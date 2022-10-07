Read full article on original website
WAFB.com
SALT Expo kicks off Tuesday in Ascension Parish
Officials found the victim dead at the scene, and one person is in custody. The public meeting is scheduled from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at South Walker Elementary School.
brproud.com
Halloween trick-or-treating hours in Baton Rouge, surrounding areas
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Halloween is right around the corner! Here is a list of trick-or-treating hours in Greater Baton Rouge. Ascension Parish’s trick-or-treating hours will be on Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Trick-or-treating hours in Central. Central leaders announced that 2022’s Halloween...
Popular Mexican restaurant closing Baton Rouge location
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After a decade, Caliente Mexican Craving is permanently closing the doors to its West Lee Drive location on Sunday, Oct. 23. Management announced the decision to close the restaurant on social media Monday, Oct. 10. They wrote, “...We have enjoyed getting to know you and serving you the past 10 years. Thank you for supporting our small, family owned business...”
Baton Rouge man killed in boating incident, officials say
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge man was killed in a boating incident on Saturday, Oct. 8, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. Officials said they recovered the body of Jose Granados, 49, near Empire. They added his body was turned over to the Plaquemines Parish Coroner’s Office to determine an official cause of death.
brproud.com
Ascension Parish invites senior citizens to upcoming luncheon, dance
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Senior citizens will have the opportunity to brush off their dancing shoes and show off their best moves at an upcoming event hosted by the Ascension Parish government. Locals are invited to enjoy great food, live music, and dancing at the Friday, October 21...
wbrz.com
Baton Rouge man killed, 2 others seriously hurt in weekend boat crash along Louisiana coast
EMPIRE, La. - A Baton Rouge man was killed Saturday night after a boat smashed into a formation of rocks along the Louisiana coast. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said agents were called to the crash around 8:45 p.m. near Empire in Plaquemines Parish. The department said the boat crashed into a rock jetty, launching three boaters onto the rocks.
brproud.com
Traffic Alert: Crash in roadway on Adams Avenue
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials are alerting drivers to a crash in the roadway on Adams Avenue at North 30th Street Monday (October 10) evening. The incident occurred around 6:22 p.m. and Baton Rouge Police (BRPD) are at the scene. Area drivers should use caution or take a...
WAFB.com
Heart of Louisiana: Tipitina’s Fais Do Do
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It may not be the first place you think of to experience a cajun Fais Do Do (fay -doe doe), but an uptown New Orleans music club has been putting on the cajun dances for more than three decades. The musician who’s headlined the show for all those years is pure cajun.
gotodestinations.com
The 10 Best Breakfast Places in Baton Rouge (with Photos)
We begin our list with the restaurant that opened it doors in 2020, the year the world closed theirs;. Cream cheese makes a delicious base for the maple bacon berry toast. A scrumptious item to begin with is none other than the seafood Louie omelet, which is topped with herbed cream sauce.
L'Observateur
St. James arrest reports 10/3 to 10/9
CCRP ART 575 – FUGITIVE. ALLEN, TYRIEAL 25 2311 N CENTRAL AV, LUTCHER, LA 70071. BALLARD, THERINISHA 28 400 WESTSIDE BLVD, HOUMA, LA 70364. 14:56 – SIMPLE CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY (MISD) 14:62.3 – UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY OF AN INHABITED DWELLING (FELONY) ESCHETE, SHAE 30 118 CANAL LN,...
WAFB.com
Baton Rouge Constable's Office donating Hurricane Ian supplies
To prevent a kitchen blaze, remember this simple rule: Stand by your pan. YOUR HEALTH: YOUR HEALTH: Skip the chemo, future cancer breakthrough?. For people with cancer, chemo and radiation can be life-saving, but they can also cause serious side effects. Supplies on the way from Louisiana to Florida. Updated:...
EBR Coroner’s Office asking for help to ID deceased person
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office along with the LSU FACES Laboratory are asking for the public’s help identifying a deceased man. The coroner’s office reports the man was found in a building on 79th Avenue, near Scenic Highway in the Scotlandville area, on January 19, 2021.
WAFB.com
APSO investigating deadly shooting in Donaldsonville
APSO investigating deadly shooting in Donaldsonville
44-Year-Old Jude Jarreau Killed In A Pedestrian Crash In Baton Rouge (Baton Rouge, LA)
Baton Rouge Police are investigating a pedestrian crash that claimed a life. The crash happened in the 500 block of Ben Hur Road on Oct. 8. The victim who died in the crash was identified as [..]
wbrz.com
Outages in multiple parishes leave hundreds without power Monday morning
Power outages in Assumption, Ascension, and East Baton Rouge Parish left hundreds without power Monday morning. According to the Entergy outage map, the most affected areas appear to be Belle Rose near Donaldsonville in Ascension crossing into the southern part of Assumption, and a stretch of Florida Boulevard in East Baton Rouge.
Franklin grocery store to close after nearly 6 months of business
In St. Mary Parish, a grocery store in franklin is closing down after just six months in business. The store will be closing because of a shortage of workers needed to effectively run the business.
WDSU
New photos of missing Texas school teacher walking on Constance Street
New photos have emerged of the Texas school teacher who went missing in New Orleans on Sept. 22. Recent photographs show Michelle Reynolds, 48, walking south on Constance Street towards Pontchartrain Expressway on Sept. 23 around 4 p.m. The photo shows the exact clothing, hairstyle and color, and shoes that...
brproud.com
2 shot in Baton Rouge neighborhood Friday night
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Two people were reportedly shot in the 3100 block of Elm Street Friday night. One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to Mike Chustz, spokesperson for East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services. This is a developing story.
theadvocate.com
Belle of Baton Rouge casino reopens with new players club, management system
The Belle of Baton Rouge is back open after closing for several days last week to put in a new casino management system and a new player benefits program. The casino was shut down from Sunday to Wednesday in order for the changes to take place. Officials with The Queen...
Police investigating deadly shooting on Terrace Avenue, victim identified
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating after a deadly shooting Monday morning. BRPD states that Dedrick Wagner, 17, was shot to death around 11:17 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 10 in the 1400 block of Terrace Avenue. Wagner was shot by an unknown...
