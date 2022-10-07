ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Uvalde school district fires former DPS trooper who was just hired as a CISD police officer

By Curt Lewis
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jNVe5_0iPvJX3R00

In the face of withering backlash, the Uvalde school district has fired Crimson Elizondo, the former state trooper who was hired recently by the school district police department.

Elizondo was one of the officers on scene the day of the school mass murder in May.

CNN reports Elizondo is one of seven Department of Public Safety troopers being investigated for their role in the response to the shooting.

Elizondo resigned from DPS this summer.

Elizondo has not responded.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dps#Police#Shooting#Trooper#Cnn#Cisd
WFAA

Uvalde Tragedy an 'Imprint of Something We Can Never Change'

DALLAS — Angeli Gomez saw her once pass-through city of Uvalde instantly become a destination following an unthinkable tragedy. "We weren't even on the map. People would tell me where is Uvalde and I would say it's on the way to the casino to Eagle Pass," said Gomez. Angeli...
UVALDE, TX
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
36K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy