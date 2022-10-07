Read full article on original website
wchstv.com
Dispatchers: One person injured in reported shooting in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — One person was injured in a reported shooting early Tuesday morning in Kanawha County. Dispatchers said a person was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound after an incident in the Cedar Grove area. No information was immediately available on what happened or...
WSAZ
Flames tear through trailer
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Firefighters were called to put out a fire at a trailer Monday afternoon in Kanawha County. The fire was reported along Smith Road. Dispatchers say everyone inside managed to get out. No other information has been released. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest...
Shots fired at Chili Night in Beckley, no deaths or injuries reported
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Beckley Police Department confirms multiple shots were fired during the Beckley Chili Night annual event. At 8:14, witnesses say they heard multiple shots fired during the award ceremony, in the area of Charles House located on South Heber Street. According to Deputy Chief David Allard, based on information learned thus far, […]
WSAZ
Fire destroys vacant home, investigation underway
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A vacant home in Charleston was destroyed Sunday morning. The Charleston Fire Department responded to the 1100 block of Madison Street just after 8:00 a.m. Corey Miller with the fire department says two people were inside, but they were able to get out without any injuries.
wchstv.com
Somber anniversary: Weekend marks 47 years since Fayette deputy killed in line of duty
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A somber anniversary was marked over the weekend in Fayette County – 47 years since a deputy died after a gun battle with a suspect who ambushed him and his partner on U.S. 60. Deputy Roger Treadway was shot Oct. 8, 1975, after...
wchstv.com
Crews respond to structure fire on Charleston's West Side
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County dispatchers said crews have responded to a structure fire on Charleston’s West Side. The fire was reported about 10:50 a.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of Washington Street West. Firefighters said the fire has been extinguished. Dispatchers said the area is closed...
wchstv.com
Kanawha County woman accused of beating child with belt buckle
DUNBAR, W.Va. (WCHS) — A woman from Kanawha County is behind bars accused of beating a child with a belt buckle. According to court documents, Donnette Dailey is charged with child abuse resulting in injury. Deputies said they were notified by workers at Dunbar Primary School Monday that a...
wchstv.com
Little League facilities, churches vandalized in Logan County
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Little League facilities and churches were among the targets in multiple vandalism incidents reported in Logan County, deputies said. The vandalism happened in Omar, the city of Logan and Henslawson, according to a post Saturday on the Logan County Sheriff's Office Facebook page. The...
wchstv.com
Huntington police: Man charged after shooting into apartment, wounding juvenile
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 5:01 p.m. 10/10/222. Huntington police said a man who fired a gun into an apartment from outside while there were several children inside was arrested after one of the kids was struck by the gunfire. Chris Ortiz-Velez of Huntington was charged Monday with malicious...
wchstv.com
Man who led agencies on multi-county chase with toddler, agrees to plea requirments
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man accused of leading agencies on a chase spanning three counties with a toddler in the car, agreed to the terms of his guilty plea Tuesday. Dakota Scott Taylor, is accused of leading at least seven agencies on a high-speed chase that started...
wchstv.com
Huntington Fire Prevention Parade returns after two years of COVID cancellations
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — After two years of COVID cancellations, the Huntington Fire Prevention Parade returned Monday. It's an annual tradition for 66 years observing National Fire Prevention Week. The week always takes place around Oct. 8-10 in remembrance of the Great Chicago Fire in 1871. There's a lot...
wchstv.com
Man rescued after jumping off of pillar under I-64 bridge
KANAWHA COUNTY, W. Va. — A man was rescued from the Kanawha River Sunday afternoon after jumping from a pillar under the Interstate 64 bridge in Charleston. The man could be seen standing on the pillar, prompting police, fire and EMS crews to respond. First responders gathered on Kanawha...
wchstv.com
House catches fire on Charleston's West Side; two neighboring homes also damaged
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A house caught fire over the weekend in Charleston, and two other nearby homes also were damaged. The fire happened Sunday morning on Madison Street on the city’s West Side. No one was in the home that caught fire at the time. In footage...
Man rescued after jumping from pillar on I-64 bridge in Charleston
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—One westbound of I-64 was shut down due to a disturbance Sunday afternoon. According to Charleston Police, a man jumped into the Kanawha River from a pillar between the bridge and the water near the 58-mile marker. Police say the man was rescued. There is no word on whether he was injured. Charleston […]
wchstv.com
Charges pending against man after illegal deer kill in Mason County, police say
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia Natural Resources Police said charges are pending against a man after he acknowledged killing an 8-point deer in Mason County where deer were being baited in a wildlife management area that does not allow bow hunting. Police said in a Facebook post...
Man arrested after 8-year-old girl shot in Huntington
UPDATE (4:41 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 10): A man was arrested in connection to a shooting on Monday morning in Huntington. Huntington Police say that 34-year-old Chris Ortiz-Velez, of Huntington, was arrested and charged with malicious and unlawful assault and four counts of wanton endangerment. They say that Ortiz-Velez arrived at an apartment on Marcum […]
wchstv.com
Dispatchers: Fire reported at apartment building in Ashland, Ky.
ASHLAND, Ky. (WCHS) — A fire was reported Monday morning at an apartment building in Ashland, Ky. Boyd County dispatchers said the fire was reported about 7 a.m. at a building in the 2300 block of Winchester Avenue. Dispatchers were unsure if the building was occupied or vacant. No...
Saturday night shooting ‘unrelated to Chili Night’ officials say
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An investigation remains ongoing after shots were fired Saturday night in the S. Heber Street area of Beckley. The incident evoked alarm from attendees of the City of Beckley’s annual Chili Night, the festivities for which were going on just a few short blocks away.
wchstv.com
Man convicted of smuggling drugs into eastern Ky. jail that led to overdose death
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — A Pike County, Kentucky, man was convicted by a federal jury Friday of smuggling drugs into a jail, leading to the overdose death of an inmate, prosecutors said. Justin Bryant, 38, of Shelbiana, Ky., is accused of smuggling drugs containing fentanyl and para-fluorofentanyl into...
Man arrested after punching woman and throwing her down a porch in Mercer County
PRINCETON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man is arrested after allegedly attacking a female by punching her in the face, in the ribs and throwing her down a porch. State Police tell Lootpress that on Monday, October 3, 2022, a domestic altercation call came in from Bramwell Road. The victim advised that her boyfriend, Roger Watkins, had attacked her by punching her in the face, in the ribs, and throwing her down the porch. Police observed a laceration on the victim’s right elbow, swelling on her left cheek, a bruise on her ribcage, and a bruise underneath her left breast. The victim also told police that Watkins had stabbed her on a previous occasion.
