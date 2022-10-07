ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan County, WV

WSAZ

Flames tear through trailer

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Firefighters were called to put out a fire at a trailer Monday afternoon in Kanawha County. The fire was reported along Smith Road. Dispatchers say everyone inside managed to get out. No other information has been released. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Shots fired at Chili Night in Beckley, no deaths or injuries reported

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Beckley Police Department confirms multiple shots were fired during the Beckley Chili Night annual event. At 8:14, witnesses say they heard multiple shots fired during the award ceremony, in the area of Charles House located on South Heber Street. According to Deputy Chief David Allard, based on information learned thus far, […]
BECKLEY, WV
WSAZ

Fire destroys vacant home, investigation underway

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A vacant home in Charleston was destroyed Sunday morning. The Charleston Fire Department responded to the 1100 block of Madison Street just after 8:00 a.m. Corey Miller with the fire department says two people were inside, but they were able to get out without any injuries.
CHARLESTON, WV
County
Boone County, WV
City
Buffalo, WV
County
Logan County, WV
Boone County, WV
Crime & Safety
Logan County, WV
Crime & Safety
wchstv.com

Crews respond to structure fire on Charleston's West Side

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County dispatchers said crews have responded to a structure fire on Charleston’s West Side. The fire was reported about 10:50 a.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of Washington Street West. Firefighters said the fire has been extinguished. Dispatchers said the area is closed...
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Kanawha County woman accused of beating child with belt buckle

DUNBAR, W.Va. (WCHS) — A woman from Kanawha County is behind bars accused of beating a child with a belt buckle. According to court documents, Donnette Dailey is charged with child abuse resulting in injury. Deputies said they were notified by workers at Dunbar Primary School Monday that a...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Little League facilities, churches vandalized in Logan County

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Little League facilities and churches were among the targets in multiple vandalism incidents reported in Logan County, deputies said. The vandalism happened in Omar, the city of Logan and Henslawson, according to a post Saturday on the Logan County Sheriff's Office Facebook page. The...
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
#Buffalo Creek#Emt
wchstv.com

Man rescued after jumping off of pillar under I-64 bridge

KANAWHA COUNTY, W. Va. — A man was rescued from the Kanawha River Sunday afternoon after jumping from a pillar under the Interstate 64 bridge in Charleston. The man could be seen standing on the pillar, prompting police, fire and EMS crews to respond. First responders gathered on Kanawha...
CHARLESTON, WV
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WOWK 13 News

Man arrested after 8-year-old girl shot in Huntington

UPDATE (4:41 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 10): A man was arrested in connection to a shooting on Monday morning in Huntington. Huntington Police say that 34-year-old Chris Ortiz-Velez, of Huntington, was arrested and charged with malicious and unlawful assault and four counts of wanton endangerment. They say that Ortiz-Velez arrived at an apartment on Marcum […]
wchstv.com

Dispatchers: Fire reported at apartment building in Ashland, Ky.

ASHLAND, Ky. (WCHS) — A fire was reported Monday morning at an apartment building in Ashland, Ky. Boyd County dispatchers said the fire was reported about 7 a.m. at a building in the 2300 block of Winchester Avenue. Dispatchers were unsure if the building was occupied or vacant. No...
ASHLAND, KY
Lootpress

Man arrested after punching woman and throwing her down a porch in Mercer County

PRINCETON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man is arrested after allegedly attacking a female by punching her in the face, in the ribs and throwing her down a porch. State Police tell Lootpress that on Monday, October 3, 2022, a domestic altercation call came in from Bramwell Road. The victim advised that her boyfriend, Roger Watkins, had attacked her by punching her in the face, in the ribs, and throwing her down the porch. Police observed a laceration on the victim’s right elbow, swelling on her left cheek, a bruise on her ribcage, and a bruise underneath her left breast. The victim also told police that Watkins had stabbed her on a previous occasion.
MERCER COUNTY, WV

