ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Nobel Peace Prize Goes to Activists From Russia, Ukraine, Belarus

By Associated Press
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LLm8Q_0iPvH8FL00

This year’s Nobel Peace Prize is going to jailed Belarus rights activist Ales Bialiatski, the Russian group Memorial and the Ukrainian organization Center for Civil Liberties, the award’s judges said Friday.

Berit Reiss-Andersen, chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, said the judges wanted to honor ”three outstanding champions of human rights, democracy and peaceful coexistence in the neighbor countries Belarus, Russia and Ukraine.”

More from The Hollywood Reporter

“Through their consistent efforts in favor of human values and anti-militarism and principles of law, this year’s laureates have revitalized and honored Alfred Nobel’s vision of peace and fraternity between nations, a vision most needed in the world today,” she told reporters in Oslo.

The award follows a tradition of highlighting groups and activists trying to prevent conflicts, alleviate hardship and protect human rights.

Last year’s winners have faced a tough time since receiving the prize. Journalists Dmitry Muratov of Russia and Maria Ressa of the Philippines have been fighting for the survival of their news organizations, defying government efforts to silence them.

They were honored last year for “their efforts to safeguard freedom of expression, which is a precondition for democracy and lasting peace.”

A week of Nobel Prize announcements kicked off Monday with Swedish scientist Svante Paabo receiving the award in medicine for unlocking secrets of Neanderthal DNA that provided key insights into our immune system.

Three scientists jointly won the prize in physics Tuesday. Frenchman Alain Aspect, American John F. Clauser and Austrian Anton Zeilinger had shown that tiny particles can retain a connection with each other even when separated, a phenomenon known as quantum entanglement, that can be used for specialized computing and to encrypt information.

The Nobel Prize in chemistry was awarded Wednesday to Americans Carolyn R. Bertozzi and K. Barry Sharpless and Danish scientist Morten Meldal for developing a way of “snapping molecules together” that can be used to explore cells, map DNA and design drugs that can target diseases such as cancer more precisely.

French author Annie Ernaux won this year’s Nobel Prize in literature Thursday. The panel commended her for blending fiction and autobiography in books that fearlessly mine her experiences as a working-class woman to explore life in France since the 1940s.

The 2022 Nobel Prize in economics will be announced Monday.

The prizes carry a cash award of 10 million Swedish kronor (nearly $900,000) and will be handed out Dec. 10. The money comes from a bequest left by the prize’s creator, Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel, in 1895.

Best of The Hollywood Reporter

Comments / 1

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Luckiest Girl Alive’ Review: Mila Kunis Leads Lackluster Netflix Adaptation of Jessica Knoll’s Bestseller

Ani FaNelli (Mila Kunis) lives an opulent, regimented and, some people might consider, enviable life. The protagonist of Netflix’s Luckiest Girl Alive writes for a glossy women’s magazine, is engaged to a poster boy for summers in Nantucket and wears designer clothes tailored to her svelte form. She has discerning taste, a sharp personality and a caustic tongue. When we meet Ani, shopping at Williams-Sonoma with her fiancé, Luke Harrison IV (Finn Wittrock), the contours of her meticulously curated existence are evident. But so is the anxious energy percolating beneath it. The wide-eyed brunette wrestles with memories of a traumatic high-school...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Larry King Estate Battle: Shawn King Files $100M Lawsuit Against Former Business Managers

A battle for the estate of Larry King is getting messier. Shawn King, the broadcaster’s widow, is suing her former business managers, accusing them of stealing money and conspiring to help King’s son Larry King Jr. usurp her as executor of the estate. King died in January 2021 after being hospitalized for COVID-19. A month later, Larry King Jr. moved to become special administrator of the estate. He pointed to a handwritten amendment by King leaving his assets to his five children. Shawn King challenged the will, arguing it was changed under questionable circumstances. The matter was resolved through a confidential...
ECONOMY
The Hollywood Reporter

Lindsay Lohan Is an Heiress Suffering From Amnesia in Holiday Romance ‘Falling for Christmas’ Trailer

Lindsay Lohan is in the holiday spirit. The actress on Friday debuted the official trailer for her upcoming Netflix film Falling for Christmas, in which she stars alongside Chord Overstreet. More from The Hollywood Reporter'The Rings of Power' Writers React to 5 Fan Criticisms of Their Show'Luckiest Girl Alive' Review: Mila Kunis Leads Lackluster Netflix Adaptation of Jessica Knoll's Best-SellerFirst 'Super Mario Bros.' Trailer: Chris Pratt Brings Nintendo Favorite to Life In the film, Lohan plays a hotel heiress who suffers from amnesia after a skiing accident — seconds after a marriage proposal. Unable to remember who she is, the heiress...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Russia-Ukraine war – live: Putin’s troops enter Belarus amid nuclear escalation warning

Russian troops are “entering Belarus by the trainload”, according to reports, after Moscow ally Alexander Lukashenko ordered his forces on a joint deployment to Ukraine’s northern border in what Minsk called a defensive measure.Jason Jay Smart, reporter for the Kyiv Post, said a Belarusian source told him hours after Mr Lukashenko’s statement that “Russian soldiers are entering Belarus by the trainload. They’re traveling in cattle cars – just a huge quantity.”Meanwhile, a former Nato commander urged the alliance to prepare for the war in Ukraine to spread further into Europe as well as nuclear escalation. Richard Shirreff, Nato’s former...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neil Gaiman
Person
Alfred Nobel
Person
Anton Zeilinger
Person
Alain Aspect
Person
Jenna Coleman
Person
Ben Kingsley
Person
Maria Ressa
The Hollywood Reporter

Nury Martinez Resigns as L.A. City Council President After Racist Remarks

L.A. City Council President Nury Martinez on Monday resigned her position following accusations she made racist comments in a conversation with three other city leaders. Audio of the conversation — which also included Councilmembers Gil Cedillo and Kevin de León and Los Angeles County Federation of Labor President Ron Herrera — was first posted on Reddit several days ago by a user who has since been suspended, according to the Los Angeles Times, which posted the audio on its own site Sunday. It’s unclear who recorded the conversation, which is said to have taken place in October 2021.More from The Hollywood...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Armie Hammer Spotted Out for Dinner in Beverly Hills in Wake of ‘House of Hammer’ Docuseries

In the wake of the Discovery+ docuseries House of Hammer, Armie Hammer has not completely dropped out of sight. The actor was seen having an al fresco dinner at popular Beverly Hills eatery Il Pastaio on Sept. 28, accompanied by an older woman. More from The Hollywood ReporterCourtney Vucekovich Clarifies Bite-Mark Photo as 'House of Hammer' Docuseries Makes EditArmie Hammer Accuser Slams 'House of Hammer' Docuseries Team: "They Remind Me of Armie"Armie Hammer Docuseries 'House of Hammer' Explores Cannibalism, Abuse Allegations and Family Trauma Hammer, sporting a mustache and drinking water, was dressed in flip-flops and a heather gray Under Armour...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nobel Prize#Nobel Peace Prize#Belarus#Ukraine War Politics#Russian#Ukrainian
The Hollywood Reporter

Lena Dunham on Cutting Her Own ‘Catherine Called Birdy’ Cameo and Celebrating Film at Amazon’s “Medieval Rave” Event

In honor of its newest release Catherine Called Birdy, Amazon Prime Video transformed the top of The Grove parking lot in Los Angeles into a medieval-themed festival on Friday night, where writer-director Lena Dunham also made an appearance to take in the sights. “This is my dream — I don’t go out very much but if I were going to, it would be to a medieval rave, and now it’s happening,” Dunham told The Hollywood Reporter of the experience — dubbed “Birdyfest” — which saw staff in character as medieval townspeople and booths for psychics, tarot card reading, hair braiding,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Silverman, Black-Jewish Entertainment Alliance and More Respond to Kanye West’s Removed Tweet: “Your Words Hurt and Incite Violence”

Sarah Silverman, Jamie Lee Curtis and Michael Rapaport are among those in Hollywood and the larger entertainment and media industry responding to a recent tweet from Kanye West repeatedly labeled antisemitic by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) and others. In a tweet featuring West’s now-removed Twitter statement, which he posted Saturday night, Curtis told the rapper that his “words hurt and incite violence.” More from The Hollywood ReporterKanye West Tweet Taken Down for Violating Twitter RulesInstagram Restricts Kanye West's Account and Deletes Content for Violating PoliciesAnalyzing the Kardashians: How Psychotherapist and Media Theorist MJ Corey Views Their Cultural Sway “The holiest day...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Europe
Country
Philippines
Country
France
NewsBreak
Human Rights
Country
Russia
The Hollywood Reporter

YA Novel ‘Feed’ Getting Movie Treatment Via 20th Century, Rising Nigerian Filmmaker Stanley Kalu (Exclusive)

One of the most acclaimed YA novels from the past two decades is getting the movie treatment. 20th Century Studios has picked up the rights to M.T. Anderson’s seminal novel Feed, with Stanley Kalu, a 25-year old Nigerian filmmaker who recently graduated from USC, set to write and direct.More from The Hollywood ReporterBox Office: 'Barbarian' Scares Up $850K in Thursday Previews'Prey' Nabs Record Viewership on Hulu, According to the Streamer'Prey' Drops Intense, Intriguing 'Predator' Prequel Trailer Zachary Green will produce the dystopian love story, which will mark Kalu’s feature directorial debut.   Recently named one of Time magazine’s 100 Best YA Books of All Time, Anderson’s Feed is...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Best Knee-High Boots For Strutting into Fall With Style

The weather may be trending cooler, but the season’s best boot style is turning up the heat. Knee-high boots have emerged as a top trend for fall, with options ranging from cowboy-inspired Western takes to ’90s raver platforms. Whether your style is timeless sophisticate or the latest TikTok-core, there’s a great pair of knee-high boots for you. Related: The Best Comfortable Flats for WomenMore from The Hollywood ReporterThe Best Sale Finds at Target's Deal Days, From Holiday Gifts and Tech to Home EssentialsAmazon's Pre-Black Friday Deals Start Next Week-- Here's Everything to Know Before You ShopThe Best Amazon Deals on Apple's...
APPAREL
The Hollywood Reporter

Justin Timberlake Covers Frank Sinatra and Stevie Wonder During Children’s Hospital L.A. Fundraiser in Rare Gala Appearance

On the red carpet outside the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles gala Saturday night, the organization’s president and CEO Paul Viviano explained how, if this were a typical event, the musical headliner would deliver a “low-ley” performance of two or three songs. But this year’s installment, held at Santa Monica’s Barker Hangar, was anything but routine. That was all thanks to Justin Timberlake as the 41-year-old crooner not only agreed to show up, but also to put on a show — a 40-minute mini-concert of 10 songsm including his tracks “Suit & Tie,” “Señorita” and “Can’t Fight the Feeling,” mixed in with classic...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Box Office Debacle: ‘Amsterdam’ to Lose $80M-$100M

Amsterdam has been sent packing. David O. Russell’s new movie — featuring a star-studded cast led by Christian Bale, Margot Robbie and John David Washington — opened to a dismal $6.4 million in North America over the Oct. 7-9 weekend despite a wide release by New Regency and Disney in more than 3,000 theaters.More from The Hollywood ReporterBox Office Upset: 'Smile' Bites Off Big $17.6M as 'Amsterdam' Bombs and 'Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile' LimpsChinese Blockbuster 'Home Coming' Getting Global Theatrical Release Courtesy of CMC Pictures (Exclusive)Dwayne Johnson's 'Black Adam' Tracking for Bullish $70M-$75M Opening Amsterdam ultimately stands to lose anywhere from $80 million...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘White Oleander’ Star Alison Lohman Looks Back on Her Meteoric Rise and Why She Left Hollywood

Alison Lohman rarely gets recognized anymore, and that’s just the way she likes it. It helps that Lohman has long since left Hollywood, an industry that made anonymity impossible for her in the early aughts when the Palm Springs native was one of the most in-demand talents in town. A self-described shy child who was obsessed with musicals, Lohman got her start on stage before her 10th birthday by performing in community theater in the desert in productions of The Sound of Music, Kiss Me, Kate and Annie before moving to Los Angeles around the time she turned 18. More from...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Eileen Ryan, Actress and Mother of Sean Penn, Dies at 94

The wife of late actor-director Leo Penn, she worked on Broadway and guest-starred on episodes of 'The Twilight Zone' and 'Bonanza.'. Eileen Ryan, an actress who appeared on Broadway and in films and TV shows in collaborations with her late husband, actor-director Leo Penn, and her two-time Oscar-winning son, Sean Penn, died Sunday at her home in Malibu, a publicist announced. She was 94.
MALIBU, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
57K+
Followers
15K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy