Watch As Pampered Cat Enjoys the Rain in Adorable Clip: 'Princess Umbrella'

A cat labeled "princess umbrella" has melted hearts online after a video of her enjoying the rain outdoors under her own tiny umbrella went viral on social media.

The clip, shared on TikTok on Thursday by the cat's owner, under the username Ebclutt, shows the cat laying on some garden furniture under the drizzle, wrapped inside a fluffy blanket before her owner covers her with an umbrella, and she starts acting curious about how it works.

Viewed over 733,700 times and liked 207,500 times, the video comes with a caption that says: "She wanted to stay, enjoy the rain so I made it possible. Got her own little umbrella now.

According to Senior Cat Wellness, most cats don't like the rain for a number of reasons. Even though their top coat is water-resistant, if they're out in a downpour, then moisture can sink past this layer and make them uncomfortable.

A waterlogged coat hampers a cat's ability to keep itself warm by losing body heat quicker than normal. A soaked coat is also heavier than a dry one, which can reduce the cat's agility.

But there are exceptions to the rule, in fact, some species of cats actually go crazy for water and enjoy playing in bathtubs, sinks, puddles, and pools.

These breeds include Maine coons, Turkish angoras, Japanese bobtails, American bobtails, Manx, Norwegian forest cats, American shorthairs, Turkish vans, and Bengal cats.

There are more than 400 million cats around the world, and it is believed that at least 73 million of them are feral. About 42.7 million U.S. households have at least one cat, and 43 percent of owners got their cat from a shelter or rescue.

Most users who left comments on the video loved the cat and her reaction to getting an umbrella. One user, Rockstar and Egg commented: "the little footfoot." And BethanDoesNothing said: "A little tattoo with her under the umbrella would be adorable."

Another user, Jess, said: "Omg my heart is melting. Her little paw too." Babyface wrote: "Her little arm she's so happy I love this [so much]." Isha added: "My cat also loves the rain? And loves being out in thunderstorms, which for her safety is where I draw the line."

"The princess umbrella," said SerenaMandy. And littlemissworry wrote: "I literally can't handle this amount of cuteness! The little outstretched pawwww." Snail._.oatmeal added: "violently sobbing she's so adorable."

