ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

All candidates for Colorado House of Representatives District 26 complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey

By Ballotpedia staff
Ballotpedia News
Ballotpedia News
 4 days ago

Both of the candidates running in the November 8, 2022, general election for Colorado House of Representatives District 26 — Meghan Lukens (D) and Savannah Wolfson (R) — completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.

Eighty-eight of the country’s 99 state legislative chambers will hold regularly scheduled elections in 2022. The Democratic Party controls both chambers of Colorado’s state legislature. Colorado is one of 14 states with a Democratic party trifecta.

Here are excerpts from candidates’ responses to the question: What are the main points you want voters to remember about your goals for your time in office?

Lukens:

  • “Economy: In my district and in many parts of Colorado, our high cost of living makes it challenging for middle-class locals to thrive, especially with the increase in housing prices and the large number of second-home owners.”
  • “Environment: One of my top priorities is to protect our Colorado culture. Therefore, I support the continuation of the transition to renewable energy by expanding public transit options, improving soil function, producing more infrastructure for electric vehicles, and creating jobs in solar, wind, and geothermal industries.”
  • “Education: I am currently a Social Studies teacher at Steamboat Springs High School, and I understand that in order for our democracy to be successful, it is imperative we have a quality education system.”

Wolfson:

  • “NW Colorado is the best place to raise a family, but costs are pushing people away. I get asked a lot about coal miners losing their jobs. It’s another example of families in NW Colorado being sacrificed by Front Range politicians.”
  • “In a rural district, we need a voice who can be a voice for rural issues. Farming, ranching, water, forest management, energy, and tourism are what makes this district tick.”
  • “Mothers should not be forced by politicians to send their kids to failing or unsafe schools, or schools that don’t line up with their values. The best decisions for your child are made at your kitchen table, because you love and know your child better than politicians and bureaucrats. Children are not all the same, so education cannot be one-size-fits-all.”

Click on candidates’ profile pages below to read their full responses to this and other questions.

We ask all federal, state, and local candidates with profiles on Ballotpedia to complete a survey and share what motivates them on political and personal levels. Ask the candidates in your area to fill out the survey.

Comments / 0

Related
Ballotpedia News

Minnesota congressional candidate dies Oct. 5; 2nd District election will still take place on Nov. 8

Paula Overby—the Legal Marijuana Now Party candidate in Minnesota’s 2nd Congressional District—died on Oct. 5. Axios Twin Cities reported that Overby died “following complications related to a failing heart valve.” That day, Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon said that the congressional election will proceed as scheduled on Nov. 8 and Overby’s name will still appear on the ballot.
MINNESOTA STATE
Ballotpedia News

Adrian Fontes (D) and Mark Finchem (R) running for Arizona secretary of state

Adrian Fontes (D) and Mark Finchem (R) are running for Arizona secretary of state on Nov. 8, 2022. Incumbent Katie Hobbs (D) is running for governor of Arizona. Duties of the Arizona secretary of state include serving as the state’s chief election officer and keeping the state’s official records. As Arizona is one of five states that does not have a lieutenant governor position, the secretary of state also serves as acting governor when the governor is out of state and is first in the gubernatorial line of succession.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Education
Local
Colorado Elections
Local
Colorado Government
Ballotpedia News

Campaign finance deadline today in Texas

Candidates and organizations involved in Texas’ statewide elections must file campaign finance information by October 11, 2022. The general election will take place in Texas on November 8, 2022. What state-level offices are on the ballot this year in Texas?. All 31 seats in the Texas State Senate. All...
TEXAS STATE
Ballotpedia News

Measures to repeal constitutional language on slavery and indentured servitude as criminal punishments are on the ballot in five states this November

On November 8, 2022, voters in five states—Alabama, Louisiana, Oregon, Tennessee, and Vermont—will decide on amending their state constitutions to repeal language regarding the use of slavery or indentured servitude as punishment for a crime, or, in the case of Vermont, for the payments of debts, damages, fines, costs.
VERMONT STATE
Ballotpedia News

All candidates for California State Assembly District 5 complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey

Both of the candidates running in the November 8, 2022, general election for California State Assembly District 5— Rebecca Chenoweth (D) and Joe Patterson (R) — completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Ballotpedia News

Incumbent Brad Raffensperger, Bee Nguyen, and two others are running for Georgia secretary of state

Incumbent Brad Raffensperger (R), Bee Nguyen (D), Ted Metz (L), and Brenda Nelson-Porter (write-in) are running for Georgia secretary of state on November 8, 2022. Raffensperger was elected secretary of state in 2018 after serving two terms in the Georgia House of Representatives. His dispute with former President Donald Trump (R) about the outcome of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia has drawn national attention to this race. According to Raffensperger, “When Georgia’s election results were questioned in 2020, The system [I] deployed was proven accurate after two recounts and a full audit…For the first time, it was possible to recount Georgia’s vote by hand, if necessary.” Raffensperger’s campaign has focused on the new election policies enacted during his time in office and his response to the public pressure and national scrutiny he received after the 2020 election.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Housing Prices#Election State#Legislature#Linus Realestate#The Democratic Party#Democratic#Social Studies
Ballotpedia News

All candidates for Texas Third District Court of Appeals Seat 4 complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey

Both of the candidates running in the November 8, 2022, general election for Texas Third District Court of Appeals Seat 4 — Rosa Lopez Theofanis (D) and Lesli Fitzpatrick (R) — completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.
TEXAS STATE
Ballotpedia News

All candidates for Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey

Both of the candidates running in the November 8, 2022, general election for Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction — Terry Gilbert (D) and Debbie Critchfield (R) — completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.
IDAHO STATE
Ballotpedia News

Three candidates running for Colorado treasurer on Nov. 8

Incumbent Dave Young (D), Lang Sias (R), and Anthony Delgado (L) are running for Colorado treasurer on Nov. 8, 2022. Young was elected treasurer in 2018 and served in the Colorado House of Representatives, representing District 50 from 2011 to 2019. Young’s professional experience includes working as an instructor at Heath Junior High in Greeley, an information architect for a web design firm, and an adjunct professor at the University of Colorado, Denver. Young’s campaign website emphasized his experience as treasurer, stating Young “identified funding that was used to make $2.4 billion in infrastructure improvements” and “set-up a new, $250 million small business loan program to help Colorado grow and recover into a strong economy.”
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
Ballotpedia News

Incumbent Rob Sand and Todd Halbur running for Iowa state auditor on Nov. 8

Incumbent Rob Sand (D) and Todd Halbur (R) are running for Iowa state auditor on Nov. 8, 2022. Sand has been the Iowa auditor of state since 2019. Sand also served as assistant attorney general under Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller (D). On his campaign website, Sand said he has been non-partisan as auditor: “[Sand] defends the other party from unfair or untruthful attacks, while also criticizing his own party even when he doesn’t have to.” Sand also highlighted his record as auditor, saying he “has identified more waste, fraud, and abuse than any other single term from any other State Auditor.”
IOWA STATE
Ballotpedia News

Michael L. Fitzgerald and Roby Smith running for Iowa treasurer on Nov. 8

Incumbent Michael L. Fitzgerald (D) and Roby Smith (R) are running for Iowa treasurer on Nov. 8, 2022. Fitzgerald has served as Iowa treasurer of state since 1983. Before taking office, Fitzgerald worked as a marketing analyst for Massey Ferguson Company. Fitzgerald said, “In times like today, there is no question that experience counts. Through my leadership, I will continue to promote fair government and safe financial strategies.”
IOWA STATE
Ballotpedia News

All candidates for Northeast Division judge of King County District Court in Washington complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey

Both of the candidates running in the November 8, 2022, general election for Northeast Division judge of King County District Court in Washington — incumbent Michael Finkle and Joshua Schaer — completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.
KING COUNTY, WA
Ballotpedia News

The Ballot Bulletin: October 5, 2022

Welcome to The Ballot Bulletin, where we track developments in election policy at the federal, state, and local levels. In this month’s issue:. Delaware state court strikes down law allowing no-excuse absentee/mail-in voting. California enacts three election-related bills. Legislation update: Legislation activity in September 2022. Have a question/feedback/or just...
DELAWARE STATE
Ballotpedia News

Referendum on Arizona Empowerment Scholarship Accounts expansion bill will not make the 2024 ballot

On Sept. 30, Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs (D) announced that a referendum on Empowerment Scholarship Accounts (ESA) expansion legislation will not make the ballot. A week earlier, the campaign for the referendum, the Save Our Schools PAC, submitted signatures to place the measure on the ballot. The campaign said it submitted 141,714 signatures. Secretary Hobbs announced that a statutorily prescribed review of the petitions failed to meet the minimum signature requirement of 118,823 signatures. While the review of the petition sheets is still ongoing, Secretary Hobbs announced that the referendum will not make the 2024 ballot.
ARIZONA STATE
Ballotpedia News

Ballotpedia News

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
534K+
Views
ABOUT

Ballotpedia is the digital encyclopedia of American politics and elections, and Ballotpedia News is our hub for breaking news. Our goal is to inform people about politics by providing accurate and objective information about politics at all levels of government. We are firmly committed to neutrality in our content. As a nonprofit, our mission is to educate. We’re here for you when: * You’re considering a run for office. * You’re making decisions about how you’ll vote in an election. * You need the latest political news and analysis from a reliable, nonpartisan source. Ballotpedia's articles are 100% written by our professional staff of more than 50 writers and researchers. Although we have an office in Middleton, Wisconsin, the majority of our staff work from home offices across the United States. Ballotpedia is a 501(c)3 charitable nonprofit organization and is not affiliated with any campaigns or candidates for office.

 http://ballotpedia.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy