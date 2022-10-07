Read full article on original website
Giants lose Adoree’ Jackson, Saquon Barkley to injuries vs. Packers in London (UPDATE)
UPDATE: The Giants have officially ruled out cornerback Adoree’ Jackson (knee/neck) for the remainder of Sunday’s game against the Packers in London. Plus, running back Saquon Barkley exited in the third quarter and was examined by trainers on the sideline. He has a shoulder injury and is questionable to return. He got hurt when he was tackled by De’Vondre Campbell on a short pass that went for minus-1 yard. The play happened with about three minutes left in the third quarter and the Giants down 20-13. Barkley landed hard on his right shoulder and shook his right arm as he got up. Then he took himself out of the game.
LONDON — Last year, the Giants won four games, as they spiraled to a 4-13 disaster and coach Joe Judge got fired. Already this year, well before Halloween, the Giants have won four games. They’re 4-1 after Sunday’s massive comeback win over the Packers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
And now we play the waiting game. The Carolina Panthers got the NFL buzzing Monday by firing head coach Matt Rhule just five games into his third season on the sideline. The move came after an embarrassing 37-15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. Almost immediately after Rhule’s...
The Jets are having some fun. The New York Jets improved to 3-2 Sunday after blowing out the Miami Dolphins, 40-17, on Sunday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. BUY JETS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. So what’s going right for the Jets?. One key component, according...
Odell Beckham Jr. will find his landing spot soon. Leading up to the highly anticipated signing, there has been much speculation over which franchise the wide receiver will end up with. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Beckham has been linked to the Green Bay Packers since they...
More changes could be coming for the Carolina Panthers. Within an hour of David Tepper, the former N.J. hedge fund manager who bought the team for $2.3 billion in 2020, firing head coach Matt Rhule, rumors began buzzing about an even bigger move on the horizon. FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer:...
Davante Adams let frustration get the best of him. Following the Raiders’ 30-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football, the Las Vegas wide receiver was seen pushing a credentialed person while walking off the field at Arrowhead Stadium. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER,...
Well, that didn’t as planned. Kenny Pickett made his first NFL regular-season start on Sunday, and it was a game to forget, with the Pittsburgh Steelers losing to the Buffalo Bills, 38-3. Pickett, the No. 20 pick overall in the 2022 NFL Draft, replaced Mitch Trubisky, who was benched...
The Giants are back home after their wildly entertaining and highly successful trip to the United Kingdom and they have turned their focus to the Baltimore Ravens and a game that represents a reunion for defensive coordinator Wink Martindale. Before we look ahead, however, let’s take a look at the...
Tyreek Hill could have avoided all of this had he just picked the Jets back in March. Instead, he agreed to sign a contract extension with the Dolphins, and so the Chiefs traded him to South Florida. And that’s how Hill found himself in teal and white on Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium, trying to tackle Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams as he churned toward the end zone after recovering a fumble in the fourth quarter.
The 76ers star explained why he took less money and why he feels this way now.
The Jets have won three out of their last four games, and Sunday’s win over the Dolphins marked the team’s first winning streak under coach Robert Saleh. We saw in recent weeks that Saleh will fiercely protect his locker room from the negativity that comes with losing. But now he faces a new challenge: how to guard his young team against the pitfalls that come with winning.
Enjoy it now, while you can. That’s the message being delivered to New York Giants and New York Jets fans. The Giants improved to 4-1 with a 27-22 win Sunday over the Green Bay Packers while the Jets moved to 3-2 with a blowout 40-17 win over the Miami Dolphins.
LONDON — Saquon Barkley cut left, then right — and he was gone, racing into the open field, with Packers safety Darnell Savage lying on the turf behind him. Once again, Barkley — the Giants’ star running back — was putting this shorthanded offense on his shoulders ... and one of them was aching, after Barkley got hurt on the previous drive. Once again, he was sending a message to the rest of the NFL: I’m back. And once again, Barkley was leaving everyone in the crowd with their mouths agape — all the way across the Atlantic Ocean this time.
Support continues to come pouring in for St. John Vianney football player Aaron Van Trease, who suffered a horrific injury last month. The team’s Twitter account released a short video from three-time MVP and seven-time NFL Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady on Monday. “You have a lot of...
LONDON — So what now for these surprising Giants?. They’re 4-1 after Sunday’s shocking comeback win over the Packers, and off to their best start since they opened 5-0 in 2009. That season perhaps serves as a cautionary tale, since the Giants closed 3-8 and missed the...
Former New York Giants offensive tackle Frank Youso passed away Saturday at the age of 86. The Giants selected Youso out of Minnesota in the second round of the 1958 NFL Draft. He played three seasons for the Giants, starting 36 games and helping New York reach the 1958 NFL Championship, which they lost to the Baltimore Colts at Yankee Stadium in what’s been dubbed the “Greatest Game Ever Played.”
The New York Giants, led by running back Saquon Barkley, meet the Green Bay Packers, led by quarterback Aaron Rodgers, in a NFL Week 5 NFC matchup on Sunday, October 9, 2022 (10/9/2022) at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England. WATCH NFL GAMES WITH A FREE TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION TO FUBOTV...
The Carolina Panthers are looking for a new head coach after firing Matt Rhule on Monday. The Charlotte Observer’s Mike Kaye compiled a list of potential candidates. On it is New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka. Despite a lack of talent and a plethora of injuries, the Giants...
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to nj.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The MLB postseason is here and as the ALDS kicks off at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday, we’ve got our favorite Yankees vs. Guardians...
