Justin Bieber 'thinks Kanye West crossed a line'

Justin Bieber thinks Kanye West "crossed a line" with his recent comments about his wife Hailey. The 28-year-old pop star is said to be angry with Kanye, 45, after he recently spoke out against the 23-year-old model. A source said: "Justin is very protective over Hailey. He is upset by...
Ethan Hawke is a big Taylor Swift fan

Ethan Hawke is "so excited" about Taylor Swift's new album. The 'Black Phone' actor was introduced to the 'Bad Blood' hitmaker's music by his daughter, Maya Hawke, and the 'Stranger Things' star revealed her famous dad is in awe of the 32-year-old singer's creative output. Maya said: "I got a...
Stevie Nicks reveals new poem she's also releasing as a song

Stevie Nicks has revealed a new poem which she is recording as a song. The Fleetwood Mac legend has urged her fans in the United States to register to vote before the upcoming 2022 midterm elections, and she looked to inspire them with a piece of work entitled 'Get It Back'.
Deadline founder Nikki Finke dies at 68 after a long illness

Veteran journalist Nikki Finke, who founded the entertainment trade site Deadline and who in her heyday was an elbows-out columnist serving up juicy industry scoops and gossip skewering Hollywood’s elite, has died at age 68. According to a family representative, Finke died Sunday morning in Boca Raton, Florida, after...
