Read full article on original website
Related
via.news
Less Than Four Hours Before The Market Open, Wipro Limited Is Up By 6%
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than four hours and Wipro Limited‘s pre-market value is already 6.77% up. Wipro Limited’s last close was $4.73, 52.51% below its 52-week high of $9.96. The last session, NYSE ended with Wipro Limited (WIT) dropping 2.67% to $4.73. NYSE fell...
via.news
Less Than Five Hours Before The NASDAQ Open, TherapeuticsMD Is Up By 4%
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than five hours and TherapeuticsMD‘s pre-market value is already 4.98% up. TherapeuticsMD’s last close was $6.22, 84.83% below its 52-week high of $41.00. The last session, NASDAQ finished with TherapeuticsMD (TXMD) sliding 2.05% to $6.22. NASDAQ fell 1.04% to $10,542.10,...
via.news
DouYu Stock Went Down By Over 28% In The Last 30 Days
(VIANEWS) – Shares of DouYu (NASDAQ: DOYU) fell by a staggering 28.67% in 30 days from $1.43 to $1.02 at 14:27 EST on Monday, after three sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is falling 0.7% to $10,577.52, after three consecutive sessions in a row of losses. DouYu’s...
The best Amazon Prime Early Access deals on Kindles
Brandt Ranj / Popular Science.Amazon's Kindles are heavily discounte during the Prime Early Access sale.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Amazon Prime Day 2 home and kitchen deals: Best offers on Ring, Ninja and Shark products
For the first time, Amazon has chosen to host two of its Prime Day shopping bonanzas in 2022, and we couldn’t be more excited.The 48-hour October event – officially called the Prime Early Access Sale – is well underway, offering you the perfect opportunity to snap up a discount across tech, laptops, TVs, household essentials, and more.Follow live: Read our Amazon Prime Day 2022 liveblogThe Prime Day sale event also serves as a great time to pick up cheap homewares and kitchen appliances, with everything from air fryers and mattresses to cordless vacuums and coffee machines being reduced.Better still, Amazon...
Comments / 0