No. 1 Westfield over No. 10 Cranford - Girls soccer recap
Cat Angel scored one goal and assisted on the other to lead Westfield, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 2-0 win over No. 10 Cranford in Cranford. Chiara Cosenza also scored and Ella Cadigan had an assist in the victory. Sutton Factor stopped all four shots she...
Somerset County Tournament boys soccer roundup for first round games, Oct. 10
Brayan Alvarenga made seven saves as 13th-seeded Bound Brook defeated 12th-seeded Manville, 2-1, in the first round of the Somerset County Tournament in Manville. Brandon Rodriguez put Bound Brook (2-10) in front for good with a goal in the sixth minute. Joshua Cazales added a goal in the 36th minute to put the lead to 2-0.
Boys soccer: Results, links and featured coverage for Oct. 11
No. 1 Seton Hall Prep at No. 14 Newark East Side, 4.
NBC New York
All the Huge Water Main Problems in NJ Were Caused By One Tiny Object That Broke
A massive water main break continued to impact multiple communities in northern New Jersey on Monday, days after water started gushing out of the 74-inch pipe, leading to a water emergency. But officials say they now know what caused it. The break occurred on Oct. 5 at Bloomfield Avenue and...
Linden over Rahway - Girls soccer recap
Allison Gomez netted a pair of goals to lead Linden to a 3-1 win over Rahway in Linden. Clara Toussaint also scored and Kellyrose McAteer had an assist to help Linden improve to 5-3-1. Amber Maher scored for Rahway (1-11).
No. 11 Elizabeth over Monroe- Boys soccer recap
Brandon Quishpi-Aquiles had a goal and an assist to lead Elizabeth, No. 11 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 3-2 win over Monroe at Rutgers University in Newark. Andy Alvarez and Danilo Fuentes each scored a goal for Elizabeth (9-4), which led, 2-0 at halftime. Monroe fell to 8-6...
Major water main break impacts multiple towns in northern New Jersey
A broken water main has prompted states of emergency in at least two towns in northern New Jersey. Multiple towns have been dealing with low water pressure since a water main broke on Wednesday, Oct. 5.
Boys soccer: No. 12 Summit squeezes past Hackettstown
Senior Kealon Knight’s second-half goal was enough to seal the win for Summit, No. 12 in the NJ.com Top 20, over Hackettstown in Summit. Senior Sean Hendrie assisted on Knight’s goal for Summit (6-6), which has won three of its past four games and hosts Union on Thursday in the quarterfinal round of the Union County Tournament.
Cinnaminson rallies past Palmyra - Boys soccer recap (Photos)
Joshua Pereira scored two second half goals as Cinnaminson rallied to defeat Palmyra, 2-1, in Cinnaminson. It is the second-straight multi-goal game for Pereira, a senior. Brett Casee and Owen Digney added an assist for Cinnaminson (9-1-2) in the win and Luke Rittler made four saves. Palmyra (10-2), which jumped...
Montclair, Glen Ridge declare water emergency after massive water main break
Two communities in New Jersey have declared water emergencies following a massive 74-inch water main break in Nutley last Wednesday.
Bergen County Tournament boys soccer roundup for quarterfinal games, Oct. 9
Albert Carilli scored a goal and an assist to lead Ramapo, No. 17 in NJ.com’s Top 20, past Garfield 4-1 in the quarterfinal round of the Bergen County Tournament in Franklin Lakes. Ramapo (9-0-1) outshot Garfield 12-3 in the game. Ryan DeKorte, Dylan Bodart and Damian DiLisio also had...
Shore Conference Tournament girls soccer roundup for first round, Oct. 10
Wall fell to 6-4. Point Pleasant Boro 1, Point Pleasant Beach 0. Anna McCourt knocked in a pass from Molly Liggett to break a scoreless tie in the second overtime period and spark seventh-seeded Point Pleasant Boro to a thrilling 1-0 win over 26th-seeded Point Pleasant Beach in Point Pleasant.
Monroe over Edison - Girls soccer recap
Jennifer Ward and Jenna Elbaz each had a goal and an assist in Monroe's 3-1 win over Edison in Edison. Karly Winfough also scored as Monroe won its fifth straight game and improved to 11-2. Isabella Charles scored for Edison (6-7-1).
From the court to the beat, how this ex-pro basketball player turned N.J. cop helps inspire youth
Growing up in Trenton in the late 1980s and early 1990s, Reggie Wright, 41, knew that if he wanted to achieve his dreams, he had to set a goal. “I used to put my head on the pillow at night and go to sleep and dream about what I wanted to become and when I visualized myself, I was a (pro) basketball player. And I was able to accomplish that,” Wright told NJ Advance Media. “I chose basketball and really fell in love with the game because of Michael Jordan.”
St. Benedict’s over No. 16 Montclair- Boys soccer recap
Ransford Gyan scored two goals to lead St. Benedict’s to a 2-0 win over Montclair, No. 16 in the NJ.com Top 20, in Montclair. St. Benedict’s (6-0) scored both of its goals in the first half and was able to hold on for the rest of the way.
Gloucester over Lindenwold- Girls soccer recap
Meghan Gorman scored two goals to lead Gloucester to a 4-0 win over Lindenwold in Gloucester. Emily Murrow dished out two assists for Gloucester (6-5-1), which led, 3-0 at halftime. Ava Rodgers and Maya Beringer each chipped in with a goal, while Callie O’Connor made two saves in the win.
Overtime Elite pros coming to N.J. to face top prep players
New Jersey will host the preps vs. the pros this weekend on the high school basketball level. Some of the top high schools stars from New Jersey and New York will play against teams from the Overtime Elite league at Roselle Catholic High School on Friday and Saturday.
Times boys soccer notes, MCT edition: eight teams set to contest tournament set
For most of recent history, the boys soccer Mercer County Tournament would be the culmination of the regular season, with teams battling it out the week before the state tournament for local supremacy before turning their glances towards bigger glory. But this year, that Is not the case: the 2022...
NBC New York
NJ Water Main Break Problems Continue, 2 Towns Declare Emergency
A disastrous midweek water main break continues to cause headaches for many in New Jersey. Officials said water had been gushing out of the 74-inch water main in Nutley after its break on Wednesday, prompting flooding concerns and boil water advisories by the weekend. The pipe burst at Bloomfield Avenue...
Union City over North Bergen - Boys soccer recap
Christopher Castro netted a pair of goals to spark Union City to a 4-0 win over North Bergen in Union City. Paul Guzman and Louis Recio also scored as Union City moved a game over .500 at 7-6. Josue Banda and Alexie Ayala each had four saves to share the...
