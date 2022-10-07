ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Harry Has Become 'Key Player' in 'Fight for Privacy,' Latest Lawsuit Shows

By James Crawford-Smith
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago

A lawsuit filed by Prince Harry and five high-profile public figures in Britain against one of the country's largest news corporations shows he's become "a key player" in the fight for privacy and "holding the press to account," a media attorney told Newsweek.

The prince is a plaintiff in a new lawsuit announced on Thursday that alleges media giant Associated Newspapers, which owns and operates titles such as The Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday, have committed "unlawful acts," including hiring individuals to bug people's cars and record private telephone calls.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xTps4_0iPvJqd800
Prince Harry seen during Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, June 3, 2022. The prince is a named plaintiff in a new legal battle with Associated Newspapers. Henry Nicholls - WPA Pool/Getty Images

According to a press release sent out on behalf of the six plaintiffs, including Prince Harry, Baroness Doreen Lawrence, Sir Elton John and David Furnish; Elizabeth Hurley; and Sadie Frost, the suit also alleges that Associated Newspapers paid police officials for inside information, impersonated medical professionals to obtain medical information and accessed financial records through illicit means and manipulation.

"These individuals have been the subject of public interest during the course of their careers and personal lives," the press release from Hamlins law firm said.

"They are united in their desire to live in a world where the press operates freely, yet responsibly. A press that represents truth, is sourced in fact and can be trusted to operate ethically and in the interests of the British public."

Associated Newspapers issued a strong denial of the allegations made in the suit, calling them "preposterous smears."

"We utterly and unambiguously refute these preposterous smears which appear to be nothing more than a pre-planned and orchestrated attempt to drag the Mail titles into the phone hacking scandal concerning articles up to 30 years old," a group spokesperson said on Thursday.

"These unsubstantiated and highly defamatory claims—based on no credible evidence—appear to be simply a fishing expedition by claimants and their lawyers, some of whom have already pursued cases elsewhere."

While no allegations of phone-hacking specifically (which involves the accessing of voicemails) have been made there are distinct parallels between this legal action and that which brought about Britain's Leveson inquiry in 2012 which focussed on press practices and ethics in the wake of phone-hacking exposure at another major U.K. newsgroup.

While Associated Newspapers came out of the Leveson inquiry relatively unscathed, this new legal action has reopened the debate around press ethics.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aF7K8_0iPvJqd800
Prince Harry delivering a keynote address celebrating Nelson Mandela International Day at the U.N., July 18, 2022. According to a media lawyer, the prince has become "a key player" in the fight for privacy and "holding the press to account." TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images

Though the Hamlins' press release does not state how the alleged claims specifically relate to Prince Harry, the action compounds his previous and ongoing legal disputes against Associated Newspapers.

"This is another round in the ongoing legal claims that Prince Harry, the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex have sought to bring against, particularly, Associated Newspapers to protect their privacy," Will Charlesworth, deputy head of commercial litigation at Saunders Law told Newsweek.

"In February this year, the duke brought a claim against Associated Newspapers in respect of an article about his legal battle with the Home Office and he's been successful in an initial ruling in that ongoing case. And obviously not forgetting that the Duchess won her legal fight against The Mail on Sunday over the publication of a letter that she sent to her father which involved issues of privacy."

Since stepping down from his role as a working royal in 2020 and moving to the U.S. with his young family, Harry has launched a number of legal battles and has spoken critically about the press and media attention he has faced during his life.

"It appears that the Duke of Sussex has stepped into the limelight and from his recent actions is keen to hold the press to account in respect to their actions," said Charlesworth. "Understanding the history of his family and the press coverage that followed his mother, it is understandable where that's coming from."

"I think recently, the duke has been more willing to become a key player in taking that fight for privacy forward and holding the press to account," Charlesworth said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KxRzP_0iPvJqd800
Prince Harry with Sir Elton John, July 24, 2018. The prince and John are both plaintiffs in a legal battle against Associated Newspapers. Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images

This "holding to account" is a key theme that comes through in the claimant's press release.

"What I suspect the [plaintiffs] are wanting to do," said Charlesworth, "particularly from the wording of their press release, is to hold the press to account. That would be in a public way in a public forum. There's also the potential of punishing them in a financial way as well in terms of damages."

On the potential outcomes of this lawsuit, if Associated Newspapers is proven to have acted unlawfully, Charlesworth said that it is likely to contribute to a much larger discussion around the freedom of the press.

"Inevitably there is going to be further discussion around regulation of the press," he said.

"This will form part of the ongoing discussion of the balancing act between privacy and freedom of expression. But, in this case, it appears that it goes far beyond anything you could say was freedom of expression, if it is true, and amounts to illegality on a criminal and a civil basis as well."

Newsweek reached out to representatives of Prince Harry for comment.

Do you have a question about King Charles III, William and Kate, Meghan and Harry or their family that you would like our experienced royal correspondents to answer? Email royals@newsweek.com. We'd love to hear from you.

Comments / 22

Melanie Greeno
2d ago

well Harry....if you'd like privacy then stop suing people for taking pictures and keep your manipulating wife from going out of her way to smile for pictures and then crying about how upset she is that her privacy is invaded....duh

Reply(1)
7
amy
2d ago

He can start with having his wife stop calling the paps for pics and tell her to stop leaking to the media all her lies.

Reply
9
Cindy Simmens
3d ago

Sense when do privacy and Harry go together??? I pretty sure the press is Harry’s only friend.

Reply(1)
20
Related
Us Weekly

Princess Kate Says Son Prince Louis, 4, Is Struggling to Understand Queen Elizabeth II’s Death: He Has ‘Lots of Questions’

A tough conversation. Princess Kate opened up about how her youngest son, Prince Louis, is coping with Queen Elizabeth II‘s death. The Princess of Wales, 40, spoke with Governor-General David Hurley of Australia during King Charles III‘s reception for dignitaries and world leaders at Buckingham Palace on Sunday, September 18, explaining that Louis, 4, hasn’t fully wrapped his head around the royal family’s loss.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sadie Frost
Person
Elizabeth Hurley
Person
Prince Harry
Daily Mail

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may fly Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, to the UK for the Queen's funeral with their grandmother Doria Ragland after having spent more than a week apart, royal expert claims

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may fly Archie and Lilibet to the UK for the Queen’s funeral, it has been suggested. The US-based Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly confirmed they will be staying in Britain until the end of the royal mourning period, which finishes seven days after the service on September 19.
CELEBRITIES
The List

Prince Andrew And Sarah Ferguson May Have New Worries Under King Charles

Prince Andrew's biggest fear is about changes his brother King Charles III will make. Vanity Fair reported that the new king and William, Prince of Wales, agree that Prince Andrew should not publicly represent the royal family again. The decision to keep the disgraced prince out of public view wasn't helped after a bombshell headline broke. In Angela Levin's new biography, "Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall: From Outcast to Future Queen Consort," she claims that Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York tried to stop Charles from becoming king before the queen died. According to The New York Post, Levin's book alleges that the Duke and Duchess of York wanted William to rule. The newest tea spilled about Andrew probably didn't endear him to the new king.
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#British Royal Family#Freedom Of The Press#Uk#Associated Newspapers#The Daily Mail And Mail
The List

Royal Staffers Make Brand New Claims About Meghan Markle's Behavior

Another day, another acutely unflattering accusation about Meghan Markle. This time, it's a new book about the Duchess of Sussex that is throwing shade her way. The Valentine Low-penned tome, "Courtiers: the Hidden Power Behind the Crown," doesn't cast the former actress in a flattering light whatsoever, making several claims that will only further the theory that Meghan is a diva, despite her protestations about the use of that particular label.
CELEBRITIES
The List

Here's What Will Happen When King Charles III Dies

It's difficult to think about now, but at some point in the future, King Charles III will pass and his son, Prince William, will be named king of England. In his first official statement as king, Charles said in part, "As the queen herself did with such unswerving devotion, I too now solemnly pledge myself, throughout the remaining time God grants me, to uphold the Constitutional principles at the heart of our nation." In other words, he plans to be king until he dies, like his mother did before him (via Hello! magazine).
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
RadarOnline

Gayle King Snubbed by Meghan Markle, Royal Not Interested In Having Her Friend On Spotify Podcast

Meghan Markle has been asking all her A-List friends to be a guest on her new podcast – with the exception of one, Gayle King, RadarOnline.com. “Gayle is great, but she isn’t Serena Williams or Mariah Carey. Meghan knows she has to deliver big guests and numbers for her new podcast, especially because she is getting paid so much money,” sources tell RadarOnline.com.
CELEBRITIES
Cheryl E Preston

Prince Harry’s children are now Prince Archie and Princess Lilibwt

Prince Harry and Princes Henry of WalesCNN screenshot. The death of Queen Elizabeth led to some title changes in the Royal family and includes Archie and Liilbet the children of Prince Harry and Meghan. The former Prince Charles is now King Charles III and his wife Camilla Parker Bowles will now be Queen Consort. Prince Willam and Kate Middleton are officially the Prince and Princess of Wales, as well as Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Cornwall. Their children Prince George, Prince Louis, and Princess Charlotte will become Princes and the Princess of wales once William officially holds that title.
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
113K+
Post
995M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy