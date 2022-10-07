Read full article on original website
Kanawha County woman accused of beating child with belt buckle
DUNBAR, W.Va. (WCHS) — A woman from Kanawha County is behind bars accused of beating a child with a belt buckle. According to court documents, Donnette Dailey is charged with child abuse resulting in injury. Deputies said they were notified by workers at Dunbar Primary School Monday that a...
Shots fired at Chili Night in Beckley, no deaths or injuries reported
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Beckley Police Department confirms multiple shots were fired during the Beckley Chili Night annual event. At 8:14, witnesses say they heard multiple shots fired during the award ceremony, in the area of Charles House located on South Heber Street. According to Deputy Chief David Allard, based on information learned thus far, […]
Somber anniversary: Weekend marks 47 years since Fayette deputy killed in line of duty
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A somber anniversary was marked over the weekend in Fayette County – 47 years since a deputy died after a gun battle with a suspect who ambushed him and his partner on U.S. 60. Deputy Roger Treadway was shot Oct. 8, 1975, after...
Man accused of stealing copper wire from interstate lights, others indicted by grand jury
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man accused of stealing thousands of pounds of copper wire from interstate lights in Kanawha County was among several people indicted by a grand jury on Thursday. Clarence Giles, was indicted on counts of destruction of public roadway safety/lighting, fraudulent schemes, grand larceny,...
Little league facilities, churches vandalized in Logan County, West Virginia
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Logan County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in a vandalism investigation. They say that multiple vandalism incidents happened around Omar, Logan and Henlawson and that these incidents included little league facilities and churches. Anyone who has any information about the photos above should contact Logan City Police or […]
Saturday night shooting ‘unrelated to Chili Night’ officials say
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An investigation remains ongoing after shots were fired Saturday night in the S. Heber Street area of Beckley. The incident evoked alarm from attendees of the City of Beckley’s annual Chili Night, the festivities for which were going on just a few short blocks away.
Fire destroys home, closes road in Davis Creek, West Virginia
UPDATE: (4:29 P.M. Oct. 10, 2022) – First responders say Smith Road is closed in the 2400 block due to a fire at a home in the area. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Crews are on the scene of a fire in Kanawha County. According to Metro 911 dispatchers, the call came in around 3:08 […]
Charleston man charged with malicious wounding of elderly man
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A Charleston man has been indicted on malicious wounding charges involving an elderly victim, according to Kanawha County Circuit Court documents. Court records say Robert G. Wellman III is charged with Malicious Wounding of an Elderly Victim and Malicious Wounding in connection to a June incident. According to the criminal […]
House catches fire on Charleston's West Side; two neighboring homes also damaged
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A house caught fire over the weekend in Charleston, and two other nearby homes also were damaged. The fire happened Sunday morning on Madison Street on the city’s West Side. No one was in the home that caught fire at the time. In footage...
Woman sought in connection to Kanawha County camper fire
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A camper has been destroyed after a fire in Kanawha County this afternoon and authorities are searching for a woman in connection to the blaze. According to the Nitro Fire Department, the fire broke out around 2 p.m. this afternoon, Thursday, Oct. 6 in the 8600 block of Fox Trot […]
Man found dead after doing construction on homemade tree stand
EDITOR’S NOTE: The WVDNR tells 13 News that there was not a second person working with the man from the tree stand. UPDATE (9:25 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7): The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources tells 13 News that the man who died was doing construction on a homemade tree stand on his property. […]
Man rescued after jumping from pillar on I-64 bridge in Charleston
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—One westbound of I-64 was shut down due to a disturbance Sunday afternoon. According to Charleston Police, a man jumped into the Kanawha River from a pillar between the bridge and the water near the 58-mile marker. Police say the man was rescued. There is no word on whether he was injured. Charleston […]
West Virginia man allegedly threatened sister with machete before she shot him
A man is in custody after allegedly threatening his sister with a machete.
Annual Bridge Day makes its return Saturday, Oct. 15, in Fayette County
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Bridge Day, an annual event that draws thousands of spectators to Fayette County when daredevils parachute off the New River Gorge Bridge, is back this year after being canceled last year due to COVID-19 concerns. The event is scheduled Saturday, Oct. 15. As many...
West Carter High School students killed in crash identified
CARTER COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Carter County Coroner William Waddell has released the names of two teenage boys killed in a car crash Tuesday night in Carter County. According to Waddell, Brent Michael King, 17, and Garrett Paul Belcher, 17, both of Oak Hill died in the crash. King and Belcher were both seniors at […]
Woman’s body discovered during well-being check by police
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - During a well-being check Tuesday, the Charleston Police Department discovered a body. Officers report when they arrived at the home in the 1300 block of Adele Street, they could see a body lying on the living room floor through a window. According to Charleston Police, officers...
Name released of pickup driver killed in crash with big rig
GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have released the name of a man killed in a crash with a tractor-trailer early Wednesday. Lee G. Winals, 36 of Summersville, West Virginia, died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt, according to police. Police were called at 2:15...
Missing Kanawha County teen found
UPDATE (9:08 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5): The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says that Caleb Bandy was found. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 15-year-old. Caleb Bandy was last seen on Monday around 2 p.m. walking near the intersection of Clotine Dr. and Fairview Dr. in St. Albans. […]
John Adams Middle band teacher named in Logan High School rape lawsuit
LOGAN, W.Va. (WCHS) — A John Adams Middle School band director has been accused in a recent lawsuit of raping a former Logan High School student. The accusations date back to the early 2000s when he was a band teacher at the Logan school. From her sophomore year of...
