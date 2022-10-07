ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plano, TX

Plano police arrest man they dubbed the 'Bright-Eyed Peeper'

By Curt Lewis
KRLD News Radio
 4 days ago

The man Plano police call the "Bright-Eyed Peeper" has been arrested.

Since last month, police have been looking for a Peeping Tom caught on home security video peering in windows at night.

In the video, his eyes glow brightly, an effect of the camera operating in low light conditions.

On Thursday, Plano police announced the arrest of a man named Christian Eli Hardin-Hoffman, saying he is the one seen in the video.

He's been charged with Indecent Exposure and cited for Disorderly Conduct.

Posted by Plano Texas Police Department on Tuesday, September 27, 2022

