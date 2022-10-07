Read full article on original website
Related
foxla.com
These are the worst California cities for retirees: study
LOS ANGELES - Retiring in California sounds like a dream, doesn't it? With everything from ocean views and mountain backdrops to a year-round pleasant climate and consistently sunny weather to enjoy the outdoors, the Golden State surely offers seniors a breadth of options to spend their golden years. The high...
foxla.com
“The Issue Is”: One month until the midterm elections
LOS ANGELES - With just one month to go until the midterm elections, this week, "The Issue Is" is focusing in on a series of statewide races in California. First, the race for Governor. Elex Michaelson is joined in studio by State Senator Brian Dahle (R-Bieber). Dahle, a farmer by...
foxla.com
Texas Pete hot sauce makers sued because it is made in North Carolina
A California man is suing the makers of Texas Pete hot sauce over false advertising, because it is not made in Texas. In the lawsuit against T.W. Garner Food Co. shopper Philip White says he purchased a bottle of Texas Pete hot sauce in September 2021, believing it was made in Texas.
foxla.com
Snapchat and guns: California man says he used the app to illegally sell 'ghost guns'
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - A California man is in trouble for reportedly using Snapchat to sell "ghost guns." Andrew Jace Larrabure-Tuma, 20, of Sacramento, pleaded guilty to using the social media platform to sell guns that he bought kits for online, also known as "ghost gun kits". He bought them "from...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxla.com
'Devastating' fentanyl: A look inside a DEA testing lab
LOS ANGELES - FOX 11 recently got to take a look inside a secret Southern California Drug Enforcement Agency lab to better understand how the opioid crisis is affecting the region. In the lab, drugs obtained in DEA seizures are tested, including fentanyl, the powerful synthetic opioid responsible for many...
Comments / 0