Somerset County, NJ

Boys soccer: Results, links and featured coverage for Oct. 11

No. 1 Seton Hall Prep at No. 14 Newark East Side, 4. No. 1 Seton Hall Prep at No. 14 Newark East Side, 4. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
NEWARK, NJ
Linden over Rahway - Girls soccer recap

Allison Gomez netted a pair of goals to lead Linden to a 3-1 win over Rahway in Linden. Clara Toussaint also scored and Kellyrose McAteer had an assist to help Linden improve to 5-3-1. Amber Maher scored for Rahway (1-11). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in...
LINDEN, NJ
No. 11 Elizabeth over Monroe- Boys soccer recap

Brandon Quishpi-Aquiles had a goal and an assist to lead Elizabeth, No. 11 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 3-2 win over Monroe at Rutgers University in Newark. Andy Alvarez and Danilo Fuentes each scored a goal for Elizabeth (9-4), which led, 2-0 at halftime. Monroe fell to 8-6...
ELIZABETH, NJ
Boys soccer: No. 12 Summit squeezes past Hackettstown

Senior Kealon Knight’s second-half goal was enough to seal the win for Summit, No. 12 in the NJ.com Top 20, over Hackettstown in Summit. Senior Sean Hendrie assisted on Knight’s goal for Summit (6-6), which has won three of its past four games and hosts Union on Thursday in the quarterfinal round of the Union County Tournament.
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
Cinnaminson rallies past Palmyra - Boys soccer recap (Photos)

Joshua Pereira scored two second half goals as Cinnaminson rallied to defeat Palmyra, 2-1, in Cinnaminson. It is the second-straight multi-goal game for Pereira, a senior. Brett Casee and Owen Digney added an assist for Cinnaminson (9-1-2) in the win and Luke Rittler made four saves. Palmyra (10-2), which jumped...
PALMYRA, NJ
Monroe over Edison - Girls soccer recap

Jennifer Ward and Jenna Elbaz each had a goal and an assist in Monroe’s 3-1 win over Edison in Edison. Karly Winfough also scored as Monroe won its fifth straight game and improved to 11-2. Isabella Charles scored for Edison (6-7-1). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now...
MONROE TOWNSHIP, NJ
From the court to the beat, how this ex-pro basketball player turned N.J. cop helps inspire youth

Growing up in Trenton in the late 1980s and early 1990s, Reggie Wright, 41, knew that if he wanted to achieve his dreams, he had to set a goal. “I used to put my head on the pillow at night and go to sleep and dream about what I wanted to become and when I visualized myself, I was a (pro) basketball player. And I was able to accomplish that,” Wright told NJ Advance Media. “I chose basketball and really fell in love with the game because of Michael Jordan.”
TRENTON, NJ
Gloucester over Lindenwold- Girls soccer recap

Meghan Gorman scored two goals to lead Gloucester to a 4-0 win over Lindenwold in Gloucester. Emily Murrow dished out two assists for Gloucester (6-5-1), which led, 3-0 at halftime. Ava Rodgers and Maya Beringer each chipped in with a goal, while Callie O’Connor made two saves in the win.
LINDENWOLD, NJ
NJ Water Main Break Problems Continue, 2 Towns Declare Emergency

A disastrous midweek water main break continues to cause headaches for many in New Jersey. Officials said water had been gushing out of the 74-inch water main in Nutley after its break on Wednesday, prompting flooding concerns and boil water advisories by the weekend. The pipe burst at Bloomfield Avenue...
NUTLEY, NJ
Union City over North Bergen - Boys soccer recap

Christopher Castro netted a pair of goals to spark Union City to a 4-0 win over North Bergen in Union City. Paul Guzman and Louis Recio also scored as Union City moved a game over .500 at 7-6. Josue Banda and Alexie Ayala each had four saves to share the...
UNION CITY, NJ
