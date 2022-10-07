Read full article on original website
Yakima Herald Republic
Ethan Hawke is a big Taylor Swift fan
Ethan Hawke is "so excited" about Taylor Swift's new album. The 'Black Phone' actor was introduced to the 'Bad Blood' hitmaker's music by his daughter, Maya Hawke, and the 'Stranger Things' star revealed her famous dad is in awe of the 32-year-old singer's creative output. Maya said: "I got a...
Yakima Herald Republic
Justin Bieber 'thinks Kanye West crossed a line'
Justin Bieber thinks Kanye West "crossed a line" with his recent comments about his wife Hailey. The 28-year-old pop star is said to be angry with Kanye, 45, after he recently spoke out against the 23-year-old model. A source said: "Justin is very protective over Hailey. He is upset by...
Yakima Herald Republic
Stevie Nicks reveals new poem she's also releasing as a song
Stevie Nicks has revealed a new poem which she is recording as a song. The Fleetwood Mac legend has urged her fans in the United States to register to vote before the upcoming 2022 midterm elections, and she looked to inspire them with a piece of work entitled 'Get It Back'.
Yakima Herald Republic
Julia Roberts recalls feeling 'ready' to have kids
Julia Roberts had kids at the perfect moment in her life. The 54-year-old actress - who has 17-year-old twins Phinnaeus and Hazel, and Henry, 15, with her husband Daniel Moder - has revealed that she reached a point in her life when she felt "ready" for motherhood. She said: "I...
KLST/KSAN
Blink-182 reunites with Tom DeLonge, release tour dates
(KFDX/KJTL) — The Tom, Mark, and Travis Show is making a comeback in 2023. Blink-182, one of the most commercially successful pop-punk bands of all time, announced on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, that singer, guitarist, and founding member Tom DeLonge is returning to the trio ahead of a new single set to be released on […]
Yakima Herald Republic
Kathie Lee Gifford 'doesn't get' Kelly Ripa's new memoir
Kathie Lee Gifford doesn't "get" Kelly Ripa's new memoir. The 69-year-old TV star co-hosted 'Live! With Regis and Kathie Lee' for more than a decade, and Kathie can't understand why Kelly, 52, has decided to release a tell-all memoir about her career. Kathie said: "I was very sorry to see...
Father-in-law’s girlfriend prompts anger after walking down aisle in front of groom
A father-in-law’s girlfriend has sparked anger after she cut the groom off while he was walking down the aisle.In a post shared to the popular Reddit forum, r/weddingshamming, last year, one woman, who goes by the username u/Jessica826, posted a video of her husband at their wedding. As he went down the aisle with his fellow groomsmen behind him, a woman could be seen walking past him. In response to this guest’s behaviour, the groom had a disappointed look on his face and was shaking his head while appearing to say: “This is crazy.”The Reddit user gave more details...
Yakima Herald Republic
Bono has a 'special friendship' with his wife
Bono has a "special friendship" with his wife. The U2 star, 62 - whose real name is Paul David Hewson - has been married to childhood sweetheart Ali Hewson, 61, since 1982 and explained that their bond as friends can sometimes "outpace" the romantic side of things. He said: "But...
