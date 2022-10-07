ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NME

We finally have an idea of how much money Microsoft makes on Game Pass

Microsoft’s Game Pass service has been somewhat shrouded in secrecy regarding its financials – until now, anyway, as a document has revealed just how much money it generates a year. Game Pass’ revenue has been revealed as part of Microsoft’s ongoing acquisition of Activision Blizzard. Brazil’s Administrative Council...
lawstreetmedia.com

Biden Signs Executive Order to Implement European Union-U.S. Data Privacy Framework

The White House issued a press release on Friday detailing an executive order titled Enhancing Safeguards for United States Signals Intelligence Activities. The order provides direction for the steps that the United States must take to honor commitments made under the European Union-U.S. Data Privacy Framework, which was announced in March of 2022.
Business Insider

Elon Musk says conflict between Taiwan and China could be resolved by making the island a 'special administrative zone' similar to Hong Kong

Elon Musk suggested that a conflict between China and Taiwan would be hard to avoid but recommended the island become a "special administration zone" similar to Hong Kong. Taiwan has asserted for decades that it is an independent country, but China instead maintains Taiwan is a part of China and hopes to restore control.
US News and World Report

Italy's CDP and Partners Ask TIM for More Time for Network Deal

MILAN (Reuters) -Italian state lender CDP and its partners have asked for more time to clinch a deal to buy Telecom Italia's (TIM) network assets, TIM said on Monday, further delaying a project to create a unified broadband champion. CDP's multi-billion bid is part of a long-held plan to combine...
Washington Examiner

China endorses Elon Musk's plan for control of Taiwan

The Chinese government endorsed billionaire businessman Elon Musk’s proposal to hand over control of Taiwan to Beijing by making the independent island nation a “special administrative region” of China. Musk, the world’s richest man, has significant business interests in China, especially when it comes to manufacturing and...
US News and World Report

Musk Thanked by Chinese Ambassador, Reprimanded by Taiwanese Diplomat Over Taiwan Plan

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -China's ambassador to the United States thanked Elon Musk for proposing a special administration zone for Taiwan, while Taiwan's de facto ambassador to Washington reprimanded the billionaire saying its "freedom and democracy are not for sale." "Taiwan sells many products, but our freedom and democracy are not for...
u.today

Europe’s Most Crypto-Friendly Country Makes Sudden U-Turn

Portugal, which is considered to be the most crypto-friendly country in Europe, has made a decision to tax cryptocurrency gains, according to a Monday report by Bloomberg. Portugal has attracted plenty of digital nomads by not subjecting cryptocurrency transactions to taxation. However, the country has now made a major U-turn...
The Independent

China lashes out at latest U.S. export controls on chips

China on Saturday criticized the latest U.S. decision to tighten export controls that would make it harder for China to obtain and manufacture advanced computing chips, calling it a violation of international economic and trade rules that will “isolate and backfire” on the U.S.“Out of the need to maintain its sci-tech hegemony, the U.S. abuses export control measures to maliciously block and suppress Chinese companies,” said Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning. “It will not only damage the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies, but also affect American companies’ interests,” she said. Mao also said that the U.S. “weaponization...
The Associated Press

Taiwan leader tells China war 'absolutely not an option'

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China’s threats of military action against Taiwan are “absolutely not an option” and will “only push our two sides further from each other,” Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen said Monday. Speaking on Taiwan’s National Day, Tsai said China should not mistake Taiwan’s multiparty democratic political system for weakness and “attempt to divide Taiwanese society.” “I want to make clear to the Beijing authorities that armed confrontation is absolutely not an option for our two sides,” Tsai said. “Only by respecting the commitment of the Taiwanese people to our sovereignty, democracy, and freedom can there be a foundation for resuming constructive interaction across the Taiwan Strait,” she said. Fighter jets and a Chinook helicopter displaying Taiwan’s flag flew overhead while the band from Taipei’s First Girls’ High School played hits ranging from the Beatles to Lady Gaga.
NME

Valve job listing suggests it’s working on a new VR headset

It seems that Valve is working on some new VR hardware, according to a job listing from the company. As spotted by Brad Lynch on Twitter, Valve has posted a job listing in which it is looking for software engineers to help them “achieve the next steps in VR.” More specifically, Valve is looking for people to “prototype, ship, and support consumer gaming products leveraging visual-inertial tracking (HMD and controllers), camera passthrough, environment understanding, eye tracking, and hand tracking.”
TheStreet

Musk Puts the United States in Bad Position Against China

Elon Musk is a businessman. But in recent days, he has turned into a diplomat, proposing solutions to some of the most sensitive world conflicts. These conflicts have the potential to redefine the balance on the international scene. And they are often defined as the clash between democracies and autocracies.
traveltomorrow.com

Spain is the only European country keeping Covid entry rules

Most European Union/European Economic Area countries have lifted their special entry rules and measures for summer 2022, allowing arrivals from almost any country without restrictions from July of this year onwards, after the Covid-19 epidemiological situation improved in many parts of the world. Spain, however, maintains some of these measures.
