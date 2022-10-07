All candidates for Georgia House of Representatives District 68 complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey

Both of the candidates running in the November 8, 2022, general election for Georgia House of Representatives District 68 — Tish Naghise (D) and Stoney Mathis (R) — completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.

Eighty-eight of the country’s 99 state legislative chambers will hold regularly scheduled elections in 2022. The Republican Party controls both chambers of Georgia’s state legislature. Georgia is one of 23 states with a Republican party trifecta government.

Here are excerpts from candidates’ responses to the question: What areas of public policy are you personally passionate about?

Naghise:

“Our Democracy is in jeopardy of being lost. We have to ensure everyone eligible to vote can and do it in a manner that is easily accessible”

Mathis:

“Reducing crime, the fear of crime and improving the quality of life for Americans Voter Fraud”

