New CW Show, “The Winchesters” Airs Tonight At 8:00 P.M.
CHARLOTTE, N.C.– The new CW show, “The Winchesters” airs tonight at 8:00 p.m. The show is a spin-off of the popular CW series, “Supernatural“. The series is a prequel and lets viewers in on the love story of John Winchester and Mary Campbell. The show...
Charlotte Man Can Renovate His House After $150,000 Powerball Win
CHARLOTTE, NC (News Release) – Thomas Pharr of Charlotte said he and his wife have wanted to fix up their home for a while and, after winning a $150,000 Powerball prize, they can make that a reality. “We’ve been talking about renovating our house and lo and behold this...
North Rapid Response Is Collecting Donated Items To Aid Florida Victims Of Hurricane Ian
CHARLOTTE, NC (News Release) – North Rapid Response, a new full-service, Charlotte-based disaster response team of experienced medical professionals, is collecting donated items to help Florida residents who were affected by Hurricane Ian. Here are donated items that the public can donate, and will be collected for the hurricane...
Wrongly Fired Wendy’s Worker Turns Down Offer To Return To Job
STANLEY, N.C. – An update on the local Wendy’s worker with Down Syndrome who was abruptly fired from his job. Wendy’s called the firing “an unfortunate mistake” and offered Dennis Peek his job back. But his family has decided he won’t return to the restaurant in Stanley. Instead, his family will throw him a retirement party, to celebrate his more than 20 years of work at the fast food chain. His sister tells WCCB the party will be at Harper Park in Stanley on Saturday, November 5th, and it is open to the public. The party is from 2P-4P. Dennis Peek Retirement Party.
Charlotte Parent School Fair Returns
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Parent’s School Fair is happening Saturday, October 15 in Camp North End. Casey Wilson, Co-host and Event Planner for the Charlotte Parent School Fair and Walter Hall, Director of Magnet Programs in CMS stopped by Rising to share more details. This event has...
One Person Killed, Three Others Hurt in House Fire
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was killed Tuesday morning in a house fire in Northeast Charlotte. Charlotte Fire says it happened on Eastbrook Drive. Three adults and five children were inside the home at the time. Three people were taken to the hospital. Right now, we don’t know their...
Student Dies After Being Hit By A Bus Uptown
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Johnson & Wales University has released a statement after a 19-year-old student was hit and killed by a bus in Uptown. “Johnson & Wales University grieves the loss of Charlotte Campus sophomore Marielena Vazquez, who will always be remembered as Destiny to her family and friends. A Baking & Pastry Arts major scheduled to graduate in May 2023, she was a warm and caring student who excelled in both her labs and academics. We share our deepest condolences and stand united with Marielena’s family. Additional counseling services have been made available to our JWU community.”
Fire Investigation at Vacant Nursing Home Property
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Fire responded to a “high-risk” fire at a home on Montana Drive in West Charlotte Tuesday morning. The home, which was vacant at the time, is connected to a nearby nursing home. 30 firefighters controlled the incident in 15 minutes. No injuries were...
Charlotte Woman Found Safe
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are asking for information to find Willie McLean, who went missing Saturday evening. Mrs. McLean was last seen around 6:30 p.m. on October 8th at her home on Coronet Way in North-West Charlotte. She is believed to be on foot and was last seen wearing...
Edge On The Clock: Cars That Slow To Speed Limit On Their Own
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Kanye West is now locked out of Twitter after an anti-Semitic tweet. It’s now deleted, but the tweet read in part, “I’m going death con three on JEWISH PEOPLE.” Twitter locked the rapper’s account for violating its policies on hate speech. On Friday, West’s Instagram account was also restricted for policy violations. There’s no word when, or if, he’ll be allowed back on the platforms.
Armed Robbery Call Turns Deadly
CHARLOTTE. N.C. — The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating an early morning homicide on Eastway Drive. On October 9th, just before 1 a.m., police arrived in the 1900 block of Eastway Drive for an armed robbery call. When officers arrived, they found a man dead from a gunshot...
Woman Dead After Lincoln County Crash
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — The North Carolina Highway Patrol says a woman has died after a crash between her car and a dump truck. On October 10th, around 11 a.m., troopers were sent to an accident at the intersection of Reeps Grove Church Road and Hulls Grove Church Road.
Gaston County Mugshots October 7th
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Friday, October 7th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Lancaster Homicide Suspect Turns Himself In
LANCASTER, S.C. — The Lancaster Police Department says a man is now in custody in connection to the death of David Lunn. On October 6th, around 9 p.m., police were called about a man shot outside a home on Cedar Street. The man died on the scene and was...
Armed Suspect Arrested After Road Rage Incident near Cuthbertson HS
WAXHAW, N.C. — A man is in custody following a road rage incident near a Union County high school. Just after 10 a.m., Union County Sheriff’s deputies say they were called to Cuthbertson High School following a report of road rage on Cuthbertson Road. During the incident, investigators say the suspect brandished a firearm at another driver and then turned into the parking lot of Cuthbertson High School to drop off a sibling.
