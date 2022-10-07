Read full article on original website
Newly merged Beaumont-Spectrum health system rebrands as Corewell Health
The new Beaumont Health Spectrum Health hospital system, known as the BHSH system, announced Tuesday its new, permanent name: Corewell Health. The Corewell Health name and signage rebranding will begin soon and be phased in over the next two years, according to a news release. The Beaumont name will live...
Biden touts planned $4.4B battery plant in Ohio
President Biden on Tuesday touted the plans for Honda to build a joint-venture battery factory in Ohio, saying new investments are part of the backbone of his economic agenda. “Just as my CHIPS and Science Act is spurring record investments in communities across the country, my Inflation Reduction Act is driving a manufacturing boom for electric vehicles. This has been the backbone of my economic plan: America is leading the world again, rebuilding our supply chains, infrastructure, and manufacturing here at home,” Biden said in a statement.
