Elon Musk says he expressed ‘concerns’ to Kanye West about anti-Semitic tweet
Elon Musk, who’s attempting to buy Twitter, revealed that he spoke to Kanye West about the anti-Semitic tweet that got him suspended from the platform over the weekend. “Talked to ye today & expressed my concerns about his recent tweet, which I think he took to heart,” the tech mogul, 51, tweeted on Monday. Musk – who has built a friendship with West, 45, over the years – previously welcomed the “Gold Digger” rapper back to the platform on Saturday shortly after Instagram suspended his account for anti-Semitic posts the night prior. West hopping on Twitter marked the first time he’s utilized the...
Matt LeBlanc is 'taking some time off' and won't join Friends castmates in their new projects
Matt LeBlanc is "taking some time off" from work. The 55-year-old actor - whose most recent roles included starring as Adam Burns in sitcom 'Man With A Plan' from 2016 to 2020, during which time he also hosted 'Top Gear' until 2019 - has ruled out reuniting with his former 'Friends' co-stars on their various projects for the time being.
Robbie Williams ‘joked being flashed by female fan on first night of new tour made him feel like “diabetic in cake shop”’
Robbie Williams reportedly joked being flashed by a female fan on the first night of his new tour made him feel like a “diabetic in a cake shop”. The 48-year-old singer – happily married to Ayda Field – is said to have made the gag when one of the crowd at London’s O2 bared her chest on Sunday (09.10.22) at the opener of his ‘XXV’ gigs.
‘Let the Right One In’ Cast Explains That Premiere Shocker & Hunt for Vampire Cure (VIDEO)
[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for the series premiere of Let the Right One In.]. Let the Right One In takes most of its inspiration from the 2008 Swedish film, according to its cast. Grace Gummer, Nick Stahl, Kevin Carroll, and Jacob Buster stopped by TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine’s studio at New York Comic Con 2022 to chat about the Let the Right One In series premiere, which debuted October 9 on Showtime. And in the above video interview, we dive into the premiere cliffhanger and what it means for the show moving forward.
Chloe Grace Moretz has held Marvel talks
Chloe Grace Moretz has held talks with Marvel studios. The 25-year-old actress has revealed that she has had discussions about entering the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and expressed a desire to play a villain in a Marvel or DC blockbuster. Asked if she had met with Marvel, Chloe told ComicBook.com:...
Mel B feels 'violated' after WhatsApp scam
Mel B felt "violated" after her name was used in a WhatsApp scam. The Spice Girls singer called police after messages were sent using her name trying to lure her family and friends - including other famous faces - into donating cryptocurrency for a "charity project" they believed she was working on.
Heckler hurls beer at comic after awkward exchange over politics. See how she reacted
A heckler threw a beer at comedian Ariel Elias after a conversation about politics. CNN's Kate Bolduan talks to her about the way she handled the moment.
‘The Voice’ Wraps Blind Auditions as Battles Begin — See 8 Must-See Moments (VIDEO)
The Voice Season 22 is ready for the next leg of the competition as Blind Auditions wrap up and the Battles begin in the latest episode. As coaches, Gwen Stefani, John Legend, Blake Shelton, and Camila Cabello fill in the final spaces on their teams, they get ready to welcome Battle advisors for their teams including Sean Paul (Team Gwen), Jazmine Sullivan (Team Legend), Jimmie Allen (Team Blake), and Charlie Puth (Team Camila). As this shift in the competition takes place, viewers are getting a better idea of what they can expect as the season continues.
TV Insider’s Top 25 of the Week (October 10-16): ‘The Winchesters,’ ‘The Rings of Power’ & More
Bookmark this page, because TV Insider is providing you with a handy weekly list. With so much on TV — including new and standout episodes in primetime, streaming premieres, movies, and specials — we’re hoping to make it a bit easier for you to keep track of everything you don’t want to miss. Every Monday, on our Shows page, we keep track of the 25 shows that excite us for the week ahead. Read on for what to watch the week of October 10-16.
