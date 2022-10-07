Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
College Football Coach Could Be Fired With Loss Today
A college football coach not named Bryan Harsin could be losing his job with a loss this Saturday. Per college football insider Bruce Feldman, Louisville's Scott Satterfield is on the hot seat. Feldman notes the Louisville athletic director has Satterfield's back. Major Louisville boosters do not, though. Satterfield could be...
CBS Sports
AP Top 25 poll: Georgia jumps to No. 1, Alabama falls to No. 3 in college football rankings
The scores and results from Week 6 have produced a shake-up in the top four of the college football rankings. There's a new No. 1 in the AP Top 25 poll and every spot in the top five has a new team as the voters start to scrutinize every result among the final undefeated teams in the country.
Not only did Brent Venables get embarrassed by Texas, he’s being a poor sport about it
The Oklahoma Sooners and head coach Brent Venables were embarrassed by the Texas Longhorns in the Red River Showdown, and they didn’t show up to their postgame press conference on time. The honeymoon period for Brent Venables as Oklahoma Sooners head coach has ended. After starting off the season...
Aggies Legend Johnny Manziel Furious With Jimbo Fisher Over Final Play Call vs. No. 1 Alabama
Former Aggies Legend Johnny Manziel was not happy with Jimbo Fisher's final call against the Crimson Tide.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alabama football lands 5-star Auburn legacy during Texas A&M game
Alabama football landed a commitment from five-star receiver Ryan Williams, son of Auburn's Ryan Williams, during Texas A&M game.
Look: College Football Stadium Is Practically Empty
The weather conditions for this Saturday's game between Louisville and Virginia are perfect. The turnout for this game, however, is pretty disappointing. Mike Barber of the Richmond Times-Dispatch shared a photo of Scott Stadium this afternoon. There are plenty of empty seats in the house. Barber thought the Cavaliers could...
3 quarterbacks who should be benched after Week 5
These three quarterbacks showed in Week 5 that their teams need to consider making a change on the depth chart. NFL fans know that an offense goes as far as the quarterback can take them. Without a quality quarterback, the teams’ drives on offense stall out, and that means defenses spend significantly more time on the field.
According to Kirk Herbstreit, Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies have a culture problem
On this Saturday’s week 6 edition of ESPN’s College Gameday, host and well-known college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit made a somewhat startling claim about Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher, and the Aggie program while discussing tonight’s primetime matchup against the No.1 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide, stating that youth and inexperience aren’t to blame for Texas A&M’s on-field woes this season, and instead the “culture” within the program is the primary culprit. Co-host and former Georgia linebacker David Pollack opened the conversation by stating, “The defense has been great and has held their own this season, but they’re a young football team....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Urban Meyer Sends Clear Message After Ohio State's Blowout Win
Urban Meyer is out of the coaching game, but he clearly misses it. When Meyer was the head coach at Ohio State he would send out a weekly message after every Buckeyes' win. He isn't stopping now. Ohio State dominated Michigan State 49-20 on Saturday night in East Lansing. Meyer...
What Jackson State's Deion Sanders said about Eddie Robinson Jr. rejecting his postgame hug
Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders was rejected after shaking hands with Alabama State's Eddie Robinson Jr., when he tried to give him a hug.
Herbstreit's top teams after Saturday
Each week, ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit releases his top 6 teams following Saturday's action. Where does Clemson fall after Week Six? The Tigers remain in Herbstreit's top teams but aren't in the top four (...)
NFL World Is Calling For Referee To Be Fired Sunday
The NFL world is calling for a veteran referee to be fired on Sunday afternoon. It's tough to blame the fans for feeling that way, too. Fans are furious with a terrible roughing the passer penalty called against the Falcons. The penalty, called on defensive lineman Grady Jarrett, extended what could be the Bucs' game-winning drive.
NFL・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Jimbo Fisher waited so long for his pregame handshake with Nick Saban
Jimbo Fisher and Nick Saban had a public conflict play out through the summer, and their teams had a chance on Saturday to settle things on the field. But before the game, things remained awkward between the men. CBS showed a video of the two coaches hanging out near midfield...
CBS Sports
Oklahoma vs. Texas score: Live game updates, college football scores, Red River Showdown highlights today
Texas leads Oklahoma 42-0 in what's on pace to become the worst Sooners loss in the history of the Red River Showdown. Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers has demolished the Oklahoma defense, completing 21 of 31 passes for 289 yards and four touchdowns through three quarters. Running back Bijan Robinson has 130 yards rushing and two touchdowns of his own as the Sooners have no answers on either side of the ball.
NFL Owner Is Expected To Fire Head Coach On Monday
An NFL head coach is expected to be fired on Monday morning. The Carolina Panthers once again looked miserable on Sunday, falling to the San Francisco 49ers. It's become clear at this point that the Matt Rhule era is not going to work out. Will Panthers owner David Tepper fire...
College Football World Reacts To Depressing Oklahoma Photo
Oklahoma is reeling from Saturday's brutal 49-0 loss to Texas. The Sooners mustered 39 passing yards without even scoring any garbage-time points at a home. As a result, the Longhorns prevented their rivals from conducting a time-honored tradition in Norman. Parker Thune of 247Sports posted a photo of the Sooner...
Alabama State's Eddie Robinson Jr. brushes off Deion Sanders after Jackson State win
Deion Sanders’ handshake with Alabama State coach Eddie Robinson Jr. turned nasty after the Tigers’ 26-12 road victory on Saturday. Sanders, whose team is now 5-0 and 3-0 in the SWAC, walked across the field to exchange handshakes. However, when he went to deliver a warmer greeting Robinson...
CBS Sports
Coaches Poll top 25: UCLA surges, Kentucky tumbles and Texas is back in new college football rankings
The new college football rankings were updated on Sunday and after a slate of scores and results that saw six ranked teams take losses there's plenty of changes to the Coaches Poll top 25. Wins by top teams left the top of the rankings unchanged, as the coaches left Alabama...
College football rankings: Joel Klatt releases new top 10
It wasn’t a weekend full of upsets in college but there were some close calls and thrillers that took your breath away throughout Saturday. So as the dust settled and Alabama avoided an upset to Texas A&M, what are we left knowing after six full weeks of games?. Ohio...
ESPN's Computer Releases Its New Top 25 Rankings
Week 6 of the 2022 college football regular season is officially in the books. The sixth week of the 2022 college football season was highlighted by Tennessee's dominant win at LSU, Ohio State's thrashing at Michigan State and Alabama's near-loss at Texas A&M. Following the Week 6 games, ESPN's computer...
Comments / 0