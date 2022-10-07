Read full article on original website
KWTX
Update: Teen sought by police in Central Texas ‘no longer in Temple’
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police in Temple on Sunday said 15-year-old Abigail Kane, sought by police earlier in the day, is no longer in the city. “It has been determined that Abigail Kane is not in Temple,” police said in an updated social media post. Police did not clarify...
fox44news.com
Temple PD Investigates Aggravated Assault Shooting
TEMPLE, TX (FOX 44) – Temple Police Department Officers were dispatched to the 9300 block of Oak Hills Dr. at 6:55 p.m. in response to a female with a gunshot wound. Initially, the incident was reported as an accident, and the injury was reported as self-inflicted. Upon arrival, the female victim reported that her significant other shot her.
fox44news.com
Trial of man charged with Bellmead double murder begins
Waco, Tx (FOX44) – A 39-year-old Bellmead man will be facing the possibility of life without parole as his capital murder trial gets underway in McLennan County’s 54th District Court. Jury selection began Monday in the trial of Johnny Alvin Wilson, charged with the May 2020 deaths of...
KWTX
Four injured in head-on collision on US 77 in Milam County
MILAM COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Four people, including a 7-year-old girl, were injured in a head-on collision Sunday morning on US 77 Sunday morning. The collision was reported at about 10 a.m. at US 77 and Norwood Circle on Oct. 9. Texas DPS Troopers said an investigation revealed a 34-year-old...
Texas DPS: 7-year-old girl airlifted after major crash in Milam County
A 7-year-old girl was airlifted this weekend after a major crash involving two vehicles, Texas DPS said.
myfoxzone.com
West Texas correctional officer accused of trying to bring PCP, fentanyl into prison using Febreze bottle
LAMESA, Texas — A West Texas prison correctional officer was arrested last week after officials say she tried to bring in liquid fentanyl and PCP into a prison unit using a Febreze spray bottle. Officer Gilma Parades was arrested Oct. 6 on a charge of introducing prohibited items inside...
fox44news.com
Human remains found in Temple
Temple (FOX 44) — Police are investigating human remains found in Temple Monday morning. The search started after a vehicle registered to 39-year-old Kenneth Corwin of Belton was found in the 3300 block of North 3rd Street in Temple. Bell County Game Wardens joined with Temple and Belton police...
KWTX
Investigation underway after human remains found in Temple
BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities are working to identify human remains found in Temple on Monday, Oct. 10. The Belton Police Department said a vehicle registered to Kenneth Corwin, 39, of Belton, was located in the 3300 block of North 3rd Street in Temple. A search of the area...
Killeen police investigating 16th homicide after teen fatally shot
Around 6:10 a.m. Sunday, police said they were dispatched to the 200 block of Evergreen Drive on reports of a shooting victim.
KWTX
Woman killed in wreck involving two vehicles in Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Police on Sunday identified Destiny Marie Cruz Lopez, 26, as the woman killed in an early-morning crash. The wreck involving two vehicles was reported on Sunday, Oct. 9, shortly after 6 a.m. in the 5200 block of S Fort Hood Road. Police said the drivers of...
KWTX
Joint operation leads to arrest of Central Texas suspect in alleged meth trafficking operation
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A joint operation between two counties led to the arrest of a man allegedly involved in an alleged methamphetamine trafficking operation. Bosque County Sheriff’s Office investigators conducted the operation and learned the suspect in the case resided in Hill County. The Hill County Sheriff’s Office...
fox44news.com
Waco Fire Department Responds to Large Commercial Fire
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco Fire Department responded to a large business fire at the 8000 Block of Imperial Drive. The fire was located near businesses Howmet Fastening Systems, VanTran Transformers, and SSG. A call came in around 6:43 p.m. from Sun Bright Paper Recycling. The Waco...
26-Year-Old Destiny Marie Cruz Lopez Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Killeen (Killeen, TX)
The Killen Police Department responded to a multi-vehicle crash at the 5200 block of South Fort Hood Road at around 6 a.m. The officials stated that two vehicles, a red [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
One person dead in fatal car crash in Killeen, passenger survives
KILLEEN, Texas — Destiny Marie Cruz Lopez, 26, died from her injuries after a fatal crash, according to the Killeen Police Department. Oct. 9 at approximately 6:05 a.m., officers were called to the 5200 block of S Fort Hood Road in reference to a crash involving two cars. When officers arrived, a red Ford Fusion and a blue Hyundai Elantra which belonged to Lopez were in extremely bad condition, as stated in a release.
KWTX
‘He didn’t deserve that’: Family mourns loss of teen murdered in Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The family of the 14-year-old teen shot and killed on Sunday in Killeen is Davarian Lawrence, his family confirmed to KWTX. The Killeen Police Department did not release the victim’s name due to his age. KWTX News 10 previously reported that officers found Lawrence with a gunshot wound on Evergreen drive. Officials later pronounced him dead at the scene about an hour later around 7:15 a.m.
fox44news.com
Victim in fatal Heights shooting identified, suspect arrested
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The victim in the fatal Harker Heights shooting has been identified. Harker Heights Police have identified the victim as 35-year-old Allen Lee Jones, of Harker Heights. Officers were originally dispatched to the 900 block of Indian Trail at approximately 10:47 p.m. Wednesday...
WacoTrib.com
Warrant: McGregor suspect was firing at a home as police shot him
McGregor police officers shot the suspect in the killing of five people last week as he was firing his weapon at a home, according to search warrants obtained Thursday. Nicolas Jaimes-Hernandez, 35, of McGregor, has remained hospitalized and in McLennan County custody since he was arrested. McGregor police officers responding...
Copperas Cove police reunite lost tortoise who was on the run
Copperas Cove police were able to reunite a lost tortoise who was on the run Monday. The police department said the tortoise was having a "shell of a time" before patrol found him.
Family of five displaced after Killeen fire takes home
KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Fire Department responded to a home on fire in the 1500 block of Meadow Spur. Around 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 9, firefighters arrived to the home in smoke and flames, as stated in a release. By around 6 p.m. the fire was under control.
fox44news.com
Report: Murder suspect planned to dump victim’s body
Killeen (FOX 44) — The arrest affidavit for murder suspect Michael Leonard Moore offers new details about the death of 34-year-old Phyllis Campbell. Officers were originally dispatched at approximately 7:56 a.m. Sept. 19th, 20222 to the 1100 block of Wales Drive in reference to a gunshot victim. When officers arrived, they found Campbell lying on the ground.
