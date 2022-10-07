ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
brproud.com

Halloween trick-or-treating hours in Baton Rouge, surrounding areas

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Halloween is right around the corner! Here is a list of trick-or-treating hours in Greater Baton Rouge. Ascension Parish’s trick-or-treating hours will be on Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Trick-or-treating hours in Central. Central leaders announced that 2022’s Halloween...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Popular Mexican restaurant closing Baton Rouge location

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After a decade, Caliente Mexican Craving is permanently closing the doors to its West Lee Drive location on Sunday, Oct. 23. Management announced the decision to close the restaurant on social media Monday, Oct. 10. They wrote, “...We have enjoyed getting to know you and serving you the past 10 years. Thank you for supporting our small, family owned business...”
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Baton Rouge man killed in boating incident, officials say

PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge man was killed in a boating incident on Saturday, Oct. 8, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. Officials said they recovered the body of Jose Granados, 49, near Empire. They added his body was turned over to the Plaquemines Parish Coroner’s Office to determine an official cause of death.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pumpkin#Cancer#Bluebonnet#Brg#The Coast Guard#The Corps Of Engineers
wbrz.com

Baton Rouge man killed, 2 others seriously hurt in weekend boat crash along Louisiana coast

EMPIRE, La. - A Baton Rouge man was killed Saturday night after a boat smashed into a formation of rocks along the Louisiana coast. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said agents were called to the crash around 8:45 p.m. near Empire in Plaquemines Parish. The department said the boat crashed into a rock jetty, launching three boaters onto the rocks.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Traffic Alert: Crash in roadway on Adams Avenue

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials are alerting drivers to a crash in the roadway on Adams Avenue at North 30th Street Monday (October 10) evening. The incident occurred around 6:22 p.m. and Baton Rouge Police (BRPD) are at the scene. Area drivers should use caution or take a...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Heart of Louisiana: Tipitina’s Fais Do Do

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It may not be the first place you think of to experience a cajun Fais Do Do (fay -doe doe), but an uptown New Orleans music club has been putting on the cajun dances for more than three decades. The musician who’s headlined the show for all those years is pure cajun.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
gotodestinations.com

The 10 Best Breakfast Places in Baton Rouge (with Photos)

We begin our list with the restaurant that opened it doors in 2020, the year the world closed theirs;. Cream cheese makes a delicious base for the maple bacon berry toast. A scrumptious item to begin with is none other than the seafood Louie omelet, which is topped with herbed cream sauce.
BATON ROUGE, LA
L'Observateur

St. James arrest reports 10/3 to 10/9

CCRP ART 575 – FUGITIVE. ALLEN, TYRIEAL 25 2311 N CENTRAL AV, LUTCHER, LA 70071. BALLARD, THERINISHA 28 400 WESTSIDE BLVD, HOUMA, LA 70364. 14:56 – SIMPLE CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY (MISD) 14:62.3 – UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY OF AN INHABITED DWELLING (FELONY) ESCHETE, SHAE 30 118 CANAL LN,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WAFB.com

Baton Rouge Constable's Office donating Hurricane Ian supplies

To prevent a kitchen blaze, remember this simple rule: Stand by your pan. YOUR HEALTH: YOUR HEALTH: Skip the chemo, future cancer breakthrough?. For people with cancer, chemo and radiation can be life-saving, but they can also cause serious side effects. Supplies on the way from Louisiana to Florida. Updated:...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

2 shot in Baton Rouge neighborhood Friday night

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Two people were reportedly shot in the 3100 block of Elm Street Friday night. One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to Mike Chustz, spokesperson for East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services. This is a developing story.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy