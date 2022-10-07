While the Indianapolis Colts have gotten off to a rough start this season at 2-2-1, that hasn’t prevented some rookies from impressing early. The Indianapolis Colts welcomed a draft class of eight rookies and then signed 22 undrafted free agents. This was Colts’ general manager Chris Ballard’s sixth class of rookies. Currently, Indy has all but one of their drafted rookies on the active roster. Curtis Brooks, who was drafted in the sixth round, is on the practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 3 HOURS AGO