Asian shares fall as technology shares pull benchmarks lower
TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were mostly lower on Tuesday as losses in technology-related shares weighed on global benchmarks. Taiwan dropped 4.4% after reopening from a holiday in the first trading session since the U.S. imposed new limits on exports of semiconductors and chip-making equipment to China. TMSC, the world’s biggest chipmaker, plunged 8.3%.
Labor proposal could upend rules for gig workers, companies
The U.S. Department of Labor has published a new proposal on how workers should be classified saying that thousands of people have been incorrectly labeled as contractors rather than employees, potentially curtailing access to benefits and protections they rightfully deserve. Misclassifying workers as independent contractors denies those workers protections under...
New Zealand proposes taxing cow burps, angering farmers
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand's government on Tuesday proposed taxing the greenhouse gasses that farm animals make from burping and peeing as part of a plan to tackle climate change. The government said the farm levy would be a world first, and that farmers should be able...
People Are Sharing Tips For Making Money And Saving Money, And I'm Writing These Down
I didn't know this at all, but apparently you can rent out stuff like garden tools and sewing machines from your local library.
