All candidates for Colorado House of Representatives District 26 complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey

Both of the candidates running in the November 8, 2022, general election for Colorado House of Representatives District 26 — Meghan Lukens (D) and Savannah Wolfson (R) — completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.

Eighty-eight of the country’s 99 state legislative chambers will hold regularly scheduled elections in 2022. The Democratic Party controls both chambers of Colorado’s state legislature. Colorado is one of 14 states with a Democratic party trifecta.

Here are excerpts from candidates’ responses to the question: What are the main points you want voters to remember about your goals for your time in office?

Lukens:

“Economy: In my district and in many parts of Colorado, our high cost of living makes it challenging for middle-class locals to thrive, especially with the increase in housing prices and the large number of second-home owners.”

“Environment: One of my top priorities is to protect our Colorado culture. Therefore, I support the continuation of the transition to renewable energy by expanding public transit options, improving soil function, producing more infrastructure for electric vehicles, and creating jobs in solar, wind, and geothermal industries.”

“Education: I am currently a Social Studies teacher at Steamboat Springs High School, and I understand that in order for our democracy to be successful, it is imperative we have a quality education system.”

Wolfson:

“NW Colorado is the best place to raise a family, but costs are pushing people away. I get asked a lot about coal miners losing their jobs. It’s another example of families in NW Colorado being sacrificed by Front Range politicians.”

“In a rural district, we need a voice who can be a voice for rural issues. Farming, ranching, water, forest management, energy, and tourism are what makes this district tick.”

“Mothers should not be forced by politicians to send their kids to failing or unsafe schools, or schools that don’t line up with their values. The best decisions for your child are made at your kitchen table, because you love and know your child better than politicians and bureaucrats. Children are not all the same, so education cannot be one-size-fits-all.”

