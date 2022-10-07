All candidates for North Carolina State Senate District 30 complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey

Both of the candidates running in the November 8, 2022, general election for North Carolina State Senate District 30 — incumbent Steven Jarvis (R) and Monique Johnson (D) — completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.

Eighty-eight of the country’s 99 state legislative chambers will hold regularly scheduled elections in 2022. The Republican Party controls both chambers of North Carolina’s state legislature. North Carolina is one of 13 states under a divided government.

Here are excerpts from candidates’ responses to the question: What are the main points you want voters to remember about your goals for your time in office?

Jarvis:

“Serve the People, Promote Jobs and Lower Taxes : The signs of a strong economy are controlled spending, low taxes and a balanced budget—all policies I have fought for during my time on the Davidson County Board of Commissioners and NC State House and Senate.”

“Address Regulatory Reform: Our state leaders have done a great job to reduce corporate tax rates, control government spending and implement policies that have helped our state’s economy to grow in many areas.”

“Promote a Quality Education system for our Children: There is no one-size-fits-all when it comes to educating our children and preparing them for the future.”

Johnson:

“As an elected official, I will bring the following to the position of NC senator: Dedication, Discipline, Decency, and Diversity of Perspective”

“I want to strengthen public education, healthcare access, and economic development. As you know, these are linked. Impacting one has an impact on the others.”

“I promise to vote in the General Assembly in your best interest! Every meeting, every decision, every vote will be to benefit the people of Davidson nd Davie counties.”

Click on candidates’ profile pages below to read their full responses to this and other questions.

We ask all federal, state, and local candidates with profiles on Ballotpedia to complete a survey and share what motivates them on political and personal levels. Ask the candidates in your area to fill out the survey.