Labour might finally be doing alright in the polls — just by largely keeping quiet for a week — but I firmly believe they’d be 50 points ahead with Paul Heaton as their leader. The guy who dug deep to support the staff of Q magazine when it folded and put money behind the bar at 60 random pubs across the country for his birthday has now announced that he and Jacqui Abbott are capping the price of tickets for their forthcoming arena tour at £30. That’s roughly — as online commenters have pointed out — one tenth of the top ticket price for Depeche Mode’s June 2023 gig at Twickenham Stadium.

