All candidates for Collin County District Clerk in Texas complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey

Both of the candidates running in the November 8, 2022, general election for Collin County District Clerk in Texas — David Brignac (D) and Mike Gould (R) — completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.

According to the Collin County website, the District Clerk’s duties are to “keep and protect judicial records of the eight District Courts in Collin County. The District Clerk also oversees the accounting and disbursement of all child support payments ordered by the district courts, manages a passport office in Plano, and manages Jury Information Services.”

Here are excerpts from candidates’ responses to the question: What are the main points you want voters to remember about your goals for your time in office?

Brignac:

“Character matters!”

“’Do what you can, with what you have, where you are.’ ―Theodore Roosevelt”

“Character cannot be developed in ease and quiet. Only through experience of trial and suffering can the soul be strengthened, ambition inspired, and success achieved. – Helen Keller”

Gould:

“I will effort to reopen the passport offices throughout the county and restore one million dollars in revenue to the county general fund”

“I will show up every day and work side-by-side with the clerks to ensure the business of the courts is handled completely and accurately”

“I will bring conservative values to the office and ensure that integrity is foremost in our day-to-day business”

