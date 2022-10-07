Read full article on original website
Kanye West has been invited to the Holocaust Museum to learn about the dangers of hateful and antisemitic speech. The museum in Los Angeles has extended an invite to the 45-year-old rapper after he was accused of making antisemitic posts on social media - including declaring he would go "death con 3 on Jewish people" - which resulted in his Twitter account being locked and his Instagram posts restricted.
