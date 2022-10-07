Read full article on original website
Panthers preparing for blockbuster trade after firing Matt Rhule?
More changes could be coming for the Carolina Panthers. Within an hour of David Tepper, the former N.J. hedge fund manager who bought the team for $2.3 billion in 2020, firing head coach Matt Rhule, rumors began buzzing about an even bigger move on the horizon. FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer:...
Hungover in the desert; Eagles bumble past Cards, because they signed the better backup kicker | Bowen
GLENDALE, Az. -- A lot of Eagles fans who made the trip out West might have been hungover Sunday, after an impressive showing Saturday night on the streets and bars of Scottsdale and surrounding environs, celebrating the Phillies’ victory in the Wild Card series over St. Louis. The team...
Commanders’ Ron Rivera throws ex-Eagles QB Carson Wentz under the bus
Stop me if you’ve heard this before: Carson Wentz has worn out his welcome. After flaming out with the Philadelphia Eagles and Indianapolis Colts, Wentz is having a tough go of it in his first season with the Commanders. Washington is 1-4, while the Eagles lead the NFC East...
Raiders’ Davante Adams apologizes for postgame push following Monday night loss to Chiefs
Davante Adams let frustration get the best of him. Following the Raiders’ 30-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football, the Las Vegas wide receiver was seen pushing a credentialed person while walking off the field at Arrowhead Stadium. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER,...
Giants lose Adoree’ Jackson, Saquon Barkley to injuries vs. Packers in London (UPDATE)
UPDATE: The Giants have officially ruled out cornerback Adoree’ Jackson (knee/neck) for the remainder of Sunday’s game against the Packers in London. Plus, running back Saquon Barkley exited in the third quarter and was examined by trainers on the sideline. He has a shoulder injury and is questionable to return. He got hurt when he was tackled by De’Vondre Campbell on a short pass that went for minus-1 yard. The play happened with about three minutes left in the third quarter and the Giants down 20-13. Barkley landed hard on his right shoulder and shook his right arm as he got up. Then he took himself out of the game.
N.J.’s Kenny Pickett accuses Bills of playing dirty in Steelers’ Week 5 loss
Well, that didn’t as planned. Kenny Pickett made his first NFL regular-season start on Sunday, and it was a game to forget, with the Pittsburgh Steelers losing to the Buffalo Bills, 38-3. Pickett, the No. 20 pick overall in the 2022 NFL Draft, replaced Mitch Trubisky, who was benched...
Stunned about Giants beating Packers for 4-1 start? They’re not: ‘We’ve been for real since Day 1, man’
LONDON — Last year, the Giants won four games, as they spiraled to a 4-13 disaster and coach Joe Judge got fired. Already this year, well before Halloween, the Giants have won four games. They’re 4-1 after Sunday’s massive comeback win over the Packers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Panthers trade rumors: Giants, Bills in the mix for offensive stars?
And now we play the waiting game. The Carolina Panthers got the NFL buzzing Monday by firing head coach Matt Rhule just five games into his third season on the sideline. The move came after an embarrassing 37-15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. Almost immediately after Rhule’s...
Jets’ unsung hero could be the team’s best player
The Jets are having some fun. The New York Jets improved to 3-2 Sunday after blowing out the Miami Dolphins, 40-17, on Sunday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. BUY JETS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. So what’s going right for the Jets?. One key component, according...
Sean Payton talks about Panthers’ head coach job after Matt Rhule’s firing
Sorry, Carolina Panthers fans. It doesn’t sound like Sean Payton will be coming to your rescue. The Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule on on Monday, and that had the NFL buzzing about a possible return to the league for Payton. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER.
Buccaneers’ Tom Brady recruits Yankees’ Aaron Judge
Yankees fans know what’s coming. Amid playoff excitement, an offseason in which Aaron Judge becomes a free agent looms. Will the slugging outfielder stay in New York?. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Well it looks like the Yankees will have to worry about more than just...
Mike Francesa names single-biggest reason for Giants’ resurrection and NBC analysts agree
To dream the impossible dream. Are the New York Giants playoff contenders? It’s possible, after beating the Green Bay Packers, 27-22, on Sunday in London to improve to 4-1. It’s their best five-game start since they were 5-0 in 2009. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER.
Seven-time Super Bowl champ Tom Brady reaches out to injured SJV football player
Support continues to come pouring in for St. John Vianney football player Aaron Van Trease, who suffered a horrific injury last month. The team’s Twitter account released a short video from three-time MVP and seven-time NFL Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady on Monday. “You have a lot of...
Jets troll ‘disrepectful’ Tyreek Hill after Quinnen Williams destroys him with stiff arm
Tyreek Hill could have avoided all of this had he just picked the Jets back in March. Instead, he agreed to sign a contract extension with the Dolphins, and so the Chiefs traded him to South Florida. And that’s how Hill found himself in teal and white on Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium, trying to tackle Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams as he churned toward the end zone after recovering a fumble in the fourth quarter.
NFL insider pumps the brakes on streaking Giants, Jets
Enjoy it now, while you can. That’s the message being delivered to New York Giants and New York Jets fans. The Giants improved to 4-1 with a 27-22 win Sunday over the Green Bay Packers while the Jets moved to 3-2 with a blowout 40-17 win over the Miami Dolphins.
Panthers fire Matt Rhule: Super Bowl-winning head coach on David Tepper’s short list?
Within minutes of the Carolina Panthers firing head coach Matt Rhule on Monday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported “Sean Payton will likely be at the top of this list, just like he is going to be at the top of every list. But hard to imagine any world in which the #Saints -- who have his rights until 2024 -- would be cool sending Payton to a division rival.”
Packers’ Aaron Rodgers addresses Odell Beckham Jr. rumors
Odell Beckham Jr. will find his landing spot soon. Leading up to the highly anticipated signing, there has been much speculation over which franchise the wide receiver will end up with. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Beckham has been linked to the Green Bay Packers since they...
Giants’ 5 biggest stars through first 5 weeks of season: See if you agree who’s No. 1
The Giants are back home after their wildly entertaining and highly successful trip to the United Kingdom and they have turned their focus to the Baltimore Ravens and a game that represents a reunion for defensive coordinator Wink Martindale. Before we look ahead, however, let’s take a look at the...
Jets’ Robert Saleh faces new challenge: keeping perspective after 3-2 start | ‘It doesn’t mean anything’
The Jets have won three out of their last four games, and Sunday’s win over the Dolphins marked the team’s first winning streak under coach Robert Saleh. We saw in recent weeks that Saleh will fiercely protect his locker room from the negativity that comes with losing. But now he faces a new challenge: how to guard his young team against the pitfalls that come with winning.
Ex-Giants offensive tackle is dead at 86
Former New York Giants offensive tackle Frank Youso passed away Saturday at the age of 86. The Giants selected Youso out of Minnesota in the second round of the 1958 NFL Draft. He played three seasons for the Giants, starting 36 games and helping New York reach the 1958 NFL Championship, which they lost to the Baltimore Colts at Yankee Stadium in what’s been dubbed the “Greatest Game Ever Played.”
