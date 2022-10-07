Longhorns, Sooners arrive in Dallas Friday ahead of Red River Showdown

With the Red River Showdown on Saturday, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian was not quite ready to name his starting quarterback on Thursday. He said it could be either Hudson Card or Southlake Carroll product Quinn Ewers, who injured his shoulder in the first game of the season.

He won't announce his decision until Saturday. The Longhorns will make the trip to Dallas Friday, but Sarkisian said his coaching staff would not let the players wander around the State Fair eating corny dogs or funnel cakes.

He said they're coming to Dallas to play an important game and will not let the fair distract them. Sarkisian appeared on Thursday night's "Longhorn Weekly" on KRLD. He said he would evaluate Ewers and Card Friday and make the decision Saturday.

The Red River Showdown is at the Cotton Bowl on Saturday. It's the annual Texas-Oklahoma football game.

