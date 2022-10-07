Read full article on original website
NME
We finally have an idea of how much money Microsoft makes on Game Pass
Microsoft’s Game Pass service has been somewhat shrouded in secrecy regarding its financials – until now, anyway, as a document has revealed just how much money it generates a year. Game Pass’ revenue has been revealed as part of Microsoft’s ongoing acquisition of Activision Blizzard. Brazil’s Administrative Council...
China shifts US bond holdings offshore, potentially beyond the reach of any future currency sanctions, report says
China cut US debt holdings by 9% from the end of 2021 to July this year, according to Nikkei Asia. Meanwhile, the Cayman Islands saw a $38.5 billion rise in China's Treasury holdings, and Bermuda saw a $7 billion increase. China may be protecting dollar-denominated assets from any future sanctions...
EXCLUSIVE: China 'would not' invade Taiwan if Beijing believes it owns the island, Asian trade official says
Senior Cambodian minister Dr. Kao Kim Hourn discussed concerns over Russia's potential use of an atomic weapon and hopes that nations on the brink of conflict give diplomacy a chance.
A Billionaire Who's Outperformed Musk And Bezos This Year Just Bought Dubai's Costliest Home Ever
This article was originally published on Aug. 27, 2022. Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani, whose net worth has outperformed Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, just purchased a massive new property. Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd has recently bought a beach-side villa in Dubai worth $80 million, a report...
lawstreetmedia.com
Biden Signs Executive Order to Implement European Union-U.S. Data Privacy Framework
The White House issued a press release on Friday detailing an executive order titled Enhancing Safeguards for United States Signals Intelligence Activities. The order provides direction for the steps that the United States must take to honor commitments made under the European Union-U.S. Data Privacy Framework, which was announced in March of 2022.
Elon Musk says conflict between Taiwan and China could be resolved by making the island a 'special administrative zone' similar to Hong Kong
Elon Musk suggested that a conflict between China and Taiwan would be hard to avoid but recommended the island become a "special administration zone" similar to Hong Kong. Taiwan has asserted for decades that it is an independent country, but China instead maintains Taiwan is a part of China and hopes to restore control.
Chinese chip stocks plunge in Hong Kong as new US export controls look set to crimp Beijing's tech development
Shares in Chinese chipmakers fell in Hong Kong Monday after the US introduced new export controls. The stepped-up measures will cut China off from semiconductors made with American technology. "This development is likely to put a further brake on the Chinese tech sector," an analyst said. Shares in Chinese chipmakers...
Israel Strikes Major Deal to Bolster Europe's Oil and Gas Supplies
Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid described the deal as a "historic achievement" that would "strengthen Israel's security" and boost Israel's economy.
US News and World Report
Italy's CDP and Partners Ask TIM for More Time for Network Deal
MILAN (Reuters) -Italian state lender CDP and its partners have asked for more time to clinch a deal to buy Telecom Italia's (TIM) network assets, TIM said on Monday, further delaying a project to create a unified broadband champion. CDP's multi-billion bid is part of a long-held plan to combine...
Washington Examiner
China endorses Elon Musk's plan for control of Taiwan
The Chinese government endorsed billionaire businessman Elon Musk’s proposal to hand over control of Taiwan to Beijing by making the independent island nation a “special administrative region” of China. Musk, the world’s richest man, has significant business interests in China, especially when it comes to manufacturing and...
US News and World Report
Musk Thanked by Chinese Ambassador, Reprimanded by Taiwanese Diplomat Over Taiwan Plan
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -China's ambassador to the United States thanked Elon Musk for proposing a special administration zone for Taiwan, while Taiwan's de facto ambassador to Washington reprimanded the billionaire saying its "freedom and democracy are not for sale." "Taiwan sells many products, but our freedom and democracy are not for...
daystech.org
Fear driving China’s tech manipulation poses threat to all – UK spy chief
LONDON, Oct 11 (Reuters) – China is utilizing its monetary and scientific muscle to control applied sciences in a way that dangers international safety, Britain’s high cyber spy will say on Tuesday, warning that Beijing’s actions may signify “an enormous menace to us all.”. In a...
u.today
Europe’s Most Crypto-Friendly Country Makes Sudden U-Turn
Portugal, which is considered to be the most crypto-friendly country in Europe, has made a decision to tax cryptocurrency gains, according to a Monday report by Bloomberg. Portugal has attracted plenty of digital nomads by not subjecting cryptocurrency transactions to taxation. However, the country has now made a major U-turn...
China lashes out at latest U.S. export controls on chips
China on Saturday criticized the latest U.S. decision to tighten export controls that would make it harder for China to obtain and manufacture advanced computing chips, calling it a violation of international economic and trade rules that will “isolate and backfire” on the U.S.“Out of the need to maintain its sci-tech hegemony, the U.S. abuses export control measures to maliciously block and suppress Chinese companies,” said Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning. “It will not only damage the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies, but also affect American companies’ interests,” she said. Mao also said that the U.S. “weaponization...
Taiwan leader tells China war 'absolutely not an option'
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China’s threats of military action against Taiwan are “absolutely not an option” and will “only push our two sides further from each other,” Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen said Monday. Speaking on Taiwan’s National Day, Tsai said China should not mistake Taiwan’s multiparty democratic political system for weakness and “attempt to divide Taiwanese society.” “I want to make clear to the Beijing authorities that armed confrontation is absolutely not an option for our two sides,” Tsai said. “Only by respecting the commitment of the Taiwanese people to our sovereignty, democracy, and freedom can there be a foundation for resuming constructive interaction across the Taiwan Strait,” she said. Fighter jets and a Chinook helicopter displaying Taiwan’s flag flew overhead while the band from Taipei’s First Girls’ High School played hits ranging from the Beatles to Lady Gaga.
NME
Valve job listing suggests it’s working on a new VR headset
It seems that Valve is working on some new VR hardware, according to a job listing from the company. As spotted by Brad Lynch on Twitter, Valve has posted a job listing in which it is looking for software engineers to help them “achieve the next steps in VR.” More specifically, Valve is looking for people to “prototype, ship, and support consumer gaming products leveraging visual-inertial tracking (HMD and controllers), camera passthrough, environment understanding, eye tracking, and hand tracking.”
NME
Twitch responds to revenue split backlash, says 70/30 is “simply is not viable”
Twitch has responded to its controversial decision not to amend its reduced revenue split for streamers. It was confirmed last month that users who had been given “premium deals” offering them more than 50/50 revenue split would see their income cut, with Twitch blaming the expense of hosting streams.
Musk Puts the United States in Bad Position Against China
Elon Musk is a businessman. But in recent days, he has turned into a diplomat, proposing solutions to some of the most sensitive world conflicts. These conflicts have the potential to redefine the balance on the international scene. And they are often defined as the clash between democracies and autocracies.
traveltomorrow.com
Spain is the only European country keeping Covid entry rules
Most European Union/European Economic Area countries have lifted their special entry rules and measures for summer 2022, allowing arrivals from almost any country without restrictions from July of this year onwards, after the Covid-19 epidemiological situation improved in many parts of the world. Spain, however, maintains some of these measures.
Betting on flexibility, China's Nio will only rent cars in new EU markets
BERLIN, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (9866.HK) will only lease its cars when it launches in four European markets this year, its CEO told Reuters on Friday, betting that flexibility will be a key selling point as drivers switch to the new technology.
