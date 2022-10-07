Read full article on original website
Yakima Herald Republic
Justin Bieber 'thinks Kanye West crossed a line'
Justin Bieber thinks Kanye West "crossed a line" with his recent comments about his wife Hailey. The 28-year-old pop star is said to be angry with Kanye, 45, after he recently spoke out against the 23-year-old model. A source said: "Justin is very protective over Hailey. He is upset by...
Yakima Herald Republic
Ethan Hawke is a big Taylor Swift fan
Ethan Hawke is "so excited" about Taylor Swift's new album. The 'Black Phone' actor was introduced to the 'Bad Blood' hitmaker's music by his daughter, Maya Hawke, and the 'Stranger Things' star revealed her famous dad is in awe of the 32-year-old singer's creative output. Maya said: "I got a...
Yakima Herald Republic
Calum Worthy on his ‘Reboot’ castmates: like ‘joining the Chicago Bulls in the 1990s’
Calum Worthy knew from a young age that he wanted to perform. The Victoria, B.C.-born actor, whose latest project is the Hulu comedy "Reboot," says he was drawn to acting by a pop culture icon for '90s kids. “I remember being obsessed with Macaulay Culkin in 'Home Alone,'” Worthy told...
Yakima Herald Republic
Stevie Nicks reveals new poem she's also releasing as a song
Stevie Nicks has revealed a new poem which she is recording as a song. The Fleetwood Mac legend has urged her fans in the United States to register to vote before the upcoming 2022 midterm elections, and she looked to inspire them with a piece of work entitled 'Get It Back'.
Yakima Herald Republic
Deadline founder Nikki Finke dies at 68 after a long illness
Veteran journalist Nikki Finke, who founded the entertainment trade site Deadline and who in her heyday was an elbows-out columnist serving up juicy industry scoops and gossip skewering Hollywood’s elite, has died at age 68. According to a family representative, Finke died Sunday morning in Boca Raton, Florida, after...
