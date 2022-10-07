ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lacy Lakeview, TX

Temple PD Investigates Aggravated Assault Shooting

TEMPLE, TX (FOX 44) – Temple Police Department Officers were dispatched to the 9300 block of Oak Hills Dr. at 6:55 p.m. in response to a female with a gunshot wound. Initially, the incident was reported as an accident, and the injury was reported as self-inflicted. Upon arrival, the female victim reported that her significant other shot her.
TEMPLE, TX
Trial of man charged with Bellmead double murder begins

Waco, Tx (FOX44) – A 39-year-old Bellmead man will be facing the possibility of life without parole as his capital murder trial gets underway in McLennan County’s 54th District Court. Jury selection began Monday in the trial of Johnny Alvin Wilson, charged with the May 2020 deaths of...
BELLMEAD, TX
Four injured in head-on collision on US 77 in Milam County

MILAM COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Four people, including a 7-year-old girl, were injured in a head-on collision Sunday morning on US 77 Sunday morning. The collision was reported at about 10 a.m. at US 77 and Norwood Circle on Oct. 9. Texas DPS Troopers said an investigation revealed a 34-year-old...
MILAM COUNTY, TX
Human remains found in Temple

Temple (FOX 44) — Police are investigating human remains found in Temple Monday morning. The search started after a vehicle registered to 39-year-old Kenneth Corwin of Belton was found in the 3300 block of North 3rd Street in Temple. Bell County Game Wardens joined with Temple and Belton police...
TEMPLE, TX
Investigation underway after human remains found in Temple

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities are working to identify human remains found in Temple on Monday, Oct. 10. The Belton Police Department said a vehicle registered to Kenneth Corwin, 39, of Belton, was located in the 3300 block of North 3rd Street in Temple. A search of the area...
TEMPLE, TX
Woman killed in wreck involving two vehicles in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Police on Sunday identified Destiny Marie Cruz Lopez, 26, as the woman killed in an early-morning crash. The wreck involving two vehicles was reported on Sunday, Oct. 9, shortly after 6 a.m. in the 5200 block of S Fort Hood Road. Police said the drivers of...
KILLEEN, TX
Waco Fire Department Responds to Large Commercial Fire

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco Fire Department responded to a large business fire at the 8000 Block of Imperial Drive. The fire was located near businesses Howmet Fastening Systems, VanTran Transformers, and SSG. A call came in around 6:43 p.m. from Sun Bright Paper Recycling. The Waco...
WACO, TX
One person dead in fatal car crash in Killeen, passenger survives

KILLEEN, Texas — Destiny Marie Cruz Lopez, 26, died from her injuries after a fatal crash, according to the Killeen Police Department. Oct. 9 at approximately 6:05 a.m., officers were called to the 5200 block of S Fort Hood Road in reference to a crash involving two cars. When officers arrived, a red Ford Fusion and a blue Hyundai Elantra which belonged to Lopez were in extremely bad condition, as stated in a release.
KILLEEN, TX
‘He didn’t deserve that’: Family mourns loss of teen murdered in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The family of the 14-year-old teen shot and killed on Sunday in Killeen is Davarian Lawrence, his family confirmed to KWTX. The Killeen Police Department did not release the victim’s name due to his age. KWTX News 10 previously reported that officers found Lawrence with a gunshot wound on Evergreen drive. Officials later pronounced him dead at the scene about an hour later around 7:15 a.m.
KILLEEN, TX
Victim in fatal Heights shooting identified, suspect arrested

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The victim in the fatal Harker Heights shooting has been identified. Harker Heights Police have identified the victim as 35-year-old Allen Lee Jones, of Harker Heights. Officers were originally dispatched to the 900 block of Indian Trail at approximately 10:47 p.m. Wednesday...
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
Warrant: McGregor suspect was firing at a home as police shot him

McGregor police officers shot the suspect in the killing of five people last week as he was firing his weapon at a home, according to search warrants obtained Thursday. Nicolas Jaimes-Hernandez, 35, of McGregor, has remained hospitalized and in McLennan County custody since he was arrested. McGregor police officers responding...
MCGREGOR, TX
Family of five displaced after Killeen fire takes home

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Fire Department responded to a home on fire in the 1500 block of Meadow Spur. Around 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 9, firefighters arrived to the home in smoke and flames, as stated in a release. By around 6 p.m. the fire was under control.
KILLEEN, TX
Report: Murder suspect planned to dump victim’s body

Killeen (FOX 44) — The arrest affidavit for murder suspect Michael Leonard Moore offers new details about the death of 34-year-old Phyllis Campbell. Officers were originally dispatched at approximately 7:56 a.m. Sept. 19th, 20222 to the 1100 block of Wales Drive in reference to a gunshot victim. When officers arrived, they found Campbell lying on the ground.

