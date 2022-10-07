Uvalde school district fires former DPS trooper who was just hired as a CISD police officer

In the face of withering backlash, the Uvalde school district has fired Crimson Elizondo, the former state trooper who was hired recently by the school district police department.

Elizondo was one of the officers on scene the day of the school mass murder in May.

CNN reports Elizondo is one of seven Department of Public Safety troopers being investigated for their role in the response to the shooting.

Elizondo resigned from DPS this summer.

Elizondo has not responded.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram