NJ.com

Giants lose Adoree’ Jackson, Saquon Barkley to injuries vs. Packers in London (UPDATE)

UPDATE: The Giants have officially ruled out cornerback Adoree’ Jackson (knee/neck) for the remainder of Sunday’s game against the Packers in London. Plus, running back Saquon Barkley exited in the third quarter and was examined by trainers on the sideline. He has a shoulder injury and is questionable to return. He got hurt when he was tackled by De’Vondre Campbell on a short pass that went for minus-1 yard. The play happened with about three minutes left in the third quarter and the Giants down 20-13. Barkley landed hard on his right shoulder and shook his right arm as he got up. Then he took himself out of the game.
GREEN BAY, WI
Jets’ unsung hero could be the team’s best player

The Jets are having some fun. The New York Jets improved to 3-2 Sunday after blowing out the Miami Dolphins, 40-17, on Sunday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. BUY JETS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. So what’s going right for the Jets?. One key component, according...
NFL
Kadarius Toney
Packers’ Aaron Rodgers addresses Odell Beckham Jr. rumors

Odell Beckham Jr. will find his landing spot soon. Leading up to the highly anticipated signing, there has been much speculation over which franchise the wide receiver will end up with. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Beckham has been linked to the Green Bay Packers since they...
GREEN BAY, WI
#Giants#Packers#Richie James#Bears#American Football
Jets troll ‘disrepectful’ Tyreek Hill after Quinnen Williams destroys him with stiff arm

Tyreek Hill could have avoided all of this had he just picked the Jets back in March. Instead, he agreed to sign a contract extension with the Dolphins, and so the Chiefs traded him to South Florida. And that’s how Hill found himself in teal and white on Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium, trying to tackle Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams as he churned toward the end zone after recovering a fumble in the fourth quarter.
NFL
Jets’ Robert Saleh faces new challenge: keeping perspective after 3-2 start | ‘It doesn’t mean anything’

The Jets have won three out of their last four games, and Sunday’s win over the Dolphins marked the team’s first winning streak under coach Robert Saleh. We saw in recent weeks that Saleh will fiercely protect his locker room from the negativity that comes with losing. But now he faces a new challenge: how to guard his young team against the pitfalls that come with winning.
NFL
Green Bay Packers
Football
Sports
NFL insider pumps the brakes on streaking Giants, Jets

Enjoy it now, while you can. That’s the message being delivered to New York Giants and New York Jets fans. The Giants improved to 4-1 with a 27-22 win Sunday over the Green Bay Packers while the Jets moved to 3-2 with a blowout 40-17 win over the Miami Dolphins.
NFL
Giants’ Saquon Barkley, in latest impressive moment, leads massive win over Packers in London

LONDON — Saquon Barkley cut left, then right — and he was gone, racing into the open field, with Packers safety Darnell Savage lying on the turf behind him. Once again, Barkley — the Giants’ star running back — was putting this shorthanded offense on his shoulders ... and one of them was aching, after Barkley got hurt on the previous drive. Once again, he was sending a message to the rest of the NFL: I’m back. And once again, Barkley was leaving everyone in the crowd with their mouths agape — all the way across the Atlantic Ocean this time.
GREEN BAY, WI
Ex-Giants offensive tackle is dead at 86

Former New York Giants offensive tackle Frank Youso passed away Saturday at the age of 86. The Giants selected Youso out of Minnesota in the second round of the 1958 NFL Draft. He played three seasons for the Giants, starting 36 games and helping New York reach the 1958 NFL Championship, which they lost to the Baltimore Colts at Yankee Stadium in what’s been dubbed the “Greatest Game Ever Played.”
NFL
