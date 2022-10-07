ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

foxla.com

These are the worst California cities for retirees: study

LOS ANGELES - Retiring in California sounds like a dream, doesn't it? With everything from ocean views and mountain backdrops to a year-round pleasant climate and consistently sunny weather to enjoy the outdoors, the Golden State surely offers seniors a breadth of options to spend their golden years. The high...
foxla.com

"The Issue Is": One month until the midterm elections

LOS ANGELES - With just one month to go until the midterm elections, this week, "The Issue Is" is focusing in on a series of statewide races in California. First, the race for Governor. Elex Michaelson is joined in studio by State Senator Brian Dahle (R-Bieber). Dahle, a farmer by...
foxla.com

'Devastating' fentanyl: A look inside a DEA testing lab

LOS ANGELES - FOX 11 recently got to take a look inside a secret Southern California Drug Enforcement Agency lab to better understand how the opioid crisis is affecting the region. In the lab, drugs obtained in DEA seizures are tested, including fentanyl, the powerful synthetic opioid responsible for many...
PUBLIC SAFETY

