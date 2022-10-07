ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTO Sharply Slashes 2023 Trade Outlook

By Jennifer Bringle
Sourcing Journal
Sourcing Journal
 4 days ago
Global trade is expected to lose momentum in the second half of 2022 with merchandise trade volumes predicted to decline in 2023, according to a new report from World Trade Organization (WTO) economists.

Anticipating multiple shocks to weigh on the economy—including high energy prices in Europe due to the Russia-Ukraine war, tightening monetary policy in the United States and Covid outbreaks in China —the WTO dropped its global trade volume growth estimate to 1.0 percent from its previous prediction of 3.4 percent.

“Policymakers are confronted with unenviable choices as they try to find an optimal balance among tackling inflation , maintaining full employment, and advancing important policy goals such as transitioning to clean energy,” said Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, director-general, WTO .

“Trade is a vital tool for enhancing the global supply of goods and services, as well as for lowering the cost of getting to net-zero carbon emissions,” she added.

The new WTO forecast estimates world GDP at market exchange rates will grow by 2.8 percent in 2022 and 2.3 percent in 2023—the latter is 1.0 percentage point lower than what was previously projected.

In the WTO’s April forecast , which was released just weeks after the start of the war in Ukraine, economists had to rely on simulations to draw reasonable growth assumptions without hard data about the war’s impact . As the war has progressed, the WTO’s GDP projections for 2022 ended up being broadly correct. But estimates for 2023 now appear overly optimistic, as energy prices have skyrocketed , inflation has become more widespread, and the war shows no sign ending.

The WTO said that if the current forecast plays out, trade growth will slow sharply, but still remain positive in the coming year. However, the level of uncertainty of the forecast remains high due to shifting monetary policies in advanced economies and the unpredictability of the conflict in Ukraine.

If current assumptions hold, trade growth in 2022 could end up between 2.0 and 4.9 percent, but should additional negative impacts materialize, trade growth in 2023 could be as low as -2.8 percent. But if conditions improve, trade growth next year could be high as 4.6 percent.

Energy prices could be one of the significant factors impacting trade growth in the coming year, and the war in Ukraine continues to have an effect on fuel prices . In August, energy prices were up 78 percent year-on-year, led by natural gas, which was up 250 percent. The 36 percent increase in the price of crude oil over the same period was small by comparison but still significant for consumers.

With Ukraine and Russia being a major sources of natural gas, prices for the fuel have diverged strongly across regions, with European prices up 350 percent year-over-year in August. In the U.S., prices increased 120 percent in the same month but remained well below European levels.

European demand for liquified natural gas (LNG) to supplement reduced supplies from the Russian Federation has also pushed up energy costs in Asia, where the price of LNG was up 87 percent in August. European gas prices have moderated recently, falling 34 percent between Aug. 31 and Sept. 23, but they remain high by historical standards.

Looking at merchandise trade by region, the Middle East is expected to record the strongest export growth of any WTO region this year at 14.6 percent. Africa follows at 6.0 percent, North America at 3.4 percent, Asia at 2.9 percent, Europe at 1.8 percent and South America at 1.6 percent. In contrast, Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) exports are expected to decline by 5.8 percent for the year. The Middle East also had the fastest trade volume growth on the import side at 11.1 percent, followed by North America (8.5%), Africa (7.2 percent), South America (5.9 percent), Europe (5.4 percent), Asia (0.9 percent) and CIS (-24.7 percent).

Comments / 0

Sourcing Journal

Global Production Outlook Bleak, But Steadying

Manufacturing conditions improved slightly in September and through the third quarter, as inflationary pressures eased. However, high energy prices and weakened consumer demand painted a cloudy outlook, according to S&P’s Global Purchasing Manufacturing Index (PMI) of key economies. United States U.S. private sector firms registered a softer fall in output during September, according to the latest PMI data from S&P Global. At 51.8 in September, up slightly from 51.5 in August, the S&P Global Flash U.S. Manufacturing PMI continued to signal a relatively subdued improvement in the health of the manufacturing sector. The September headline reading was the second-lowest since July 2020. Weighing on...
INDUSTRY
Sourcing Journal

US Denim Imports Slowed Their Roll in August

U.S. jeans imports slowed their pace again in August as companies backed off their intake that saw first half gains reach 42.63 percent. Shipments of blue denim apparel processed at U.S. ports of entry increased 31.29 percent year to date in the first eight months of the year compared to the same period in 2021 to a value of $2.85 billion, according to the Commerce Department’s Office of Textiles & Apparel (OTEXA). This was down from the 34.88 percent year-over-year rise in July. It followed Levi Strauss & Co. last week cutting its annual sales and earnings forecast “as a result of...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Sourcing Journal

Bangladesh Bounce Buoys US Apparel Imports Growth

As retailers and brands prepared for crucial fourth quarter selling, U.S. apparel imports increased 20.58 percent for the first eight months of the year compared to the same period in 2021 to 22.56 billion square meter equivalents (SME), the Commerce Department’s Office of Textiles & Apparel (OTEXA) reported on Wednesday. However, the pace of imports continued to slip, likely due to waning consumer demand. After rising 24 percent in the first half of the year, U.S. apparel imports had receded to an increase of 22.91 percent year to date through July, OTEXA data showed. Top supplier China saw its shipments rise 19.3...
BUSINESS
Fortune

‘The picture for 2023 has darkened considerably’: The World Trade Organization says that global trade will decrease sharply next year as countries face a ‘multi-pronged crisis’

A view of destroyed armored vehicles and tanks belonging to Russian forces after Russian forces withdrawn from the city of Lyman in the Donetsk region (Donetsk Oblast), Ukraine on October 05, 2022. It’s been quite a year for the global economy. Russia invaded Ukraine, disrupting global energy markets and...
BUSINESS
International Business Times

China's Top Problem Isn't COVID

China's top problem isn't how to contain the spread of coronavirus. It will recede on its own, as has been the case in many countries worldwide without lockdowns. But another problem, even more significant than coronavirus, won't go away any time soon: the burst of the housing property bubble. It could lead to a prolonged stagnation of the Chinese economy, far worse than the Japanese economy in the 1990s, with far-reaching consequences for Chinese society.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

French central bank trims economic growth estimate

PARIS, Oct 10 (Reuters) - France's economy is likely to have grown by 0.25% in the third quarter from the previous three months, the country's central bank said on Monday, slightly downgrading a previous forecast of 0.3%, mainly owing to poor industrial activity.
ECONOMY
The Guardian

IMF chief warns world heading towards age of greater instability

The world faces growing recession risks and a “fundamental shift” away from relative stability to an age of breakdown in international relations and more frequent natural disasters, the head of the International Monetary Fund has warned. Kristalina Georgieva, the IMF’s managing director, said a succession of economic shocks...
BUSINESS
POLITICO

Grim global outlook for IMF-World Bank meetings

Editor’s note: Morning Money is a free version of POLITICO Pro Financial Services morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 5:15 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Independent

Russia-Ukraine war – live: Putin’s troops enter Belarus amid nuclear escalation warning

Russian troops are “entering Belarus by the trainload”, according to reports, after Moscow ally Alexander Lukashenko ordered his forces on a joint deployment to Ukraine’s northern border in what Minsk called a defensive measure.Jason Jay Smart, reporter for the Kyiv Post, said a Belarusian source told him hours after Mr Lukashenko’s statement that “Russian soldiers are entering Belarus by the trainload. They’re traveling in cattle cars – just a huge quantity.”Meanwhile, a former Nato commander urged the alliance to prepare for the war in Ukraine to spread further into Europe as well as nuclear escalation. Richard Shirreff, Nato’s former...
MILITARY
Sourcing Journal

‘We Will Not Tolerate Intimidation,’ Union Says After Amazon Suspends Workers

More than 50 workers inside Amazon’s Staten Island warehouse were suspended Tuesday, following a worker safety protest in response to a fire that broke out in the building this week.    The fire occurred Monday with the Amazon Labor Union (ALU) saying it stemmed from a trash compactor inside the warehouse.   More than 650 workers stopped work for nearly three hours after being told to report back to work, according to a statement released by the ALU. Workers at the Staten Island warehouse, internally called JFK8, voted in favor of unionizing in April. Amazon has since challenged the results of the election.  The work...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
AFP

Asian chipmakers plunge after US unveils China export controls

Chipmakers plunged in Asian trade Tuesday over new US measures to limit China's access to high-end semiconductors with military uses, a move that wiped billions from companies' valuations worldwide. Taipei, Seoul and Tokyo markets were closed for holidays on Monday, and when trading resumed Tuesday, chipmakers sank.
FOREIGN POLICY
Sourcing Journal

Air Cargo Demand Showed Some Lift in August

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) released August data for global air cargo markets that it said demonstrated the industry’s resilience amid economic uncertainties. Global demand fell 8.3 percent compared to August 2021—a slight improvement on the year-on-year decline of 9.7 percent in July. Capacity was 6.3 percent above August 2021, a significant expansion over the 3.6 percent year-on-year increase in July. “Cargo volumes, while tracking below the exceptional performance of 2021, have been relatively stable in the face of economic uncertainties and geopolitical conflicts,” said Willie Walsh, IATA’s director general. “Market signals remain mixed. August presented several indicators with upside potential—oil...
BUSINESS
The Hill

IMF, World Bank leaders warn of growing risk of global recession

The heads of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank on Monday warned of economic headwinds that are raising the risk of a global financial recession. “There’s the risk and the real danger of a world recession next year. The advanced economies are slowing in Europe and so we’ll see where it goes into next year,” World Bank Group President David Malpass told IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva during their discussion.
BUSINESS
msn.com

Hong Kong stocks fall more than 3% as China markets return from holiday to face global economic worries

BANGKOK (AP) — Asian shares slipped on Monday, with Chinese markets logging losses after they reopened from a weeklong holiday. The declines followed yet another dismal end to the week on Wall Street as a strong U.S. jobs report added to worries the Federal Reserve might consider the higher-than-expected hiring data as proof the economy hasn’t slowed enough to get inflation under control. That might mean still more hefty rate hikes that could make a recession more likely.
STOCKS
BBC

Asia chipmaker shares slide after US curbs on China

Shares in major Asian computer chipmakers have slumped after the US announced tough new measures to restrict sales of technology to China. The US said it will ban American firms from selling certain chips used for supercomputers and artificial intelligence to Chinese firms. The rules, which were announced on Friday,...
FOREIGN POLICY
