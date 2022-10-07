ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Longhorns, Sooners arrive in Dallas Friday ahead of Red River Showdown

By Curt Lewis
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fy6yi_0iPvJcWC00

With the Red River Showdown on Saturday, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian was not quite ready to name his starting quarterback on Thursday. He said it could be either Hudson Card or Southlake Carroll product Quinn Ewers, who injured his shoulder in the first game of the season.

He won't announce his decision until Saturday. The Longhorns will make the trip to Dallas Friday, but Sarkisian said his coaching staff would not let the players wander around the State Fair eating corny dogs or funnel cakes.

He said they're coming to Dallas to play an important game and will not let the fair distract them. Sarkisian appeared on Thursday night's "Longhorn Weekly" on KRLD. He said he would evaluate Ewers and Card Friday and make the decision Saturday.

The Red River Showdown is at the Cotton Bowl on Saturday. It's the annual Texas-Oklahoma football game.

KRLD is the Home of the Horns. You can hear the game here on 1080 KRLD or on the Audacy app. Kickoff is 11 a.m. and the pregame show is at 10 a.m.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Tell your Smart Speaker to "PLAY 1080 KRLD"

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
heartlandcollegesports.com

Overreaction Monday: Kansas a Fraud, Texas is Different with Quinn Ewers, OSU vs. TCU Showdown

Every Monday during the college football season, fans of teams across the country return to work and discuss the events of the weekend with their coworkers. Around the water cooler or coffee machine, overreactions are born as suddenly one team is now a national title contender (they’re not) and another’s season is over after a tough loss (it isn’t).
FORT WORTH, TX
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Texas

If you live in Texas and you are currently looking for new restaurants to try, you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing steakhouses in Texas that are praised for their impeccable service and absolutely tasty food.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Dallas, TX
College Sports
Norman, OK
Football
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
Southlake, TX
Sports
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
Norman, OK
Sports
City
Austin, TX
Southlake, TX
Football
Dallas, TX
Football
Austin, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Southlake, TX
College Sports
Local
Oklahoma Football
City
Norman, OK
Norman, OK
College Sports
Dallas, TX
Sports
Austin, TX
Sports
City
Southlake, TX
Austin, TX
College Sports
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sooners#Cotton Bowl#American Football#College Football#Southlake Carroll#The Home Of The Horns#Audacy#Kickoff
Cassius

Dallas Woman Killed By Man She Beat In A Basketball Game

A friendly game of basketball turned deadly in Texas on Oct. 3. Asia Womack was playing ball with a male friend, but he shot and killed her when she won the bout. The 21-year-old’s death occurred Monday evening in South Dallas on Hamilton Avenue at T.G. Terry Park, which isn’t too far from her home. […]
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

VIDEO: Chaotic brawl at Hooters in Texas over chocolate bars

PLANO, Texas - Plano police are looking for the people involved in a brutal attack at a Hooters that started as an argument over kids selling chocolate bars. The fight broke out Thursday night at the Hooters off Central Expressway and Plano Parkway and left a manager with a broken arm and a waitress with cuts on her face from broken glass.
PLANO, TX
KVUE

Austin doctor shares what Texas State Fair foods to eat and avoid

AUSTIN, Texas — With the Texas State Fair comes over 100 years of history, including community, music and above all else, food!. With a variety of different types of food to try at the fair, those attending can see it as an opportunity to indulge. But for those with underlying health conditions, it's important to know what can come with overeating.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Cakes
Sports
University of Oklahoma
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CW33

Texas burger joints ranked among America’s top 5 best burgers: Report

DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s always the season of the burger whether it be winter, spring, summer, or fall, there’s never a bad time for a burger of any kind. We always get hyped to learn about the best burgers in America and more often than not, the great state of Texas always has restaurants in the conversation. This story will be no different.
TEXAS STATE
dallasexpress.com

Clay Jenkins Lied to Voters Former Mayor Alleges

Former Carrollton Mayor Matthew Marchant recently tweeted claims that sitting Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins misled the public regarding his past in a candidate questionnaire for the Dallas Morning News. “Here’s local media darling Clay Jenkins claiming he’s ‘the first in his family to go to college’ on his 2022...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
36K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy