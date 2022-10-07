ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Popsgirl
3d ago

Unless the bride specifically says that you may wear white, YOU DON’T WEAR WHITE to a wedding. It’s common sense (which doesn’t seem to be very common these days!)

Lisa Holman
3d ago

brides don't need to wear white either. there is NOTHING traditional about wearing white just more made up crap to make you spend more money.

PumpkinSpiceMomma
2d ago

If that plain white ugly dress pictured causes you to pay more attention to her over the bride then you’re a very simple minded person

