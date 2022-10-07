Read full article on original website
Ohio State, UC move up, while Kentucky moves down in AP Top 25 college football poll
CINCINNATI (AP/WKRC) - Georgia took back the No. 1 spot in The Associated Press college football poll from Alabama on Sunday after being bumped out last week by the Crimson Tide, who slid to No. 3, while Ohio State moved up to No. 2. The University of Cincinnati also moved...
Kentucky Wool Festival offers farm fun
PENDLETON COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) - People have a chance to enjoy some old-fashioned farm fun in Pendleton County. The Kentucky Wool Festival is set to begin at a property near Falmouth and the Kincaid Lake State Park. Visitors can see live demonstrations of sheep shearing and herding. And artists are...
