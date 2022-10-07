Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Carolina
Parts of western North Carolina under overnight frost advisory
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The National Weather Service announced that parts of western North Carolina will be in a frost advisory overnight. Officials said the advisory will be in effect on October 9, from 12:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Officials advised residents to get their plants ready for the...
When will fall colors peak in North Carolina?
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The mornings are getting crisp, and the days are getting shorter. That means it's fall in North Carolina. Some trees have started to change, but most are still green. We're beginning to see some signs that good color is showing up on schedule in the Blue Ridge Mountains.
WITN
North Carolina gas prices on the rise after OPEC+ makes oil cuts
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Average gasoline prices in North Carolina are rising after news broke that OPEC+ was going to cut oil production. The average price for a gallon of gas rose 20 cents in the last week, averaging $3.49, according to GasBuddy. Prices in North Carolina are 9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 44 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
Officials caution residents after sewage spill into part of Lake Norman in Denver
DENVER, N.C. — Officials are asking people not to swim or touch the water in one part of Lake Norman in Denver. In a news release, Lincoln County Health Director Lena Jones issued a Swimming Advisory at 11 p.m. Sunday for a sewage spill at Rivendell Lane. According to the director, about 900 gallons of untreated sewage may have leaked into Lake Norman behind Blue Dory Lane.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WRAL
Coastal cleanup: Removing abandoned and derelict vessels along North Carolina coast
Stacia Strong reports on how the North Carolina Coastal Federation began working last year to remove several abandoned and rundown boats along the coast. Stacia Strong reports on how the North Carolina Coastal Federation began working last year to remove several abandoned and rundown boats along the coast.
wccbcharlotte.com
North Rapid Response Is Collecting Donated Items To Aid Florida Victims Of Hurricane Ian
CHARLOTTE, NC (News Release) – North Rapid Response, a new full-service, Charlotte-based disaster response team of experienced medical professionals, is collecting donated items to help Florida residents who were affected by Hurricane Ian. Here are donated items that the public can donate, and will be collected for the hurricane...
4 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina
If you live in North Carolina and you love eating seafood then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing seafood restaurants in North Carolina that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service.
wccbcharlotte.com
Lawsuit Heating Up Over Texas Pete Hot Sauce
CHARLOTTE, N.C.– A lawsuit filed against Texas Pete Hot Sauce is heating up. A California man, Philip White, is accusing the company of false advertising. White says he bought a bottle of the hot sauce from a Ralph’s in September of 2021. He says he thought the product was made in Texas and that’s why he purchased it.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
parentherald.com
North Carolina Dad Dies in Avoidable Tragedy After Driving on Bridge to Nowhere
North Carolina dad of two, Philip Paxson, died after traveling over a bridge already destroyed nearly a decade ago. His family called the accident an avoidable tragedy. The victim was driving home in Hickory, North Carolina, when he crossed the bridge on September 30. According to a news release shared by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety (NCDPS) with TODAY, officials and emergency responders arrived at the scene at around 9:45 a.m. on October 1.
wccbcharlotte.com
North Carolina Breaks Record For Number Of Films Produced Across The State
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina is breaking records for the number of movies produced across the state. In 2021, during the pandemic, North Carolina raked-in over 400 million dollars in film productions, 100 million of that was spent in Charlotte. Officials say Hollywood producers love the state’s natural beauty, and also its reputation for a strong workforce.
How to control stink bugs and other pests that invade your home in the fall
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Cooler nights, changing leaves, and now, stink bugs are showing up at your doorstep. The Brown Marmorated stink bug made its way to the United States from Asia into Pennsylvania in the 90s. Unfortunately, in 2009, the invasive creature found its way through Forsyth County, spreading rapidly across the piedmont.
Raleigh News & Observer
Krispy Kreme leaves 80 jobless with production shift. Why NC doughnut maker made the move.
For what the company called “efficiency’s” sake, North Carolina-based Krispy Kreme is ending its partnership with an Iowa doughnut maker, resulting in 80 layoffs, The Hawk Eye newspaper in Burlington, Iowa, reported. Krispy Kreme notified Black Hawk Food Services on Sept. 30 the company will end production...
WECT
NC Wildlife expert talks about deer hunting warnings after high levels of PFAS found in some animals
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -Deer hunting season is underway for some — and there have been concerns about the detection of harmful PFAS chemicals in some wildlife. Right now, there is no warning for wild game in the state of North Carolina. But other states, like Michigan and Maine, are under a ‘do not consume warning’ for those hunting deer due to forever chemicals.
Guilford, Alamance, Randolph among 25 NC counties to become ‘unconventional warfare exercise’ sites as Fort Bragg launches annual Special Forces test
Residents may hear ammunition sounds and see occasional flares as part of the Robin Sage test.
PhillyBite
North Carolina's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants
- A few options are sure to please every palate if you are looking for North Carolina's best all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants. Whether you're craving seafood or soul food, this article will help you find a great meal in the region. You can also try Captain George Seafood Buffet in Kill Devil Hills.
jocoreport.com
Fed’s H-2A Labor Costs Leave N.C. Farmers Struggling To Compete
Concerns about costs of farm labor program grow in N.C. Ron Cottle, the owner of Cottle Strawberry Nursey, Inc., Faison, N.C.,has seen the effects of inflation like every farmer across the U.S. this year. “It’s not even bad, it’s just terrible,” he told Carolina Journal. “Any material that we have had to purchase, 20% to 30% up on clamshells boxes, fertilizer over 100% up, fuel was crazy. Even this spring, with some of the crops bringing better pricing than last year, we still made more money last year because when you look at all of our costs with labor and everything being up, we didn’t do any better.”
Charlotte man can renovate home after $150K lottery win
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Charlotte man who had been putting off renovations on his home now has plenty of funds to do so, North Carolina Lottery announced Monday. 67-year-old Charlotte resident Thomas Pharr cashed in on a $3 Power Play ticket he purchased online last month that turned out to be worth […]
‘Armed and dangerous’ felon wanted after shooting at North Carolina Sheetz, police say
Police conducted an investigation, which included waiting to speak to the shooting victim in the hospital, the news release said.
NC trooper involved in crash after multi-county chase
A multiple county chase ended in a crash involving a state trooper.
weisradio.com
North Carolina Couple Arrested For Transmitting Obscene Material To A Child
According to Chief Kirk Blankenship, a North Carolina couple has been arrested on a slew of criminal charges. Anthony Domineck and Shannon K. Donovan were extradited from North Carolina earlier today as the result of an ongoing investigation conducted by Chief Inv. Randy Mayorga earlier this year. The case began...
Comments / 0