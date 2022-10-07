All candidates for Colorado State Senate District 8 complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey

Both of the candidates running in the November 8, 2022, general election for Colorado State Senate District 8 — Dylan Roberts (D) and Matt Solomon (R) — completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.

Eighty-eight of the country’s 99 state legislative chambers will hold regularly scheduled elections in 2022. The Democratic Party controls both chambers of Colorado’s state legislature. Colorado is one of 14 states with a Democratic party trifecta.

Here are excerpts from candidates’ responses to the question: What are the main points you want voters to remember about your goals for your time in office?

Roberts:

“The state legislature must have a relentless focus on lowering the cost of living in our mountain and rural communities.”

“The threat of drought, wildfire, and climate change is one that imperils our economic and personal futures.”

“As a State Senator, I will ensure that women’s personal freedoms are protected in Colorado, that equality is not infringed by state law, and that our democracy is preserved..”

Solomon:

“Matt believes in Individual Freedom and Liberties and advocates for the Safety of Coloradans. Matt’s ability to bring experience and perspective from both public and private sector is what makes him District 8’s best choice for Senator.”

“Matt’s personal mantra is to live with honor, act with integrity, and speak the truth.”

“Matt’s decision-making process is dedicated to transparency, consistency, and predictability”

Click on candidates’ profile pages below to read their full responses to this and other questions.

