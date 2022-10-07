All candidates for North Carolina State Senate District 33 complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey

Both of the candidates running in the November 8, 2022, general election for North Carolina State Senate District 33 — incumbent Carl Ford (R) and Tangela Morgan (D) — completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.

Eighty-eight of the country’s 99 state legislative chambers will hold regularly scheduled elections in 2022. The Republican Party controls both chambers of North Carolina’s state legislature. North Carolina is one of 13 states under a divided government.

Here are excerpts from candidates’ responses to the question: What areas of public policy are you personally passionate about?

Ford:

“Carl’s voting record proves he is pro-business, pro-jobs and pro-life. His fiscally sound decision making has put us in a better position than if we had spent the money as the Democrats had wanted. He cares abut families. Carl wants to keep more of your hard earned money where it belongs, in your pocket.”

Morgan:

“I believe a thriving community is one in which the citizens are educated, earn a livable wage and are healthy. With that in mind, my top three policy priorities are fully funding public education, increasing minimum wage and expanding healthcare. Education is the fulcrum of a community’s existence.”

Click on candidates’ profile pages below to read their full responses to this and other questions.

