Wombles songwriter destroys master tapes to avoid The Beatles-style remasters
Mike Batt, the writer behind all of The Wombles albums, has destroyed all the master tapes to avoid The Beatles-style remasters. In the ‘70s, The Wombles released four albums that spanned a string of hit singles including ‘The Wombling Song’, ‘Remember You’re A Womble’ and ‘Wombles Everywhere’.
Girls Aloud to release ‘Sound Of The Underground’ 20th anniversary vinyl in honour of Sarah Harding
To mark the 20th anniversary of ‘Sound of the Underground’, Girls Aloud will release a special seven-inch single vinyl in honour of the late Sarah Harding. Due to be released on December 9, the seven-inch vinyl for ‘Sound of the Underground’ will be limited to 5,000 copies with 100 per cent of the profits going to The Sarah Harding Breast Cancer Appeal – part of The Christie Charitable Fund – which was established following Harding’s passing at the age of 39 in September last year.
Westlife add second ‘The Wild Dreams’ concert date in Singapore after first date sells out
Westlife have announced a second concert in Singapore as part of their ‘The Wild Dreams’ tour after the first date sold out. Westlife announce Singapore tour date in 2023 following F1 Grand Prix concert performance. “Singapore, we can’t believe our show on 16th February is already SOLD OUT!”,...
Coolio’s ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ returns to charts following his death
‘Gangsta’s Paradise’, the hit 1995 single from the late Coolio, has re-entered the charts for the first time in over 25 years following the rapper’s death last month. Per Billboard, the multi-Platinum song has re-entered both its Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart and its Hot Rap Songs chart. It currently appears at Number 16 on the former chart, while charting even higher up at Number 11 on the latter. Additionally, the song is currently placed at Number 45 on Billboard‘s Global 200, which tracks the overall success of singles across the world.
John Legend hits out at Kanye West over “anti-blackness and antisemitism”
John Legend has hit out at Kanye West after the rapper shared a series of antisemitic posts over the weekend. Last Sunday (October 9), ), West had both his Twitter and Instagram accounts suspended after posting antisemitic comments on the platforms. A spokesperson from Twitter told BuzzFeed News that “the account in question has been locked due to a violation of Twitter’s policies”.
Watch Killer Mike perform summer hit ‘Run’ on ‘Fallon’
Killer Mike performed his summer hit ‘Run‘ on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon yesterday (October 7). Check out footage of the moment below. The Run The Jewels star also sat down with host Jimmy Fallon to talk about the track and reflect on his recent cameo in Ozark.
Kanye’s Twitter and Instagram accounts locked after antisemitic posts
Kanye West, who is now known as Ye, has had both his Twitter and Instagram accounts locked following a series of antisemitic posts. Twitter locked West’s account on Sunday (October 9) following an antisemitic tweet. The social media platform later removed the tweet before locking his account. A spokesperson...
Box Office Debacle: ‘Amsterdam’ to Lose $80M-$100M
Amsterdam has been sent packing. David O. Russell’s new movie — featuring a star-studded cast led by Christian Bale, Margot Robbie and John David Washington — opened to a dismal $6.4 million in North America over the Oct. 7-9 weekend despite a wide release by New Regency and Disney in more than 3,000 theaters.More from The Hollywood ReporterBox Office Upset: 'Smile' Bites Off Big $17.6M as 'Amsterdam' Bombs and 'Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile' LimpsChinese Blockbuster 'Home Coming' Getting Global Theatrical Release Courtesy of CMC Pictures (Exclusive)Dwayne Johnson's 'Black Adam' Tracking for Bullish $70M-$75M Opening Amsterdam ultimately stands to lose anywhere from $80 million...
Lil Nas X responds to Andrew Tate criticism: “Never gonna let you smash, loser”
Lil Nas X has taken to Twitter to ask controversial internet personality Andrew Tate to “please stop mentioning me”. Tate has previously called Lil Nas X “dangerous” and recently did an interview where he claimed he wasn’t “the worst influence out here. You have Lil Nas X twerking on the devil in music videos which our children are digesting, you have drill artists rapping about stabbing people to death in the middle of a knife crime epidemic.
‘Sonic Frontiers’ to receive free ‘Monster Hunter’ DLC
Sonic Frontiers is the latest game to get the Monster Hunter crossover treatment, and will see a free DLC the week after the game releases. The DLC will also include a meat-grilling minigame that gives Sonic a power-up, inspired by the cooking mechanics of Monster Hunter. The crossover DLC for...
‘Valheim’ shows off Mistlands teaser featuring sacred tree Yggdrasil
Valheim is gearing up to release the new Mistlands update which will see a large, currently empty, biome of the game populated with new possibilities. Valheim contains the ancient sacred tree, Yggdrasil, which is currently inaccessible to players by any means. But in a teaser recently posted to the game’s Twitter page, a screenshot of a Valheim character walking on the glowing tree is seen.
Blur’s Dave Rowntree shares moody video for new single ‘Devil’s Island’
Blur drummer Dave Rowntree has shared a new video for his recent single ‘Devil’s Island’. Rowntree shared the track last month along with details of his forthcoming debut solo LP ‘Radio Songs’. Speaking about the clip, which was directed by Guy Gotto, he said: ““I...
NCT 127 return to ‘Good Morning America’ after three years with ‘2 Baddies’ performance
K-pop boyband NCT 127 have made their second Good Morning America appearance with a performance of their latest single ‘2 Baddies’. On October 10, Good Morning America welcomed NCT 127 to perform their latest single ‘2 Baddies’, which arrived last month alongside their fourth studio album of the same name. The boyband are currently in the United States for ‘Neo City – The Link’ concerts in Los Angeles and New Jersey.
Watch The Cure debut another blissed-out new song ‘And Nothing Is Forever’
The Cure debuted a new track called ‘And Nothing Is Forever’ during their show in Stockholm last night (October 10) – check out the footage below. Robert Smith and co. were performing at the Avicii Arena in the Swedish capital as part of their current European tour, which has already seen the band preview two new songs: ‘Alone’ and ‘Endsong’.
Liam Gallagher highlights mental health in poignant ‘Too Good For Giving Up’ video
Liam Gallagher has shared a poignant new video for ‘Too Good For Giving Up’ and teamed up with mental health charity Talk Club. The new video was announced over the weekend, with Gallagher explaining how he’d teamed up with Talk Club for the release of the ‘C’mon, You Know’ track. Talk Club is an organisation that works to help support male mental health. It was founded by Ben Akers after he lost his childhood best friend, Steve Yates, to suicide in 2014.
Ticket price caps are the affordable gig stance we all need right now
Labour might finally be doing alright in the polls — just by largely keeping quiet for a week — but I firmly believe they’d be 50 points ahead with Paul Heaton as their leader. The guy who dug deep to support the staff of Q magazine when it folded and put money behind the bar at 60 random pubs across the country for his birthday has now announced that he and Jacqui Abbott are capping the price of tickets for their forthcoming arena tour at £30. That’s roughly — as online commenters have pointed out — one tenth of the top ticket price for Depeche Mode’s June 2023 gig at Twickenham Stadium.
Taylor Swift organises her lyrics into three “dorky” pen-themed categories
Taylor Swift has revealed one of the secrets behind her songwriting process, saying how she sorts her lyrics into one of three “dorky” pen-themed categories. During her acceptance speech after winning NSAI’s Songwriter-Artist of the Decade Award, Swift said how she’s “never talked about this publicly before because, well, it’s dorky. But I have secretly established genre categories for the lyrics I write. They are affectionately titled Quill Lyrics, Fountain Pen Lyrics and Glitter Gel Pen Lyrics.”
Robbie Williams says partying with Oasis at Glastonbury was “start of his new life”
Robbie Williams has said that partying with Oasis at Glastonbury in 1995 was the “start of his new life”. Williams made the comments as he kicked off his ‘XXV Tour’ at The O2 in London on Sunday (October 9). Williams reminisced on stage about the memory...
‘Westworld’ creator Jonathan Nolan “in conversations” for season five
Westworld co-creator Jonathan Nolan has revealed he’s in talks with HBO to renew the series for a fifth and final season. The sci-fi show’s fourth season concluded in August, with HBO yet to officially announce whether the show will return for another season. Speaking at New York Comic...
