A father-in-law’s girlfriend has sparked anger after she cut the groom off while he was walking down the aisle.In a post shared to the popular Reddit forum, r/weddingshamming, last year, one woman, who goes by the username u/Jessica826, posted a video of her husband at their wedding. As he went down the aisle with his fellow groomsmen behind him, a woman could be seen walking past him. In response to this guest’s behaviour, the groom had a disappointed look on his face and was shaking his head while appearing to say: “This is crazy.”The Reddit user gave more details...

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 20 MINUTES AGO