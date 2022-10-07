Radnor Woman a Finalist in Tech Awards for Banking Platform

Luvleen Sidhu founder and chairwoman of BM Technologies was selected as a finalist in the US Fintech Awards 2022. Image via Holly Herman, Patch.com.

Luveen Sidhu of Radnor has been recognized for her leadership in developing BM Technologies, a digital banking platform that became publicly traded, writes Holly Herman for patch.com.

Sidhu, founder and chairwoman of BM Technologies, BTMX, was selected as a finalist in the director of the year category for the US Fintech Awards 2022.

An independent panel of experts in the financial services industry selected Sidhu.

“I am honored to be a finalist amongst industry leaders for the US Fintech Awards,” said Sidhu.

Sidhu wanted to create something new and different for the finance industry that would help Americans achieve financial stability.

Her low-fee, digital banking platform provides an alternative in the financial services industry by offering a low-fee, digital banking platform focused on technology and financial empowerment.

The hope is to reach those locked out of the system by monthly fee requirements seen at traditional banks.

BTMX is a publicly traded fintech/banking company with 300 employees and an annual revenue of $94.6 million in 2021.

“This has been a pivotal year for BMTX.” Sidhu said.

The company is merging with First Sound Bank and they’ve signed with a significant new BaaS partner.