All candidates for Williamson County Justice of the Peace Precinct 3 in Texas complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey

Both of the candidates running in the November 8, 2022, general election for Williamson County Justice of the Peace Precinct 3 in Texas — incumbent Evelyn McLean (R) and Renée Schalk (D) — completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.

According to the Williamson County website, justices of the peace “serve both as Judges and Magistrates. As Judges, they preside over justice criminal court, and justice civil court. Criminal cases include but are not limited to traffic cases, school attendance cases, minor alcohol violation cases, and minor tobacco violation cases… As magistrates, Justices of the Peace issue warrants, conduct criminal examining trials, admonish prisoners, and set bonds.”

Here are excerpts from candidates’ responses to the question: What areas of public policy are you personally passionate about?

McLean:

“As a Judge I want to remain fair and impartial so I don’t discuss public policy that would make any one group feel inferior. Again, I have a heart for our youth, mental health in general and treating all with kindness & professionalism”

Schalk:

“I am passonate about equitable decisions regardless of a person’s race, color, religion, or family connections. I am passionate to apply and enforce our laws fairly and equitably.”

