ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

With stagnant state funding, Wisconsin school districts feel the pinch

By By Chris Mertes
Sun Prairie Star
Sun Prairie Star
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dXmuq_0iPvH6Tt00

Editor’s note: This is the first in a series of stories examining school funding in Wisconsin.

When the Sun Prairie Area School District joins seven other districts in Dane County—and even more districts statewide—in asking voters to exceed the revenue cap for operating expenses, it won’t be alone.

Even with approval of its referenda, districts like Sun Prairie will still be educating students in a state spending $754 below the national average in per-pupil spending in an environment where per-pupil spending has not increased during the past two years.

Public school advocates predicted problems with funding more than a year ago, when the Wisconsin Public Education Network (WPEN) held its annual summit inside the Performing Arts Center at Sun Prairie East High School.

The Aug. 6, 2021 event—which featured special guests Gov. Tony Evers and Superintendent of Public Instruction Jill Underly—included a rebuke of the Wisconsin Legislature for using one-time COVID-19 funds.

“We graduated a class in 2020 that knew nothing but cuts,” Underly said, calling the past 10 years “a decade of austerity” for educational funding. “That’s an entire generation of kids who started in first grade, through high school graduation, that were not afforded opportunities . . . we need to get it done for our kids.”

But the governor said current funding is “nowhere near” where Wisconsin needs to be to fund public education.

“Kids deserve better and I’ll continue to fight to do what’s best for them because I know what’s best for them is best for our state,” Evers said.

Area school districts, including Waunakee, are already feeling the financial pinch.

Neighboring Marshall Public Schools—one of two districts that went to referendum in April—asked voters for nearly $2 million in operational referendums back in April, with $975,000 on an annual basis indefinitely and an additional $975,000 for the next three years beginning this school year.

Like Sun Prairie, the Waterloo School District is asking voters to approve a Nov. 8 operating referendum. District voters will consider approving an additional $700,000 over the next five years. The referendum, according to district administration, will cover the growing costs of operations, including “keeping the lights on.” The district is preparing for a $470,000 budget deficit for 2022-23.

How did Wisconsin’s public schools become so strapped for money?

Consider that in 2011, Wisconsin’s per-pupil funding was $1,166 above the national average, but has now plummeted (in 2020, the most recent year figures were available) to $754 below the national average. The Wisconsin Policy Forum states that while Wisconsin’s per-pupil education spending has increased 48.6% since 2002, the national average for education spending has increased by 75.2% in the same amount of time. The increase was the third smallest in the nation—behind Idaho and Indiana.

But one ‘Vote No’ Nov. 8 referendum advocate says that it’s not the state figures, but instead, the local figures that the district should be using as a more appropriate comparison.

“This is a local issue,” remarked Sun Prairie resident Brent Eisberner, who also represents District 2 on the Sun Prairie City Council. “Why aren’t they using the local, like what it costs for the students in Sun Prairie, because this last year, or the most recent data in Sun Prairie, we spent just over $20,000 per student, which is significantly higher than the Wisconsin average.”

Area superintendents disagree.

“The funding continues to decrease in the state of Wisconsin, and that puts a strain on school districts, especially when cost of living has increased and all of our costs continue to increase, as well,” remarked Lake Mills Superintendent Tanya Olson.

The result in Lake Mills—and other districts—is the perfect educational expense storm: Greater than anticipated costs for service delivery, along with higher prices for items and personnel needed to deliver the service.

The reason for the storm, according to Dan Rossmiller of the Wisconsin Association of School Boards, is the state’s educational funding system. In a guest column, Rossmiller explains that the revenue limit law implemented as a temporary experiment in the 1993-95 state budget is now permanent despite efforts to fix it in 2009.

Rossmiller said revenue limits restrict the annual increase in a district’s revenue derived from state funding and property taxes—which form the bulk of the funding sources for schools.

In the SPASD, voters are being asked for $9 million during the next three years for operating expenses. The district’s busing contract has increased by 5%, and utilities costs have increased 10% because of the increase in fuel prices, which in turn impacted the price of delivering goods and services nationwide—prices that are passed along to consumers who are feeling the hit twice because they also are paying higher prices as taxpayers.

State leaders who argue for local control of public education say operating referenda are the ultimate in local control: voters have the final say in how their public schools are operated by controlling the purse strings.

But Sun Prairie and other districts say this isn’t realistic, especially because the state has not kept up with cost increases and has actually provided increases that add up to less than the rate of inflation.

If Sun Prairie’s Nov. 8 operating referendum fails, SPASD’s administrative team will develop a process for the Sun Prairie School Board to consider budget reductions for the 2023-24 school year and beyond. Those potential cuts range from salaries to purchased services to benefits for employees.

Lauren Henning, Jeromey Hodsdon, Roberta Baumann and Jonathan Stefonek contributed to this story.

Next week, the series examines why Wisconsin is setting a record for the number of operational referenda in 2022.

Comments / 2

Related
Wisconsin Examiner

Report finds a decade of environmental neglect in Wisconsin

A new report by Wisconsin’s Green Fire, a nonprofit group whose mission is “to protect Wisconsin’s conservation legacy” by “promoting science-based management of natural resources,” says the state’s efforts to protect natural resources and human health are being paralyzed by special interests and political ideology, resulting in what the group calls a “public health crisis.” […] The post Report finds a decade of environmental neglect in Wisconsin appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Minnesota

Western Wisconsin could determine which party controls the U.S. Senate

HUDSON, Wis. – All eyes are on Wisconsin this campaign season. A new CBS Battleground Tracker poll shows two statewide races are dead-locked.    The U.S. Senate race could determine which party controls the Senate. Republican Sen. Ron Johnson is running just one point ahead of Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes in a toss-up contest. The governor's race is currently even between incumbent Democratic Gov.Tony Evers and Republican Tim Michels.     The close races put a spotlight on the traditionally-Republican stronghold of western Wisconsin. The charming Main Street of River Falls is divided. At one end are the Pierce County Republicans,...
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin Elections Commission rejects guidance for poll observers

MADISON, Wis. — The bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission failed to pass a Republican motion during a special meeting Monday that would have provided new guidance as to what observers would be allowed to do at the polls on Election Day. Chair Don Millis, who was appointed to the commission...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sun Prairie, WI
Education
Local
Wisconsin Education
State
Wisconsin State
Sun Prairie, WI
Government
State
Indiana State
County
Dane County, WI
City
Sun Prairie, WI
City
Lake Mills, WI
Dane County, WI
Education
Dane County, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
dailybadgerbulletin.com

10 Largest Cities In Wisconsin

Wisconsin, a Midwestern jewel, is bordered to the west by the Mississippi River, has sparkling shorelines on both Lake Michigan and Lake Superior, and a lush interior primarily covered by forests and agricultural fields. It is the 23rd largest state by area and has a population of 5,893,718 as of 2020, making it the 20th most populated state. Below is a list of the ten biggest cities in Wisconsin by population.
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

Fiscal Facts: Electric, hybrid vehicle registrations surge

Hybrid and electric vehicle registrations continued their recent rapid increases throughout Wisconsin in 2021. In less than a decade, the number of electric and hybrid vehicles registered in Wisconsin has more than doubled. These vehicles remain less than 2% of the state’s total fleet. But their rapid growth has big...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Evers
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Conifer root disease kills trees; DNR finds cases in SE Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is asking the public to check needle-bearing trees for signs of a harmful disease and report their findings to the department. Heterobasidion root disease (HRD) is a severe fungal infection that kills pines, spruces and other conifers in Wisconsin. This fall,...
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School District#Linus K12#School Districts#Referendums#The Wisconsin Legislature
WISN

Hearing delayed for Wisconsin man who admitted to illegally requesting absentee ballots

RACINE, Wis. — The court case of a Union Grove man charged with election fraud was delayed once again Friday. Harry Wait, 68, considers himself a freedom fighter. “The state calls me a criminal, just as Samuel Adams, Paul Revere, Benjamin Franklin, Thomas Jefferson, and the list goes on and on and on,” Wait said outside the Racine County Courthouse when he made his first court appearance Sept. 9.
RACINE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
wisconsinrightnow.com

Victim Families Reject Gov Evers’ Thursday Comments That Wisconsin Parole System Worked

“This is an insult, and it’s disgusting,” Tim Erickson, on the parole of his mother’s killer. “I’ve been sick for three weeks.”. Families of murder victims whose killers were released in discretionary paroles are adamantly rejecting comments made by Gov. Tony Evers Thursday that the parole system, including the victim notification system, has worked. They want the process changed because they believe it has failed their families and others, both the parole decisions themselves and the system that notifies victims of hearings.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Beef Taco Meatballs recipe from Wisconsin Beef Council

(WFRV) – Spice things up in the kitchen with a fun and easy recipe your kids will want to help with. Local 5 Live viewers get a look at how to make Beef Taco Meatballs with Angie from the Wisconsin Beef Council. For more great recipes, head to beeftips.com.
WISCONSIN STATE
Sun Prairie Star

Sun Prairie Star

Sun Prairie, WI
361
Followers
593
Post
35K+
Views
ABOUT

Sun Prairie Star has been serving the Sun Prairie and surrounding communities since 1877. Published Fridays and 24/7 online at sunprairiestar.com

 https://www.hngnews.com/sun_prairie_star/

Comments / 0

Community Policy