPvJwvU00

Water vapor loop shows pockets of dry air (dark blue) across portions of the Atlantic Basin along with a lot of “swirls” (low pressure) - common as we get deeper into autumn:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TpQuE_0iPvJwvU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17Z6mX_0iPvJwvU00

October origins:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oDUeC_0iPvJwvU00

Averages below based on climatology for the Atlantic Basin through September. This season so far is well below avg.:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OpFqx_0iPvJwvU00

Wind shear:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xgjuH_0iPvJwvU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ax8al_0iPvJwvU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RWhG6_0iPvJwvU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K1Bii_0iPvJwvU00

Saharan dust spreads west each year from Africa by the prevailing winds (from east to west over the Atlantic). Dry air - yellow/orange/red/pink. Widespread dust is indicative of dry air that can impede the development of tropical cyclones. However, sometimes “wanna’ be” waves will just wait until they get to the other side of - or away from - the plume then try to develop if other conditions are favorable. In my personal opinion, way too much is made about the presence of Saharan dust & how it relates to tropical cyclones. In any case, we’ve had several large dust plumes spread west to the Caribbean & Gulf with the peak of Saharan dust typically in June & July.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UPO5i_0iPvJwvU00

2022 names..... “Julia” is the next name on the Atlantic list (names are picked at random by the World Meteorological Organization... repeat every 6 years). Historic storms are retired [Florence & Michael in ’18... Dorian in ’19 & Laura, Eta & Iota in ‘20 & Ida in ‘21]). In fact, this year’s list of names is rather infamous with “Charley”, “Frances”, “Jeanne” & “Ivan” retired from the ‘04 list (all hit Fl.) & “Matthew” was retired in 2016. The WMO decided - beginning last year - that the Greek alphabet will be no longer used & instead there will be a supplemental list of names if the first list is exhausted (has only happened three times - 2005, 2020 & 2021). The naming of tropical cyclones began on a consistent basis in 1953. More on the history of naming tropical cyclones * here *.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TVzTB_0iPvJwvU00

East Atlantic:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mz1ae_0iPvJwvU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QaXNV_0iPvJwvU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DFDd3_0iPvJwvU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yq9xK_0iPvJwvU00

Mid & upper level wind shear (enemy of tropical cyclones) analysis (CIMMS). The red lines indicate strong shear:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SdnnL_0iPvJwvU00

Water vapor imagery (dark blue indicates dry air):

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ViTAu_0iPvJwvU00

Deep oceanic heat content over the Gulf, Caribbean & deep tropical Atlantic:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DqMYr_0iPvJwvU00

Sea surface temp. anomalies:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18WZsa_0iPvJwvU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eUyLw_0iPvJwvU00

SE U.S. surface map:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l2Sly_0iPvJwvU00

Surface analysis centered on the tropical Atlantic:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DImes_0iPvJwvU00

Surface analysis of the Gulf:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HPG2N_0iPvJwvU00

Caribbean:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CwiZp_0iPvJwvU00

GFS wave forecast at 48 & 72 hours (2 & 3 days):

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ohtd6_0iPvJwvU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RW0sj_0iPvJwvU00

Atlantic Basin wave period forecast for 24, 48 & 72 hours respectively:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36xYSD_0iPvJwvU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TRPjK_0iPvJwvU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DJhnM_0iPvJwvU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fkCQG_0iPvJwvU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3clERP_0iPvJwvU00

Updated Atlantic seasonal forecast from early Aug. - NOAA & CSU:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xPaDP_0iPvJwvU00

The East Pacific:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UdDzp_0iPvJwvU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Af8xn_0iPvJwvU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ekwk4_0iPvJwvU00

West Pacific:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YVhGh_0iPvJwvU00

Global tropical activity:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sqHMd_0iPvJwvU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jflRw_0iPvJwvU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eODq9_0iPvJwvU00

Weak Indian Ocean tropical cyclone:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RH2Vn_0iPvJwvU00

Mild temps ahead of late week cold front

Jacksonville, Fl — It's another mild morning with a few areas of fog, especially west and north of Jacksonville. Action News Jax Meteorologist Garrett Bedenbaugh is tracking clouds at times with some sunshine and temperatures near average in the low 80s. A couple showers will stream on-shore near...
Nassau County road rage shooting leads to two girls shot, both fathers in jail

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — Two girls were shot after a dangerous road rage incident over the weekend in Nassau County, and their fathers were arrested in the case. Sheriff Bill Leeper said William Joseph Hale, 35, of Douglas, Georgia; and Frank Gillard Allisson, 43 of Callahan were involved in the incident while traveling northbound on U.S. Route 1 Saturday evening, initially coming from the Jacksonville area.
Early morning shooting leaves young victim injured

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office state that Sunday at approximately 1:45 a.m. officers were dispatched to the area of Monument and McCormick in reference to a person shot. When officers arrived, they discovered a juvenile victim with a gunshot wound. JSO states that the...
Trial delayed in Putnam County murder case

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — Opening statements have now been pushed back in the death penalty trial of a man accused of killing two children. Opening statements were supposed to begin at the Putnam County Court Annex in the death penalty case of Mark Wilson, Jr. was charged with killing two children in 2020.
Man taken into custody from rape crime in 1989

JACKSONILLE, Fla. — After an investigation by Jacksonville Sheriff's Department of a sexual abuse incident, Raney Richardson Sr., 68, has been arrested. JSO was notified about the 1989 incident on August 22, 2022. According to the arrest report, the sexual assault happened while the victim was in the...
