ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

All candidates for Orange County School Board District 3 in Florida complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey

By Ballotpedia staff
Ballotpedia News
Ballotpedia News
 4 days ago

Both of the candidates running in the November 8, 2022, general election for Orange County School Board District 3 in Florida — Michael Daniels and Alicia Farrant — completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.

According to the Orange County public schools website, the school board “is responsible for setting policy and meeting requirements set by the Florida Legislature and State Board of Education Rules.”

Here are excerpts from candidates’ responses to the question: What areas of public policy are you personally passionate about?

Daniels:

“Parent Engagement in College and Career Planning. As a parent of two OCPS graduates, I have had first hand experience witnessing the stellar education provided by this district. Thankfully we have the best teachers! One area we can continue to grow is engaging our parents and students in all of their options as they move into upper high school and their post graduation path.”

Farrant:

“Back to Basics: We must get back to basics, to ensure every child receives a foundational education. Since the pandemic many children have fallen behind in reading and math, especially our youngest students. I will advocate to remove excess workload from our teachers to allow them to focus more on student learning.”

Click on candidates’ profile pages below to read their full responses to this and other questions.

We ask all federal, state, and local candidates with profiles on Ballotpedia to complete a survey and share what motivates them on political and personal levels. Ask the candidates in your area to fill out the survey.

Comments / 0

Related
click orlando

Osceola County Schools hosts job fair for positions across multiple departments

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla – The Osceola County School District will host a job fair on Thursday to fill multiple positions across different district departments. The job fair will include open interviews for transportation services, maintenance, school nutrition, and custodial and paraprofessional departments. [TRENDING: D-SNAP benefits approved for Florida residents...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orange County, FL
Elections
County
Orange County, FL
Local
Florida Elections
State
Florida State
Orange County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
Ballotpedia News

Minnesota congressional candidate dies Oct. 5; 2nd District election will still take place on Nov. 8

Paula Overby—the Legal Marijuana Now Party candidate in Minnesota’s 2nd Congressional District—died on Oct. 5. Axios Twin Cities reported that Overby died “following complications related to a failing heart valve.” That day, Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon said that the congressional election will proceed as scheduled on Nov. 8 and Overby’s name will still appear on the ballot.
MINNESOTA STATE
theapopkavoice.com

State of Emergency extended seven days in Orange County

A Local State of Emergency has been extended an additional seven days. This enables Orange County to work with our state and federal partners more efficiently, and help our residents in need. DISASTER RECOVERY CENTER. The FEMA Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) is open at Barnett Park. Yesterday, the DRC services...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#Board Of Education#Politics Local#School Board Election#Election Local#The School Board#The Florida Legislature#Ocps
Ballotpedia News

Campaign finance deadline today in Texas

Candidates and organizations involved in Texas’ statewide elections must file campaign finance information by October 11, 2022. The general election will take place in Texas on November 8, 2022. What state-level offices are on the ballot this year in Texas?. All 31 seats in the Texas State Senate. All...
TEXAS STATE
aroundosceola.com

Kissimmee teacher, politician — advocate — Ken Smith passes away

Ken Smith, one of just three people in modern times to serve as both Kissimmee mayor and Osceola County Commission chairman, passed away Saturday night at age 79 after a bout with an illness. Smith, a former educator, was also a past president of the Education Foundation Osceola County, who...
KISSIMMEE, FL
Ballotpedia News

Incumbent Brad Raffensperger, Bee Nguyen, and two others are running for Georgia secretary of state

Incumbent Brad Raffensperger (R), Bee Nguyen (D), Ted Metz (L), and Brenda Nelson-Porter (write-in) are running for Georgia secretary of state on November 8, 2022. Raffensperger was elected secretary of state in 2018 after serving two terms in the Georgia House of Representatives. His dispute with former President Donald Trump (R) about the outcome of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia has drawn national attention to this race. According to Raffensperger, “When Georgia’s election results were questioned in 2020, The system [I] deployed was proven accurate after two recounts and a full audit…For the first time, it was possible to recount Georgia’s vote by hand, if necessary.” Raffensperger’s campaign has focused on the new election policies enacted during his time in office and his response to the public pressure and national scrutiny he received after the 2020 election.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Ballotpedia News

Measures to repeal constitutional language on slavery and indentured servitude as criminal punishments are on the ballot in five states this November

On November 8, 2022, voters in five states—Alabama, Louisiana, Oregon, Tennessee, and Vermont—will decide on amending their state constitutions to repeal language regarding the use of slavery or indentured servitude as punishment for a crime, or, in the case of Vermont, for the payments of debts, damages, fines, costs.
VERMONT STATE
Ballotpedia News

All candidates for Michigan House of Representatives District 61 complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey

Both of the candidates running in the November 8, 2022, general election for Michigan House of Representatives District 61 — Denise Mentzer (D) and Mike Aiello (R) — completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.
MICHIGAN STATE
Ballotpedia News

All candidates for California State Assembly District 5 complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey

Both of the candidates running in the November 8, 2022, general election for California State Assembly District 5— Rebecca Chenoweth (D) and Joe Patterson (R) — completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.
CALIFORNIA STATE
click orlando

Central Florida congressman on Hurricane Ian federal response

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s been more than a week since Hurricane Ian caused widespread devastation in Florida, and as the scope of the destruction becomes clearer, officials are estimating that it’ll likely go down as one of the costliest and deadliest storms in U.S. history. U.S. Rep....
FLORIDA STATE
Ballotpedia News

All candidates for Williamson County Justice of the Peace Precinct 3 in Texas complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey

Both of the candidates running in the November 8, 2022, general election for Williamson County Justice of the Peace Precinct 3 in Texas — incumbent Evelyn McLean (R) and Renée Schalk (D) — completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
Ballotpedia News

All candidates for Texas Third District Court of Appeals Seat 4 complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey

Both of the candidates running in the November 8, 2022, general election for Texas Third District Court of Appeals Seat 4 — Rosa Lopez Theofanis (D) and Lesli Fitzpatrick (R) — completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.
TEXAS STATE
Ballotpedia News

Adrian Fontes (D) and Mark Finchem (R) running for Arizona secretary of state

Adrian Fontes (D) and Mark Finchem (R) are running for Arizona secretary of state on Nov. 8, 2022. Incumbent Katie Hobbs (D) is running for governor of Arizona. Duties of the Arizona secretary of state include serving as the state’s chief election officer and keeping the state’s official records. As Arizona is one of five states that does not have a lieutenant governor position, the secretary of state also serves as acting governor when the governor is out of state and is first in the gubernatorial line of succession.
ARIZONA STATE
Ballotpedia News

Ballotpedia News

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
534K+
Views
ABOUT

Ballotpedia is the digital encyclopedia of American politics and elections, and Ballotpedia News is our hub for breaking news. Our goal is to inform people about politics by providing accurate and objective information about politics at all levels of government. We are firmly committed to neutrality in our content. As a nonprofit, our mission is to educate. We’re here for you when: * You’re considering a run for office. * You’re making decisions about how you’ll vote in an election. * You need the latest political news and analysis from a reliable, nonpartisan source. Ballotpedia's articles are 100% written by our professional staff of more than 50 writers and researchers. Although we have an office in Middleton, Wisconsin, the majority of our staff work from home offices across the United States. Ballotpedia is a 501(c)3 charitable nonprofit organization and is not affiliated with any campaigns or candidates for office.

 http://ballotpedia.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy