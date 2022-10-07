Read full article on original website
Popsgirl
3d ago
Unless the bride specifically says that you may wear white, YOU DON’T WEAR WHITE to a wedding. It’s common sense (which doesn’t seem to be very common these days!)
Lisa Holman
3d ago
brides don't need to wear white either. there is NOTHING traditional about wearing white just more made up crap to make you spend more money.
PumpkinSpiceMomma
2d ago
If that plain white ugly dress pictured causes you to pay more attention to her over the bride then you’re a very simple minded person
